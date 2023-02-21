Cooperstown 72, Sauquoit Valley 68 2OT (Thursday, Feb. 16)
Cooperstown defeated Sauquoit Valley 72-68 in a thrilling double-overtime first round matchup of the Section III Class C playoffs on Thursday, Feb. 16.
The Hawkeyes battled back from down 18-4 to take a late lead until SV’s Aidan McKenney nailed three free-throws to force overtime. In the first overtime, Cooperstown’s Charlie Lambert nailed two free-throws with 0.3 seconds left to force double overtime, in which the Hawkeyes sealed the victory.
Charlie Lambert led Cooperstown with 23 points to go along with 12 rebounds, eight assists, and four steals. Meanwhile, Miles Nelen added 21 points on six three-pointers, and Brody Murdock netted 10 points in the win. Aiden McKenney led SV with 20 points.
Laurens/Milford 61, Richfield Springs 39 (Tuesday, Feb. 14)
Laurens/Milford rolled past Richfield Springs 61-39 in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League playoff game.
Cyller Cimko was the game’s leading scorer, finishing with 19 points for Laurens/Milford. Christian Lawson, meanwhile, scored 13 points in the win.
Bradyn Dunckel led Richfield Springs with 18 points.
Each team awaits its opening round opponent in the Section IV playoffs.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 51, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 48 (Monday, Feb. 13)
The Cherry Valley-Springfield boys won a back-and-forth contest over Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 51-48 on Monday in the Tri-Valley League playoffs.
CJ Hurley was the Patriots’ top scorer with 15 points while Max Horvath followed close behind with 13 points. Kris Cade added nine points of his own.
For G-MU, Devon Hartwell scored a game-high 22 points while Noah Pain and Brian Wilson netted 11 and 10 points, respectively.
CV-S finishes the season with a record of 2-16.
Laurens/Milford 61, Richfield Springs 39 (Tuesday, Feb. 14)
L/M … 15 14 15 17 — 61
RS … 9 13 7 10 — 39
L/M: Stevens 2 1-2 6, Lawson 6 1-2 13, Cimko 7 4-6 19, Virtell 3 0-0 6, Sherwood 1 0-0 2, Murphy 3 0-0 7, Conklin 4 0-0 8. Totals: 26 6-10 61
RS: Bowman 2 0-0 4, Wolfe 1 0-0 3, Dunckel 6 3-4 18, Dunckel 4 0-0 9, Schultz 1 0-0 2, Baker 1 1-3 3. Totals: 15 4-7 39
Three-point baskets: L/M 3 (Stevens, Cimko, Murphy); RS 5 (Wolfe, Dunckel 3, Dunckel)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 51, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 48 (Monday, Feb. 13)
CV-S … 9 15 11 16 — 51
G-MU … 11 12 15 10 — 48
CV-S: Cade 4 1-x 9, LeFevre 2 0-x 6, Stocking 1 1-x 3, Campagna 1 0-x 3, Horvath 6 1-x 13, O’Neill 0 0-x 0, Decker 0 0-x 0, Hurley 7 1-x 15, Benson 0 0-x 0, Rockwell 1 0-x 2. Totals: 22 4-x 51
G-MU: Finch 0 0-x 0, Pain 4 2-x 11, Retz 0 0-x 0, Hartwell 7 5-x 22, Stachura 0 0-x 0, Barnes 0 0-x 0, Demmon 2 1-x 5, Wilson 5 0-x 10. Totals: 18 8-x 48
Three-point baskets: CV-S 3 (LeFevre 2, Campagna); G-MU 4 (Hartwell 3, Pain)
