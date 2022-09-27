BOYS SOCCER
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4, Laurens/Milford 3, 2OT (Tuesday, Sept. 20)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs won a dramatic 4-3 decision over Laurens/Milford in double overtime on Tuesday.
Luke Enyart capped off his hat trick for CV-S/SS with a game-winner that came with just 48 seconds left in the second extra period. Thomas Tissiere scored the other goal for CV-S/SS while Kris Cade had two assists and Max Horvath had one.
Justin LaPilusa led Laurens/Milford with two goals while Rhys Calleja also found the back of the net.
No box score was provided for this game.
Cooperstown 6, Herkimer 1 (Tuesday, Sept. 20)
A big performance by Colby Diamond led the Hawkeyes to a 6-1 win over Herkimer on Tuesday.
Diamond scored four goals and added an assist for Cooperstown in the victory. Colyn Criqui and Roland Gardner-Olesen each scored as well, with Criqui providing two assists and Wyatt Montana and Frank Panzarella notching an assist apiece.
Charlie Lambert made four saves in goal for the Hawkeyes.
Cooperstown 6, Herkimer 1 (Tuesday)
Coop: Colby Diamond 4-1, Colyn Criqui 1-2, Roland Gardner-Olesen 1-0, Wyatt Montana 0-1, Frank Panzarella 0-1
Herk: Kyle Carney 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 14-8, Herk 7-2
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 4, Hayden Crandall (Herk) 8
Worcester 2, Laurens/Milford 1 (Thursday, Sept. 22)
Worcester notched a win over Laurens/Milford 2-1 thanks to a strong defensive effort on Thursday.
Connor Fancher and Alex Adams each scored a goal for Worcester. Cyller Cimko scored for Laurens/Milford with Nick DeBoer providing assists.
Tyler Head blocked 11 shots for Worcester, and Chase Long saved four for L/M.
Worcester 2, Laurens/Milford 1 (Thursday)
W … Connor Fancher 1-0, Alex Adams 1-0
L/M … Cyller Cimko 1-0, Nick DeBoer 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: W 9-2, L/M 20-3
Goalies: Chase Long (L/M) 4, Tyler Head (W) 11
South Kortright 3, Cooperstown 1 (Saturday, Sept. 24)
The South Kortright boys defeated Cooperstown 3-1 in the Chic Walshe Tournament on Saturday in a matchup of reigning sectional champions.
Declan McCracken had a goal and an assist for SK, Jadyn Sturniolo and Jack Byrne each scored once, and Connor Quarino notched an assist.
Frank Panzarella scored the Hawkeyes’ lone goal on an assist by Cooper Bradley.
In goal, Adam Champlin had seven saves for the Rams while Cooperstown’s Charlie Lambert made five stops.
South Kortright 3, Cooperstown 1 (Saturday)
SK … 2-1-3
Coop … 0-1-1
SK: Declan McCracken 1-1, Jadyn Sturniolo 1-0, Jack Byrne 1-0, Connor Quarino 0-1
Coop: Frank Panzarella 1-0, Cooper Bradley 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 9-3, Coop 11-2
Goalies: Adam Champlin (SK) 7, Charlie Lambert (Coop) 5
Cooperstown 3, Old Forge 0 (Monday, Sept. 26)
The Cooperstown boys improved to 7-2-1 on the season Monday with a 3-0 shutout win over Old Forge.
Colby Diamond provided all three goals for the Hawkeyes, as Cooperstown held a 25-3 advantage in shots. Goalie Charlie Lambert made two saves to notch the shutout.
Cooperstown will be at Waterville on Wednesday.
Cooperstown 3, Old Forge 0 (Monday)
Coop … 1-2-3
OF … 0-0-0
Coop: Colby Diamond 3-0
OF: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 25-9, OF 3-1
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 2
GIRLS SOCCER
Richfield Springs 2, Franklin 1 (Tuesday, Sept. 20)
The Richfield Springs girls defeated Franklin 2-1 on the road Tuesday.
Emily Kenyon and Riley Francis each scored in the first half to give Richfield an early 2-0 lead that it would never relinquish.
