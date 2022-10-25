BOYS SOCCER
Cooperstown 1, Frankfort-Schuyler 0 OT (Friday)
The Cooperstown boys advanced in the Section III Class C playoffs in dramatic and bizarre fashion on Friday, defeating Frankfort-Schuyler 1-0 in overtime.
PJ Kiuber got credit for the game-winner when a free kick from midfield bounced off a defender’s head and past the goalie who had come out of the box and went into the net.
Charlie Lambert finished with five saves to earn the shutout for the Hawkeyes. Frankfort’s Braydon Matos had six saves.
Cooperstown will face Tully in Canastota on Wednesday in the sectional semifinals.
Coop … 0-0-1-1
F-S … 0-0-0-0
Coop: PJ Kiuber 1-0
F-S: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 14-3, F-S 9-5
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 5, Braydon Matos (F-S) 6
GIRLS SOCCER
Milford 2, Franklin 1 OT (Tuesday)
The Milford girls soccer team scored a dramatic 2-1 overtime victory over Franklin in the first round of the Section IV Class D playoffs.
Kara Mertz scored the game-winner for the Wildcats when she tapped in a rebound off a shot by Delaney Maison from six yards out. Isabella Garlick scored the tying goal late in the second half with a high shot that dipped under the crossbar from 20 yards out.
Shannon Kingsbury scored Franklin’s lone goal earlier in the second half.
Bella Saggese made two saves in the win for Milford while Franklin’s Maddie Hyzer was tremendous, finishing with 19 saves.
Milford will be at Schenevus on Friday in the Class D Quarterfinals.
Morris/Edmeston 4, Richfield Springs 0 (Tuesday)
Top-seeded Morris/Edmeston defeated Richfield Springs 4-0 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Section IV Class D playoffs.
Four different players scored a goal in the victory: Arissa Bolton, Hannah Wist, Maiya King, and Amira Ross. Wist, Carissa Richards, and Jess Walling had an assist apiece.
In goal, Abby White made four saves in the shutout for Morris/Edmeston. Richfield Springs’ Maggie Worobey finished with 15 saves.
Morris/Edmeston will host Roxbury in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Cooperstown 4, Jordan-Elbridge 0 (Tuesday)
The Cooperstown girls opened play in the Section III Class C playoffs with a 4-0 win over Jordan-Elbridge on Tuesday.
Dani Seamon scored twice for the Lady Hawkeyes with Mia Pelcer, Jill Lifgren, and Rory Nelen all finding the back of the net as well. Cecilia Frank had two assists while Sophia Hotlaing and Claire Jensen each had one helper.
Cooperstown will face Watertown in the quarterfinal round on Thursday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 2, South Kortright 0 (Tuesday)
The Patriots beat the Rams 2-0 in the first round of the Class D sectional playoffs on Tuesday.
Morgan Huff and Ari Bosc were the goal scorers for CV-S while Huff and Adrianna Tripple each had an assist.
Daphnee West made seven saves for the Patriots and Addy Eckert made 13 for the Rams.
CV-S will visit Odessa-Montour in the quarterfinal round on Friday.
Schenevus 3, Milford 2 (Friday)
Schenevus edged Milford 3-2 in a back-and-forth soccer contest on Friday in the Class D Quarterfinals.
Taylor Knapp scored the winner for the Dragons with less than three minutes to play when she headed in a corner kick from Lily Competiello.
Knapp finished with two goals in the win while Competiello had a goal and an assist. Val Beardslee and Sam Barrett each had one assist as well.
For Milford, Kara Mertz had a goal and an assist and Allison Munson had one goal.
Schenevus’ Leah Brundege made seven saves in the win while Gabriella Saggese stopped 12 shots for Milford.
Schenevus will take on Cherry Valley-Springfield in the semifinal round on Tuesday in Oneonta.
Watertown IHC 3, Cooperstown 2 (Friday)
The Cooperstown girls soccer team fell to Watertown IHC 3-2 on Friday in the Section III Class C Quarterfinals.
