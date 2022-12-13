Laurens/Milford 65, Cherry Valley-Springfield 45 (Friday, Dec. 9)
A trio of strong performances helped Laurens/Milford defeat Cherry Valley-Springfield 65-45 in Tri-Valley League play on Friday.
Mike Virtell recorded a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds, Braden Murphy scored 18 points thanks to five three-pointers, and Cyller Cimko registered 17 points and six assists.
Walton 57, Laurens/Milford 48 (Wednesday, Dec. 7)
Walton held off Laurens/Milford for a 57-48 win on Dec. 7 to claim the Stamford Christmas Tournament Championship.
Robert Conklin was named tournament MVP for the Warriors, scoring a team-best 15 points in the win. Zach Gardner and Parker MacDonald each added 14 points of their own. Gardner earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
For Laurens/Milford, Braden Murphy recorded a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds. He and Mike Virtell (seven points, 11 rebounds) were named to the all-tourney squad while Carter Stevens had 10 points.
Richfield Springs 58, Schenevus 51 (Tuesday, Dec. 6)
Richfield Springs emerged triumphant over Schenevus 58-51 in a Tri-Valley League contest.
Jordan Diliberto was the top scorer for Richfield Springs with 17 points while Bradyn Dunckel had 15 points and Jesse Bowman scored 14 of his own.
Jackson Reed had a double-double for Schenevus, finishing with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Lucien Kortekaas (12 points) and Mehki Regg (11) also finished in double figures.
Laurens/Milford 85, Jefferson/Stamford 33 (Monday, Dec. 5)
Ten players scored for Laurens/Milford in its 85-33 victory over Jefferson/Stamford in the Stamford Christmas Tournament.
Braden Murphy and Cyller Cimko each scored 20 points to lead the way for Laurens/Milford, while Carter Stevens finished with 12 points, six steals, and five assists.
Chris Hardenbergh and Jacob Staroba each scored eight points for Jefferson/Stamford.
Little Falls 61, Cooperstown 49 (Monday, Dec. 5)
The Cooperstown boys basketball team fell to Little Falls 61-49 to drop to 1-2 on the season.
Charlie Lambert posted a double-double for the Hawkeyes of 14 points and 10 rebounds to go with four assists. PJ Kiuber pitched in 10 points while Colby Diamond had four steals.
Laurens/Milford 65, Cherry Valley-Springfield 45 (Friday)
L/M … 15 9 21 20 — 65
CV-S … 8 12 14 11 — 45
L/M: Carter Stevens 2 2-4 6, Cyller Cimko 7 0-2 17, Wendell Agustin 0 0-0 0, Jacob Burkhart 0 0-0 0, Nick DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Mike Virtell 6 6-9 18, Braden Murphy 6 1-1 18, Logan Conklin 3 0-0 6, Evan Clark 0 0-0 0, Luke Edmonds 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 9-16 65
CV-S: K. Cade 3 0-0 7, D. LaFavre 0 1-2 1, D. Stocking 1 0-0 2, T. Campagna 3 0-0 9, M. Horvath 4 2-2 9, C. Decker 1 0-0 2, C. Hurley 6 3-8 15, B. Meade 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-12 45
Three-point baskets: L/M 8 (Cimko 3, Murphy 5); CV-S 4 (Cade, Campagna 3)
Walton 57, Laurens/Milford 48 (Wednesday)
W … 18 9 15 15 – 57
L/M … 13 4 19 12 – 48
W: Robert Conklin 6 3-7 15, Ransom Dutcher 2 4-6 8, Zach Gardner 6 0-0 14, Seth Hunter 2 0-0 4, Parker MacDonald 5 2-2 14, Colby Phraner 1 0-0 2, Max Dutcher 0 0-0 0, Landon Santon 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-15 57.
L/M: Carter Stevens 4 0-0 10, Christian Lawson 0 0-0 0, Cyller Cimko 3 0-0 7, Wendell Agustin 0 0-0 0, Jacob Burkhart 0 0-0 0, Nick DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Mike Virtell 3 1-4 7, Donta Sherwood 0 0-0 0, Braden Murphy 6 4-7 22, Logan Conklin 1 0-0 2, Evan Clark 0 0-0 0, Luke Edmonds 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-11 48.