Shannon Kingsbury got Franklin on the board late in the first half.
Richfield Springs keeper Lillian Frable finished with eight saves while Maddie Hyzer had four stops for Franklin.
Richfield Springs 2, Franklin 1 (Tuesday)
RS … 2-0-2
F … 1-0-1
RS: Emily Kenyon 1-0, Riley Francis 1-0
F: Shannon Kingsbury 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: RS 8-1, F 17-2
Goalies: Lillian Frable (RS) 8, Maddie Hyzer (F) 4
Cherry Valley-Springfield 1, Worcester 0 (Tuesday, Sept. 20)
Cherry Valley-Springfield edged Worcester 1-0 in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Joleen Lusk scored the game’s only goal on a long-distance shot with fewer than five minutes to play.
Both goalies were solid, with Daphnee West making four saves in the shutout for CV-S while Elyza Schoeberl finished with nine stops for the Wolverines.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 1, Worcester 0 (Tuesday)
CV-S … 0-1-1
W … 0-0-0
CV-S: Joleen Lusk 1-0
W: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV-S 16-6, W 5-3
Goalies: Daphnee West (CV-S) 4, Elyza Schoeberl (W) 9
Milford 6, Sharon Springs 0 (Tuesday, Sept. 20)
The Wildcats earned a 6-0 victory over the Spartans on Tuesday.
Kara Mertz led Milford with two goals and two assists, while Alexis Sutphin added two goals and one assist. Elsewhere, Lily Cohn and Delaney Maison each had one goal, Delaney Maison had two assists and Brooke Stanley had one assist. Gabriella Saggese made four saves to earn the shutout.
Milford 6, Sharon Springs 0 (Tuesday)
Milford: Kara Mertz 2-2, Alexis Sutphin 2-1, Lily Cohn 1-0, Danika Stanford 1-0, Delaney Maison 0-2, Brooke Stanley 0-1
Sharon Springs: none
Shots-Corner kicks: M 23-2; SS 9-2
Goalies: Gabriella Saggese (M) 4
Cooperstown 4, Waterville 0 (Wednesday, Sept. 21)
Cooperstown earned a 4-0 victory against Waterville on Wednesday.
Sophia Hotaling led the way for the Hawkeyes with two goals. Elsewhere, Mia Pelcer and Claire Jensen each had one goal and Cecilia Franck had two assists.
Kayla Roberts had 19 saves for Waterville and Brenna Seamon had six for Cooperstown in the shutout.
Cooperstown will visit Sherburne-Earlville on Thursday.
Cooperstown 4, Waterville 0 (Wednesday)
C … 3-1-4
W … 0-0-0
C: Sophia Hotaling 2-0, Mia Pelcer 1-0, Claire Jensen 1-0, Cecilia Franck 0-2
W: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 23-4; W 6-2
Goalies: Brenna Seamon (Coop) 6, Kayla Roberts (W) 19
Milford 5, Worcester 2 (Thursday, Sept. 22)
The Wildcats beat the Wolverines 5-2 in a girls Tri-Valley League game on Thursday.
Scoring for Milford were Delaney Maison with two goals, Isabella Garlick with a goal and an assist, Isabella Qua, Taylor Beckley and Alexis Sutphin with one goal each, and Grace Cohn with an assist.
For Worcester, Sophia Adams had one goal and one assist and Izzy Odell had one goal.
In the net for Worcester was Elyza Schoeberl who had nine saves while Gabriella Saggese had three saves for Milford.
Milford 5, Worcester 2 (Thursday)
M … 2-3-5
W … 1-1-2
M: Delaney Maison 2-0, Isabella Garlick 1-1, Isabella Qua 1-0, Taylor Beckley 1-0, Alexis Sutphin 0-1, Grace Cohn 0-1
W: Sophia Adams 1-1, Izzy Odell 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 12-4; W 3-1
Goalies: Gabriella Saggese (M) 3; Elyza Schoeberl (W) 9
Milford 6, South Kortright 0 (Saturday, Sept. 24)
The Lady Wildcats blanked South Kortright 6-0 on Saturday in the first round of the Chic Walshe Tournament.
