Schenevus 61, Cherry Valley-Springfield 45 (Friday, Jan. 13)
The Schenevus boys basketball team defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield in a Tri-Valley League matchup on Friday, 61-45.
Schenevus was led by Jackson Reed’s double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Mehki Regg added 11 points in the win.
Dalton Stocking led CV-S in scoring with 13 points, with Max Horvath close behind with 12.
Richfield Springs 57, Sharon Springs 52 (Thursday, Jan. 12)
Richfield Springs rallied in the fourth quarter on Thursday to defeat Sharon Springs 57-52 in a Tri-Valley League contest.
Brayden Dunckel came up big in the victory with 25 points. Dylan Hosford also finished in double-figures with 12 points while Jesse Bowman and Landon Schultz each scored nine.
Luke Enyart led Sharon Springs with 21 points while Brady Law hit four three-pointers for 18 points overall.
Laurens/Milford 87, Schenevus 41 (Wednesday, Jan. 11)
The Laurens/Milford boys hit 15 three-pointers in an 87-41 Tri-Valley League victory over Schenevus on Wednesday. Nine different players hit at least one three-pointer.
Braden Murphy led the barrage with four three-pointers for 22 points. Also registering big games were Carter Stevens with 17 points, eight assists, and six steals, and Cyller Cimko with 15 points and five assists. Wendell Agustin and Logan Conklin each chipped in nine points.
Jackson Reed was the top scorer for Schenevus with 23 points.
Edmeston 60, Cherry Valley-Springfield 32 (Wednesday, Jan 11)
The Edmeston boys cruised to a 60-32 road victory over Cherry Valley-Springfield on Wednesday in Tri-Valley League play.
Kyle Ough was the game’s top scorer with 16 points for Edmeston while Braymon Clark followed close behind with 14 points.
Cooperstown 65, Mount Markham 56, OT (Tuesday, Jan. 10)
The Cooperstown boys won a back-and-forth overtime thriller, 65-56 over Mount Markham on Tuesday.
Charlie Lambert scored 16 of his game-high 29 points in the overtime period for the Hawkeyes. He also finished with four steals. Miles Nelen, meanwhile, netted 13 points and Ethan Kukenberger finished with nine points, six rebounds, and six assists.
Morris 58, Richfield Springs 52 (Tuesday, Jan. 10)
Morris earned a hard-fought 58-52 win over Richfield Springs on the road in Tri-Valley League play on Tuesday. Both teams shot the ball extremely well from deep, combining for 17 made three-pointers.
Tiger Ross led the Mustangs with 13 points while Scott Murphy and Jon Child each added 12 points of their own.
Jordan Diliberto scored 16 points to lead Richfield Springs while Brayden Dunckel hit five treys to account for all of his 15 points.
Schenevus 61, Cherry Valley-Springfield 45 (Friday)
S … 8 20 20 13 — 61
CV-S … 12 14 8 11 — 45
S: Ethan Reed 0 0-0 0, Tim Green 0 0-0 0, Allen Osborne 2 1-2 6, Cody Keator 4 1-1 10, Connor Morell 0 0-0 0, Aiden Burgos 0 0-2 0, Trevor Schneider 0 0-0 0, Mehki Regg 3 3-4 11, Jackson Reed 13 0-0 26, Owen Bryant 0 0-0 0, Lucien Kortekaas 3 0-3 6, Ryan Spranger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 5-12 61
