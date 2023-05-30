Cooperstown 9, Notre Dame 6 (Monday, May 22)
Cooperstown defeated Notre Dame 9-6 at home Monday.
The Hawkeyes scored four in the second inning and three in the third to open a lead and were able to hold on for the victory.
Bryson Whitaker went 4-for-4 with a double, while Kalen Dempsey tripled and Ethan Kukenberger went 3-for-3 with four RBI in the win.
Brenin Dempsey tallied two hits for Cooperstown.
Cooperstown 9, Notre Dame 6 (Monday)
ND … 001 102 2 — 6 12 1
Coop … 043 200 X – 9 14 0
ND: Murnabe (L), Shevlian (5), Williams (7), and Watkins
Coop: Ethan Kukenberger (W), Brenin Dempsey (6), Kalen Dempsey (7), and Jonathan Torres, Bryson Whitaker (6)
3B: Kalen Dempsey (Coop)
2B: Bryson Whitaker (Coop), Williams (ND), Sexton (ND), Murmansk (ND), Vance (ND)
Roxbury 10, Laurens/Milford 7 (Tuesday, May 23)
The Roxbury softball team won a back-and-forth game against Laurens/Milford 10-7 Tuesday in the Section IV Class D Quarterfinals in Laurens.
Roxbury took a 2-1 lead in the first inning and the runs kept coming from there. The Rockets never trailed, but had to fend off numerous rally attempts by L/M, the most significant of which came from a three-run home run by Bella Garlick in the bottom of the sixth inning that cut the score to 8-7.
But Roxbury scored two insurance runs in the top of the seventh to hold on for the win.
Ryleigh Goodchild, Mikayla Wright and MacKenzie Hynes each had two hits for Roxbury while Wright picked up the win in the circle.
Garlick had a single to go with her home run, Kara Mertz had two hits and Gabby Andrades notched a double. Brooke Mann struck out six batters as the losing pitcher.
“It was really a game of mistakes and they made many more than we did,” Laurens/Milford coach Jim Weir said. “They’re a good team. They’ve improved a lot since we last saw them.”
Cooperstown 11, Sauquoit Valley 0 (Tuesday, May 23)
Cooperstown rolled to an 11-0 home win over Sauquoit Valley Tuesday in the second round of the Section III Class C playoffs.
Dani Seamon pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out 13 for the Lady Hawkeyes. She also had two hits including a double and two RBI.
Katie Crippen finished with two doubles, a single and two RBI while Sophia Hotaling had a double as well.
Roxbury 10, Laurens/Milford 7 (Tuesday)
Rox … 220 013 2 — 10 10 2
L/M … 111 013 0 — 7 7 6
Rox: Mikayla Wright (W) and A. DeMaio 3 ks
L/M: Brooke Mann (L) and Bella Garlick 6 ks
HR: Bella Garlick (L/M)
2B: Gabby Andrades (L/M)
Cooperstown 11, Sauquoit Valley 0 (Tuesday)
SV … 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Coop … 013 133 — 11 7 0
SV: Brynn W. (L) and Bella C.
Coop: Dani Seamon (W) and Katie Crippen
2B: Katie Crippen 2 (Coop), Dani Seamon (Coop), Sophia Hotaling (Coop)
TRACK & FIELD
The Cooperstown track and field team was in action Wednesday, May 24, at the Section III Class C-2 Championships at Beaver River.
The Lady Hawkeyes placed third out of 11 teams while the boys finished seventh.
Claire Jensen was a double-winner for Cooperstown, taking first in the 200 (26.53) and 400 (59.26). Riley Green won the discus (101-00) while also placing second in the shot put.
Annelise Jense was second in the 800 and third in the 1500, Braeden Victory placed second in the high jump, Mia Pelcer was third in the 100 hurdles and Elizabeth Holmes was third in the shot put.
The Cooperstown girls also won both the 400 and 1600 relays.
For the boys, Cooper Bradley was second in the high jump and third in the 110 hurdles while Cooper Hodgdon was third in the 400 hurdles.
GOLF
The Cooperstown golf team was at Shenendoah Golf Club Monday for the Section III East Area Large and Small School team championships and individual sectional qualifiers.
The Hawkeyes placed third as a team with a score of 473. Max Jones and Brayden Sentz shot matching rounds of 81 to earn spots in the state qualifiers at Seven Oaks Golf Course in Hamilton Wednesday.
Also playing for Cooperstown were Charlie Lambert (97), Ben Lewis (106) and Jackson Crisman (108).