Three-point baskets: W 4 (Gardner 2, MacDonald 2); L/M 9 (Murphy 6, Stevens 2, Cimko)
Richfield Springs 58, Schenevus 51 (Tuesday)
RS … 14 21 10 13 — 58
S … 13 14 13 11 — 51
RS: Mitchell Palmatier 0 0-0 0, Aiden Dibble 0 0-0 0, Clay Bobnick 2 0-2 4, Justin Wolfe 2 2-3 7, Jesse Bowman 6 0-0 14, Ethan O’Connor 0 1-4 1, Cameron Mercer 0 0-0 0, Bradyn Dunckel 6 2-2 15, Jordan Diliberto 6 2-3 17. Totals 22 7-14 58.
S: Ethan Reed 0 0-0 0, Tim Green 0 0-0 0, Allen Osborne 2 0-0 5, Cody Keator 0 0-0 0, Connor Morell 0 0-0 0, Aiden Burgos 0 0-0 0, Trevor Schneider 1 2-2 4, Mehki Regg 5 0-0 11, Jackson Reed 9 0-2 19, Owen Bryant 0 0-0 0, Lucien Kortekaas 6 0-0 12, Ryan Spranger 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 2-4 51
Three-point baskets: RS 7 (Diliberto 3, Bouman 2, Wolfe, Dunckel); S 3 (Osborne, Regg, Reed)
Laurens/Milford 85, Jefferson/Stamford 33 (Monday)
L/M … 19 24 27 15 — 85
J/S … 5 10 5 13 — 33
L/M: Carter Stevens 4 1-2 12, Christian Lawson 2 2-2 6, Cyller Cimko 7 5-8 20, Wendell Agustin 0 0-0 0, Jacob Burkhart 1 1-2 3, Nick DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Mike Virtell 3 2-5 8, Donta Sherwood 1 0-0 3, Braden Murphy 8 0-1 20, Logan Conklin 3 1-2 7, Evan Clark 1 0-0 2, Luke Edmonds 2 0-0 4. Totals: 32 12-22 85
J/S: Jon Michael Leas 0 0-0 0, Patrick Terk 1 0-0 3, Louis Ortiz 2 1-2 5, Tyler Knapp 0 0-0 0, Mate Villanueva 0 0-0 0, Jordan Anderson 2 2-4 7, Chris Hardenbergh 2 3-5 8, Caleb Hardenbergh 1 0-0 2, Nathan Lane 0 0-0 0, Jacob Staroba 1 6-12 8, Brandon Harris 0 0-0 0, Nathan Lettermann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 12-23 33
Three-point baskets: L/M 9 (Cimko, Murphy 4, Stevens 3, Sherwood); J/S 3 (Terk, Anderson, Ch. Hardenbergh)
Little Falls 61, Cooperstown 49 (Monday)
LF: n/a
Coop: Colby Diamond 0 2-3 2, Miles Nelen 3 1-1 7, Ethan Kukenberger 2 0-1 4, PJ Kiuber 5 0-0 10, Cooper Coleman 1 1-2 4, Troy Davis 2 4-6 8, Charlie Lambert 5 3-5 14. Totals: 18 11-18 49
Three-point baskets: Coop 2 (Coleman, Lambert)
Cooperstown 68, Mount Markham 26 (Friday, Dec. 9)
The Cooperstown girls basketball team was dominant in Friday’s 68-26 victory over Mount Markham.
Dani Seamon had a terrific all-around game in the win, finishing with 24 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks. Elsewhere, Rory Nelen had 12 points and Claire Jensen had 10 points, five rebounds, and four assists.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 59, Milford 17 (Friday, Dec. 9)
The Cherry Valley-Springfield girls notched a big 59-17 win over Milford in Tri-Valley League play on Friday.
Joleen Lusk led the way with a double-double consisting of 22 points and 13 rebounds. Daphnee West added 10 points while Morgan Huff had nine.
Julia Barown was Milford’s leading scorer with eight points.
Richfield Springs 45, Unadilla Valley 37 (Friday, Dec. 9)
Richfield Springs topped Unadilla Valley 45-37 on Friday in the Sherburne-Earlville Tournament.
Maggie Worobey hit three three-pointers and was nine-for-10 from the free throw line to finish with 22 points for Richfield Springs.
Jaiden Schrag led the Storm with 13 points.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 51, Gilboa 11 (Monday, Dec. 5)
The CV-S girls cruised to a 51-11 victory over Gilboa on Monday in a non-league matchup.