CV-S: Kris Cade 1 0-0 2, Duane LeFevre 2 0-0 6, Dalton Stocking 5 0-0 13, Trevor Campagna 0 0-0 0, Max Horvath 4 3-7 12, Faustin O’Neill 1 1-2 4, Camden Decker 0 0-0 0, CJ Hurley 3 0-3 6, Chase Benson 0 0-0 0, Grayson Mollen 1 0-0 2, Bryent Rockwell 0 0-2 0. Totals: 17 4-14 45
Three-point baskets: S 4 (Osborne, Keator, Regg 2); CV-S 7 (LeFevre 2, Stocking 3, Horvath, O’Neill)
Richfield Springs 57, Sharon Springs 52 (Thursday)
RS … 11 18 9 19 — 57
SS … 13 19 10 10 — 52
RS: Bowman 3 2-2 9, Dunckel 11 0-1 25, Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Schultz 3 0-0 9, Hosford 4 4-7 12. Totals: 21 6-10 57
SS: Micker 2 2-3 7, Enyart 7 7-11 21, Law 7 0-0 18, Ostrander 2 2-2 6. Totals: 18 11-16 52
Three-point baskets: RS 7 (Bowman, Dunckel 3, Schultz 3); SS 5 (Micker, Law 4)
Laurens/Milford 87, Schenevus 41 (Wednesday)
L/M … 24 13 30 20 — 87
S … 7 18 4 12 — 41
L/M: Carter Stevens 6 2-4 17, Christian Lawson 0 0-0 0, Cyller Cimko 5 3-4 15, Wendell Agustin 3 1-2 9, Jacob Burkhart 1 0-1 2, Nick DeBoer 1 0-0 3, Mike Virtell 2 0-0 4, Donta Sherwood 1 0-0 3, Braden Murphy 8 2-5 22, Logan Conklin 4 0-0 9, Evan Clark 1 0-0 3, Luke Edmonds 0 0-0 0. Totals: 32 8-16 87
Schenevus: Ethan Reed 0 0-0 0, Tim Green 1 2-2 4, Allen Osborne 1 0-2 2, Cody Keator 0 1-6 1, Connor Morell 0 0-0 0, Aiden Burgos 0 2-2 2, Trevor Schneider 0 0-0 0, Mehki Regg 3 0-0 7, Jackson Reed 10 3-8 23, Owen Bryant 0 0-2 0, Ryan Spranger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 8-22 41
Three-point baskets: L/M 15 (Cimko 2, Murphy 4, Stevens 3, Sherwood, Agustin 2, DeBoer, Conklin, Clark); S 1 (Regg)
Edmeston 60, Cherry Valley-Springfield 32 (Wednesday)
E … 17 14 15 14 — 60
CV-S … 9 6 10 7 — 32
E: Clark 6 0-x 14, Ough 5 4-x 16, Zinger 0 0-x 0, G. McEnroe 2 3-x 8, C. McEnroe 3 0-x 6, Schoellig 1 0-x 2, Galley 2 2-x 6, Richards 0 0-x 0, Troiano 0 0-x 0, Graham 4 0-x 8. Totals: 23 9-x 60
CV-S: Cade 0 0-x 0, LaFavre 2 1-x 7, Stocking 1 0-x 3, Campagna 0 0-x 0, Horvath 3 0-x 6, O’Neill 0 0-x 0, Decker 1 0-x 2, Hurley 4 2-x 10, Benson 0 0-x 0, Mollen 1 0-x 2, Rockwell 1 0-x 2. Totals: 13 3-x 32
Three-point baskets: E 5 (Clark 2, Ough 2, G. McEnroe); CV-S 2 (LaFavre, Stocking)
Cooperstown 65, Mount Markham 56, OT (Tuesday)
C … 9 7 21 8 20 — 65
MM … 15 9 7 14 11 — 56
C: M. Nelen 4 2-2 13, E. Kukenberger 3 3-4 9, P. Kiuber 2 0-4 4, C. Coleman 1 0-0 3, T. Davis 1 0-0 2, C. Bradley 0 0-0 0, C. Erway 0 0-2 0, B. Murdock 1 2-2 5, C. Lambert 10 7-10 29. Totals: 22 14-24 65
MM: R. Denton 1 0-0 2, B. Lynch 2 5-7 9, J. Sonko 6 3-4 15, Carter D. 1 5-8 7, G. Barlotta 4 8-11 16, B. Lohman 2 2-5 7. Totals: 16 23-35 56
Three-point baskets: C 7 (Nelen 3, Coleman, Murdock, Lambert 2); MM 1 (Lohman)
Morris 58, Richfield Springs 52 (Tuesday)
M … 12 15 22 9 — 58
RS … 11 10 18 13 — 52
M: Ross 5 0-0 13, Dugan 3 0-0 9, Aikins 2 0-0 4, Murphy 6 0-2 12, Child 5 2-6 12, Franklin 3 0-0 8. Totals: 24 2-8 58
RS: Bowman 2 0-0 5, Diliberto 6 2-3 16, Dunckel 5 0-0 15, Wolfe 1 0-0 2, Schultz 3 0-0 7, Hosford 3 1-1 7. Totals: 20 3-4 52
Three-point baskets: M 8 (Ross 3, Dugan 3, Franklin 2); RS 9 (Bowman, Diliberto 2, Dunckel 5, Schultz)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 62, Schenevus 40 (Thursday, Jan. 12)
Joleen Lusk scored her 1,000th career varsity point for Cherry Valley-Springfield on Thursday in a 62-40 win over Schenevus.
