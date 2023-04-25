Cooperstown 30, Waterville 0 (Friday, April 21)
A slew of extra-base hits helped the Cooperstown softball team blank Waterville 30-0.
Katie Crippen hit two home runs and a double for the Hawkeyes, while Jeana Geertgens hit a home run, a triple and a double in the win.
Savannah Kirkby tripled for Cooperstown, while Danielle Seamon and Bella Reich each doubled.
Emmy Lippett pitched a shutout while striking out five in the win, and hit a triple and a double at the plate.
Morris/Edmeston 12, Richfield Springs 0 (Friday, April 21)
Morris/Edmeston blanked Richfield Springs 12-0 in a Tri-Valley League game.
Asa Dugan threw a complete game shutout while striking out 12 for M/E.
At the plate, Preston Graham had two hits, including a double, while JJ Benjamin had a double of his own in the win. Dugan and Gavin McEnroe each tallied two hits for M/E.
Cooperstown 12, Waterville 7 (Friday, April 21)
Cooperstown defeated Waterville 12-7.
Braydon Hascup went 2-for-5 with a double for the Hawkeyes, while Frank Panzarella went 2-for-3 with three RBI and Bryson Whitaker went 2-for-3 in the win.
Cooperstown 13, Sherburne-Earlville 2 (Wednesday, April 19)
Cooperstown notched its first win of the season with a 13-2 win over Sherburne-Earlville.
Braydon Hascup went 3-for-4 with four RBI, Emerson Toulson had two hits and three RBI and Ethan Kukenberger added two hits.
On the mound, Kalen Dempsey, Kukenberger, Henry Loeffler and Ian Poole combined to allow just two hits in seven innings.
Morris/Edmeston 7, Cherry Valley-Springfield/ Sharon Springs 0 (Tuesday, April 18)
Asa Dugan threw a perfect game for Morris/Edmeston to defeat Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 7-0.
Dugan struck out 15 in his dominant performance, and also went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI at the plate. Keegan Fraser added a double in the win.
Laurens/Milford 9, Worcester 3 (Monday, April 17)
Laurens/Milford downed Worcester 9-3 in a Tri-Valley League contest.
Evan Clark and Nick DeBoer combined for 12 strikeouts in the win for Laurens/Milford. Christian Lawson and DeBoer each had two hits with Lawson notching a double. Jacob Burkhart drove in four runs and Rhys Calleja had a key two-run single in the sixth inning for his first varsity hit.
Lucas Roof and Joey Geiskopf combined for nine strikeouts on the mound for the Wolverines. Geiskopf added two hits at the plate.
Milford hosted a Tri-Valley League track tri-meet Wednesday, April 19, as Laurens/Milford, Charlotte Valley/South Kortright and Franklin squared off against each other.
Laurens/Milford finished first in team scoring for both the girls and boys events.
Gabriella Saggese, Emerson Allen and Allison Munson all tied for first in the high jump for Laurens/Milford, and each won a separate individual event as well. Saggese finished first in the 400 hurdles, Allen won the 3000 and Munson won the triple jump. Teammate Maggie Kenyon added a win in the shot put.
For CV/SK, Nora Trimbell notched wins in both the 800 and long jump. Also winning for CV/SK were Elsa Marigliano (1500), Madison Coberly (200) and Akasha Finkle (discus).
Franklin’s Shannon Kingsbury won both the 100 and 400 while Haylee Taggart placed first in the 100 hurdles.
On the boys side, Justin LaPilusa had three first-place finishes for Laurens/Milford, winning the 100, 200 and 400 meter races. Wendell Agustin notched wins in the 400 hurdles and long jump for L/M, and Elias Miritello won the discus.
Emerson Comer was a double winner for CV/SK, placing first in the 1600 and 3200. Teammates Jadyn Sturniolo and Ben Hughes won the 800 and shot put, respectively.
Franklin’s Issac Wright had wins in both the triple jump and high jump while Isaac Jordan won the 110 hurdles.