The Lady Hawkeyes took an early lead when Annelise Jensen scored off an assist by Sophia Hotaling six minutes into play. After Katie Probst scored twice to give Watertown the lead, Claire Jensen tied things up again thanks to an assist from Dani Seamon with 15 minutes left in the half.
But Probst would cap off the hat trick for Watertown by scoring the winning goal with 10 minutes left in regulation.
Cooperstown’s Brenna Seamon made 13 saves while Watertown’s Keely Cooney stopped 15 shots.
Cooperstown finishes the season with a record of 11-5-1.
Morris/Edmeston 4, Richfield Springs 0 (Tuesday)
M/E … 3-1-4
RS … 0-0-0
M/E: Arissa Bolton 1-0, Hannah Wist 1-1, Maiya King 1-0, Amira Ross 1-0, Carissa Richards 0-1, Jess Walling 0-1
RS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: M/E 37-4, RS 5-1
Goalies: Abby White (M/E) 4, Maggie Worobey (RS) 15
Cooperstown 4, Jordan-Elbridge 0 (Tuesday)
Coop … 3-1-4
J-E … 0-0-0
Coop: Mia Pelcer 1-0, Dani Seamon 2-0, Sophia Hotaling 0-1, Cecilia Frank 0-2, Jill Lifgren 1-0, Rory Nelen 1-0, Claire Jensen 0-1
J-E: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: n/a
Goalies: n/a
Cherry Valley-Springfield 2, South Kortright 0 (Tuesday)
CV-S … 0-2-2
SK … 0-0-0
CV-S: Morgan Huff 1-1, Ari Bosc 1-0, Adrianna Tripple 0-1
SK: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV-S 22-3; SK 10-4
Goalies: Daphnee West (CV-S) 7; Addy Eckert (SK) 13
Schenevus 3, Milford 2 (Friday)
S … 1-2-3
M … 1-1-2
S: Taylor Knapp 2-0, Lily Competiello 1-1, Val Beardslee 0-1, Sam Barrett 0-1
M: Kara Mertz 1-1, Allison Munson 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 18-7, M 11-4
Goalies: Leah Brundege (S) 7, Gabriella Saggese (M) 12
Watertown IHC 3, Cooperstown 2 (Friday)
IHC … 2-1-3
Coop … 2-0-2
IHC: Katie Probst 3-0
Coop: Annelise Jensen 1-0,Clairen Jensen 1-0, Sophia Hotaling 0-1, Dani Seamon 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: IHC 15-5, Coop 16-5
Goalies: Keely Cooney (IHC) 15, Brenna Seamon (Coop) 13
GIRLS SWIMMING
The Cooperstown/Milford girls swim team competed in the Center State Conference Championships on Friday at Rome Free Academy where it placed third overall with 312 points behind champion Whitesboro (407) and RFA (312).
Emily Kane claimed two first-place finishes in the meet, winning the 500 freestyle (5:43.24) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.59). Caitlin O’Sullivan, meanwhile, finished second in both the 200 freestyle (2:11.37) and 100 butterfly (1:10.43).
Cooperstown/Milford’s other top finishers by event were Arya Patel in the 200 individual medley (eighth, 2:58.71), Jaina Bischof in the 50 freestyle (29.34) and 100 backstroke (fourth, 1:14.06), and Alana Pietruszka in the 100 freestyle (1:12.82).
Top Cooperstown/Milford finishers
200 Medley Relay: 5. A. Patel, T. Phillips, M. Reisenfeld, A. Pietruszka, 2:28.45
200 Freestyle: 2. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 2:11.37
200 Individual Medley: 8. Arya Patel, 2:58.71
50 Freestyle: 5. Jaina Bischof, 29.34
100 Butterfly: 2. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 1:10.43
100 Freestyle: 5. Alana Pietruszka, 1:12.82
500 Freestyle: 1. Emily Kane, 5:43.24
200 Freestyle Relay: 3. C. O’Sullivan, J. Bischof, A. Pietruszka, E. Kane, 1:54.94
100 Backstroke: 4. Jaina Bischof, 1:14.06
100 Breaststroke: 1. Emily Kane, 1:14.59
400 Freestyle Relay: 2. C. O’Sullivan, J. Bischof, A. Walker, E. Kane, 4:12.05