Lusk reached the milestone in dominating fashion, recording 31 points and 15 rebounds in the Patriots’ victory. Brin Whiteman added 11 points.
For Schenevus, Sam Osborne was the leading scorer with 13 points.
Cooperstown 52, Little Falls 51 (Thursday, Jan. 12)
A back-and-forth game between Cooperstown and Little Falls on Thursday ended with the Lady Hawkeyes winning on a buzzer-beating putback by Claire Jensen for her only bucket of the game.
Dani Seamon had a big night for Cooperstown, netting 30 points to go with nine rebounds and five assists. Brenna Seamon added eight points and five rebounds and Rory Nelen finished with six points and five assists.
Cooperstown will be off until Saturday, Jan. 21 when it visits Clinton.
Milford 46, Franklin 41, OT (Thursday, Jan. 12)
Milford needed overtime to defeat Franklin 46-41 on the road Thursday in the Tri-Valley League.
Taylor Beckley led the Wildcats with a game-high 26 points, while Delaney Maison added 18 of her own.
Shannon Kingsbury and Lucas Van Dyke each had 10 points for the Purple Devils.
Schenevus 50, Milford 32 (Tuesday, Jan. 10)
Schenevus shut down Milford 50-32 for a road Tri-Valley League victory on Tuesday.
Sam Osborne had 13 points to lead Schenevus while Autumn Burton followed close behind with 12 points. Sam Barrett also finished in double-figures with 10 points.
Milford’s Delaney Maison was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points in the losing effort.
Richfield Springs 63, Morris 45 (Tuesday, Jan. 10)
Richfield Springs defeated Morris on Tuesday by a score of 63-45.
Issy Seamon scored a team-high 23 points to lead Richfield Springs while Maggie Worobey followed close behind with 22 points.
Carissa Richards led the way for the Mustangs with 26 points on six three-pointers, while Hannah Wist added 11.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 62, Schenevus 40 (Thursday)
CV-S: Kyra Druse 1 0-0 2, Daphnee West 1 0-0 2, Morgan Huff 2 3-4 10, Stephenie Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Lydia Lusk 0 2-2 2, Mia Dubben 2 0-0 4, Joleen Lusk 13 2-4 31, Brin Whiteman 3 2-4 11. Totals: 22 9-14 62
S: Autumn Burton 3 0-0 8, Amber Burton 3 0-0 7, Cady Ritton 1 0-8 2, Sam Barrett 2 5-6 10, Brooke Lincoln 0 0-0 0, Lily Competiello 0 0-0 0, Sam Osborne 5 0-0 13, Taylor Knapp 0 0-0 0, Leah Brundege 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-14 40
Three-point baskets: CV-S 5 (J. Lusk, Huff, B. Whiteman 3); S 5 (Au. Burton 2, Am. Burton, Osborne, Barrett)
Cooperstown 52, Little Falls 51 (Thursday)
C … 10 14 15 13 — 52
LF … 9 14 15 13 — 51
C: M. Niles 0 0-0 0, T. France 0 0-0 0, R. Nelen 3 0-2 6, O. Murdock 2 0-2 4, C. Jensen 1 0-0 2, H. Craig 0 0-0 0, D. Seamon 12 5-7 30, B. Seamon 4 0-0 8, S. Kirkby 1 0-2 2. Totals: 23 5-13 52