GIRLS
Laurens/Milford 81, Charlotte Valley/South Kortright 47, Franklin 31
3200 relay: 1. Laurens/Milford 13:29.2; 100 hurdles: 1. Haylee Taggart (F) 19.3, 2. G. Saggesse (L/M), 3. N. Stanley (L/M); 100: 1. Shannon Kingsbury (F) 13.51, 2. M. Coberly (CV/SK), 3. A. Munson (L/M); 1500: 1. Elsa Marigliano (CV/SK) 5:33.6, 2. N. Trimbell (CV/SK), 3. C. McCarthy (L/M); 400: 1. Shannon Kingsbury (F) 1:07.2, 2. L. Dengler (CV/SK), 3. K. Cox (L/M); 400 relay: 1. Charlotte Valley/South Kortright 1:00.4, 2. Laurens/Milford; 400 hurdles: 1. Gabriella Saggese (L/M) 1:22.2, 2. N. Stanley (L/M), 3. T. Bookhout (L/M); 800: 1. Nora Trimbell (CV/SK) 2:55.0, 2. S. Elmendorf (F), 3. K. Cox (L/M); 200: 1. Madison Coberly (CV/SK) 28.95, 2. S. Kingsbury (F), 3. V. Temple (F); 3000: 1. Emerson Allen (L/M) 17:17.1, 2. T. Bookhout (L/M); 1600 relay: 1. Charlotte Valley/South Kortright 4:50.1, 2. Laurens/Milford; Long jump: 1. Nora Trimbell (CV/SK) 13-06, 2. A. MUnson (L/M), 3. J. Brodie (L/M); High jump: 1. Emerson Allen (L/M) 4-02, 1. Gabriella Saggese (L/M) 4-02, 1. Allison Munson (L/M) 4-02; Triple jump: 1. Allison Munson (L/M) 31-05.5, 2. J. Brodie (L/M), 3. E. Allen (L/M); Shot put: 1. Maggie Kenyon (L/M) 26-08, 2. H. Taggart (F), 3. B. Stanley (L/M); Discus: 1. Akasha Finkle (CV/SK) 67-08, 2. H. Taggart (F), 3. M. Kenyon (L/M)
BOYS
Laurens/Milford 75, Charlotte Valley/South Kortright 49, Franklin 22
3200 relay: 1. Laurens/Milford 12:42.2; 110 hurdles: 1. Isaac Jordan (F) 23.0; 100: 1. Justin LaPilusa (L/M) 11.87, 2. T. Cole (CV/SK), 3. D. McCracken (CV/SK); 1600: 1. Emerson Comer (CV/SK) 5:08.3, 2. I. Wright (F), 3. L. Vasilakis (CV/SK); 400: 1. Justin LaPilusa (L/M) 56.5, 2. J. Sturniolo (CV/SK), 3. T. Cole (CV/SK); 400 relay: 1. Charlotte Valley/South Kortright 51.3, 2. Laurens/Milford; 400 hurdles: 1. Wendell Agustin (L/M) 1:26.0, 2. C. Stevens (L/M); 800: 1. Jadyn Sturniolo (CV/SK) 2:31.8, 2. L. Vasilakis (CV/SK); 200: 1. Justin LaPilusa (L/M) 24.72, 2. D. McCracken (CV/SK), 3. S. Edwards (CV/SK); 3200: 1. Emerson Comer (CV/SK) 10:06.9, 2. I. Wright (F), 3. C. Stevens (L/M); 1600 relay: 1. Laurens/Milford 4:47.9; Long jump: 1. Wendell Agustin (L/M) 17-03, 2. B. Murphy (L/M), 3. A. Zaggout (F); Triple jump: 1. Issac Wright (F) 34-01.5, 2. B. Murphy (L/M), 3. E. Worman (L/M); High jump: 1. Issac Wright (F) 5-00, 2. D. Sherwood (L/M), 3. C. Williams (L/M); Shot put: 1. Ben Hughes (CV/SK) 35-05, 2. A. Armenti (L/M), 3. E. Miritello (L/M); Discus: 1. Elias Miritello (L/M) 92-01, 2. B. Hughes (CV/SK), 3. A. Armenti (L/M)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.