Alexis Sutphin led the way for Milford with all three goals of her hat trick coming in the first half of play. Delaney Maison, Laney Price, and Allison Munson rounded out the scoring in the second half, with Kara Mertz providing two assists and Taylor Beckley and Lilian Cohn each notching one helper.
Gabriella Saggese needed to make just one save to earn the shutout for Milford. South Kortright’s Addy Eckert finished with five stops.
Milford 6, South Kortright 0 (Saturday)
M … 3-3-6
SK … 0-0-0
M: Alexis Sutphin 3-0, Delaney Maison 1-0, Laney Price 1-0, Allison Munson 1-0, Taylor Beckley 0-1, Kara Mertz 0-2, Lilian Cohn 0-1
SK: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 12-3, SK 1-1
Goalies: Gabriella Saggese (M) 1, Addy Eckert (SK) 5
Cherry Valley Springfield 4, Delhi 0 (Saturday, Sept. 24)
Cherry Valley-Springsfield defeated Delhi 4-0 on Saturday in a non-league game.
Ari Bosc scored two goals and assisted twice on Senior Night for the Patriots. Joleen Lusk scored one goal and Morgan Huff had one assist. Goalkeeper Daphnee West blocked four shots for CV-S.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 4, Delhi 0 (Saturday)
CV-S: Ari Bosc 2-2, Joleen Lusk 1-0, Morgan Huff 0-1
DA: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV-S 16-4, DA 2-4
Goalies: Daphnee West (CV-S) 4
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cooperstown/Milford 88, Rome Free Academy 81 (Tuesday, Sept. 20)
Cooperstown/Milford scored a close 88-81 victory over Rome Free Academy in a meet held on Tuesday.
Caitlin O’Sullivan won both the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle for C/M while Emily Kane notched wins in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Other individual winners for Cooperstown/Milford were Anne Walker in the 200 free and Jaina Bischof in the 50 free. C/M also won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Cooperstown/Milford 88, Rome Free Academy 81 (Tuesday)
Top Cooperstown/Milford finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Bischof, Phillips, Walker, Pietruszka, 2:22.79
200 Freestyle: 1. Anne Walker, 2:34.52
200 Individual Medley: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 2:34.04
50 Freestyle: 1. Jaina Bischof, 31.09
100 Butterfly: 2. Anne Walker, 1:22.82
100 Freestyle: 1. Emily Kane, 1:01.15
500 Freestyle: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 6:29.74
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Patel, Kane, Riesenfeld, O’Sullivan, 2:12.64
100 Backstroke: 1. Emily Kane, 1:12.42
100 Breaststroke: 2. Tara Phillips, 1:30.17
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Phaugat, Walker, Phillips, O’Sullivan 5:05.58
Cooperstown/Milford 87, Utica Proctor 59 (Thursday, Sept. 22)
Cooperstown/Milford won its home meet over Utica Proctor 87-59 on Thursday.
Caitlin O’Sullivan notched wins in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Anne Walker won the 200 free, Tara Phillips won the 100 free, Emily Kane took first in the 500 free, and Arya Patel won the 100 backstroke.
C/M won both the 200 medley and freestyle relays as well. The 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay were scored as exhibitions in favor of Utica Proctor.
Cooperstown/Milford 87, Utica Proctor 59 (Thursday)
Top Cooperstown/Milford finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Bischof, Phillips, Patel, Riesenfeld, 2:34.15
200 Freestyle: 1. Anne Walker, 2:37.29
200 Individual Medley: 1. Jaina Bischof, 2:49.94
50 Freestyle: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 28.02
100 Butterfly: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 1:11.13
100 Freestyle: 1. Tara Phillips, 1:13.91
500 Freestyle: 1. Emily Kane, 6:00.33
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bischof, Patel, O’Sullivan, Kane, 2:04.19
100 Backstroke: 1. Arya Patel, 1:23.02
100 Breaststroke: Ex. Emily Kane 1:17.82
400 Freestyle Relay: Ex. O’Sullivan, Pietruszka, Walker, Kane, 4:39.63
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.