LF: A. Grcic 1 3-7 6, A. Podlas 0 0-0 0, A. Izzo 6 2-4 14, A. Eckler 0 0-0 0, M. Maver 5 2-4 14, O. Brand 1 0-2 2, A. Kress 6 2-2 15, M. Podlas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 9-19 51
Three-point baskets: C 1 (D. Seamon); LF 4 (Grcic, Maver 2, Kress)
Milford 46, Franklin 41, OT (Thursday)
M … 2 10 14 11 4 — 46
F … 8 4 12 13 9 — 41
M: Andrea Paffenroth 0 0-0 0, Taylor Beckley 11 4-5 26, Kara Mertz 0 0-2 0, Julia Barown 0 0-2 0, Allison Munson 1 0-0 2, Olivia Sheldon 0 0-0 0, Delaney Maison 7 1-2 18, Kirsten McAdams 0 0-0 0, Lexi Sutphin 0 0-0 0, Bella Qua 0 0-0 0 Totals: 19 5-11 46
F: Maddie Hyzer 2 0-6 4, Haylee Taggart 2 0-0 4, Sara Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, Shannon Kingsbury 4 2-4 10, Desiree Rosenbusch 0 0-2 0, Lucas Van Dyke 4 0-0 10, Katie Sanford 0 0-0 0, Tamara Wright 4 0-0 8, Taylor Amatuccio 2 0-0 5. Totals: 18 2-12 41
Three-point baskets: M 3 (Maison 3); F 3 (Van Dyke 2, Amatuccio)
Schenevus 50, Milford 32 (Tuesday)
S … 14 12 11 13 — 50
M … 8 11 4 9 — 32
S: Autumn Burton 5 0-0 12, Amber Burton 2 0-0 5, Cady Ritton 2 0-2 4, Sam Barrett 3 3-4 10, Brooke Lincoln 0 0-0 0, Lily Competiello 2 0-0 4, Sam Osborne 5 2-4 13, Taylor Knapp 1 0-2 2, Leah Brundege 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 5-12 50
M: Taylor Beckley 2 1-2 5, Bella Garlick 1 0-0 2, Kara Mertz 0 2-2 2, Julia Barown 1 0-0 2, Allison Munson 1 0-0 2, Olivia Sheldon 0 0-0 0, Delaney Maison 5 5-8 17, Kirsten McAdams 0 0-0 0, Lexi Sutphin 0 0-0 0, Bella Qua 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 8-12 32
Three-point baskets: S 5 (Au. Burton 2, Am. Burton, Barrett, Osborne); M 2 (Maison 2)
Richfield Springs 63, Morris 45 (Tuesday)
RS … 16 17 16 14 — 63
M … 15 11 7 12 — 45
RS: G. Seamon 0 0-2 0, A. Hosford 0 0-0 0, M. Worobey 8 0-0 22, S. Spencer 4 0-0 8, C. Seamon 0 0-0 0, I. Seamon 10 1-1 23, E. Garrsey 0 0-0 0, E. White 0 0-0 0, A. Hawkes 2 2-3 6, D. Butler 0 0-0 0, A. Diotte 1 2-4 4, L. Dyn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 5-10 63
M: Carissa Richards 10 0-0 26, Hannah Wist 5 0-0 11, Madison Moore 0 0-0 0, Aislinn Ray 0 0-0 0, Samantha Coyle 0 0-0 0, Savannah Coyle 0 0-0 0, Tatiana McAdams 0 0-0 0, Amira Ross 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Hoyt 2 0-0 4, Brooke McKinney 0 0-0 0, Bethanee Barringer 0 0-0 0, Maddie Coleman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 0-0 45
Three-point baskets: RS 8 (M.Worobey 6, I Seamon 2); M 7 (Richards 6, Wist)
Hamilton 58, Cooperstown 32 (Monday)
Hamilton defeated Cooperstown on Monday 58-32 behind 16 points from Lindsey Speer.
Rory Nelen led the Hawkeyes with 16 points, four rebounds and two steals, while Dani Seamon added seven points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
Cooperstown will visit Little Falls on Thursday.
Hamilton 58, Cooperstown 32 (Monday)
H… 11 15 15 17— 58
C …5 2 16 9— 32
H: Autumn Hames 0 0-0 0, Chloe LaFrance 0 0-0 0, Taylor Basher 2 0-0 5, Colleen Kelly 0 6-6 6, Lindsey Speer 7 1-2 16, Logan Langel 5 2-2 12, Reagan Hope 3 0-0 9, Emily Neuenschwander 5 0-0 10. Totals: 22 9-10 58
C: Meghan Niles 0 1-3 1, Tori France 0 0-0 0, Rory Nelen 4 2-6 10, Olivia Murdock 0 2-4 2, Claire Jensen 3 1-2 7, Hannah Craig 1 0-0 3, Dani Seamon 3 1-3 7, Brenna Seamon 1 0-0 2, Savannah Kirkby 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 7-18 32
Three-point baskets: H 5 (Basher, Speer, Hope 3); C 1 (Craig)
Sherburne-Earlville 53, Cooperstown/Milford 18 (Wednesday, Jan. 11)
Cooperstown/Milford fell to Sherburne-Earlville 53-18 in a road dual meet on Wednesday.
Winning for C/M were TJ O’Connor at 145 pounds and Max Sharf at 215, both victories coming via pin.
Sherburne-Earlville 53, Cooperstown/Milford 18 (Wednesday)
Matches began at 102 pounds
102: Paisley French (S-E) won by forfeit
110: Leanora Serrano (S-E) won by forfeit
118: Aiden Shreve (S-E) won by forfeit
126: Crispen Prosser (S-E) pinned Sayer Croft, 1:50
132: Manny Hollins (S-E) won by forfeit
138: Hadden Price (S-E) won by forfeit
145: TJ O’Connor (C/M) pinned Selina Moore, 3:21
152: Justin Race (S-E) won by forfeit
160: Alex Campbell (S-E) won by technical fall over Brent Chase, 16-1
172: Henry Loeffler (C/M) won by forfeit
189: Double forfeit
215: Max Sharf (C/M) pinned Richie Fuller, 3:03
285: Landon Andrade (S-E) pinned Lucas Clements, 1:21
New Hartford 93, Cooperstown 61 (Thursday, Jan. 12)
The Cooperstown boys swim team dropped a home meet to New Hartford on Thursday.
Winning individually for the Hawkeyes were Lincoln Dilorenzo in diving, Finn Morgan in the 100 backstroke, and London Kinley in the 100 breaststroke. Cooperstown also won both the 200 and 400 freestyle relay events.
Rome Free Academy 93, Cooperstown 79 (Tuesday, Jan. 10)
The Cooperstown boys swim team lost a close meet on the road 93-79 to Rome Free Academy on Tuesday.
Macon Aramini and Graham Abrams won two individual events apiece in the meet. Aramini took first in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly while Abrams won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Elsewhere, London Kinley won the 500 free and Finn Morgan won the 100 backstroke. Cooperstown also won both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
New Hartford 93, Cooperstown 61 (Thursday)
Top Cooperstown finishers
200 Medley Relay: 3. Morgan, Abrams, Kinley, Aramini, 1:57:55.
200 Freestyle: 4. London Kinley, 2:16:49.
200 Individual Medley: 3. Macon Aramini, 2:23:53.
50 Freestyle: 2. Graham Abrams, 25.40.
Diving: 1. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 206.30.
100 Butterfly: 4. Graham Abrams, 1:08:39.
100 Freestyle: 3. Macon Aramini, 57.34.
500 Freestyle: 4. Jacob Johnson, 6:36:85.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Morgan, Dilorenzo, Ayers, Kinley, 1:54:41.
100 Backstroke: 1. Finn Morgan, 1:07:04.
100 Breaststroke: 1. London Kinley, 1:17:94.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Aramini, Johnson, Ayers, Abrams, 4:04:56
Rome Free Academy 93, Cooperstown 79 (Tuesday)
Top Cooperstown finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Morgan, Abrams, Kinley, Ayers, 2:03.45
200 Freestyle: 1. Macon Aramini, 2:07.88
200 Individual Medley: 2. Finn Morgan, 2:33.11
50 Freestyle: 2. London Kinley, 26.20
Diving: 3. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 210.15
100 Butterfly: 1. Macon Aramini, 1:08.79
100 Freestyle: 1. Graham Abrams, 58.01
500 Freestyle: 1. London Kinley, 6:10.69
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Abrams, Johnson, Ayers, Aramini, 1:50.99
100 Backstroke: 1. Finn Morgan, 1:07.72
100 Breaststroke: 1. Graham Abrams, 1:16.72
400 Freestyle Relay: 2. Aramini, Dilorenzo, Morgan, Kinley, 4:24.69