Joleen Lusk was the Patriots’ leading scorer with 16 points. CV-S jumped out to a 22-2 lead in the first quarter and led 40-5 at halftime.
Cooperstown 68, Mount Markham 26 (Friday)
C … 14 15 18 21 — 68
MM … 6 8 8 4 — 26
C: M. Niles 0 0-0 0, T. France 3 0-0 6, R. Nelen 5 2-2 12, O. Murdock 1 0-0 2, C. Jensen 5 0-0 10, H. Craig 3 0-0 8, D. Seamon 11 2-5 24, B. Seamon 1 0-0 2, S. Kirkby 2 0-0 4. Totals: 31 4-7 68
MM: K. Loomis 0 2-2 2, M. Vunk 0 0-0 0, J. Hacienda 2 1-2 5, M. Sayers 0 0-0 0, C. Donley 1 0-0 2, A. Schoonover 0 0-0 0, K. Piersma 2 0-0 4, M. Plummer 4 2-2 10, M. Hoke 1 1-2 3. Totals: 10 6-8 26
Three-point baskets: C 2 (Craig 2); MM 0
Cherry Valley-Springfield 59, Milford 17 (Friday)
CV-S … 12 19 19 9 — 59
Mil … 3 4 2 8 — 17
CV-S: Kyra Druse 1 1-2 3, Daphnee West 4 2-2 10, Morgan Huff 4 0-0 9 Stephanie Whiteman 1 0-0 2, Lydia Lusk 1 0-0 2, Mia Dubben 4 0-0 9, Joleen Lusk 11 0-0 22 Brin Whiteman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 3-4 59
M: A. Paffenroth 0 0-0 0, T. Beckley 0 0-0 0, B. Garlick 1 0-0 2, K. Mertz 1 0-0 3, J. Barown 3 0-0 8, A. Munson 0 0-0 0, O. Sheldon 0 0-0 0, D. Maison 1 0-0 2, K. McAdams 0 0-0 0, L. Sutphin 0 0-0 0. B. Qua 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 0-0 17
Three-point baskets: CV-S 2 (Huff, Dubben); M 3 (Mertz, Barown 2)
Richfield Springs 45, Unadilla Valley 37 (Friday)
RS … 15 11 8 11 — 45
UV … 4 11 13 9 — 37
RS: G. Seamon 0 0-0 0, M. Worobey 5 9-10 22, Ed. Garnsey 0 0-0 0, I. Seamon 5 5-7 15, El. Garnsey 0 0-0 0, E. White 1 2-2 4, A. Hawks 1 0-2 2, L. Dyn 0 0-0 0, A. Diotte 1 0-0 2. Totals; 13 16-21 45
UV: Jaiden Schrag 6 1-2 13, Kadence York 3 1-2 7, Kora Johnson 2 0-0 4, Myriah Taylor 0 0-0 0, Madison Sayles 2 1-2 5, Natalie Crandall 0 0-0 0, Bella Jones 4 0-0 8. Totals: 17 3-6 37
Three-point baskets: RS 3 (Worobey 3); UV 0
Cherry Valley-Springfield 51, Gilboa 11 (Monday)
CV-S … 22 18 6 5 — 51
G … 2 3 2 4 — 11
CV-S: Druse 0 0-0 0, West 2 0-0 4, Huff 2 1-2 5, S. Whiteman 2 0-0 4, L. Lusk 2 0-2 4, Dubben 3 0-0 6, J. Lusk 7 2-3 16, B. Whiteman 4 1-2 12. Totals: 22 4-9 51
G: Haslam 0 0-0 0, Sutton 2 0-0 5, Hughes 0 0-0 0, P. VanValkenburgh 0 0-0 0, Breigle 2 0-2 4, Forte 0 0-0 0, Ross 0 0-0 0, Cruz 0 0-0 0, Ciaravino 1 0-2 2, A. VanValkenburgh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 0-4 11
Three-point baskets: CV-S 3 (B. Whiteman 3); G 1 (Sutton)
Cooperstown 3, Remsen 0 (Wednesday, Dec. 7)
The Cooperstown volleyball team swept Remsen on Wednesday by scores of 25-13, 25-15, 25-15.
The top performers for the Hawkeyes in the win were Sophia Hotaling (24 digs, four kills, one assist, one ace); Violet Gentiles (11 digs, 11 assists, eight aces, one kill); Lucy Hayes (14 assists, three digs); Braeden Victory (nine kills, seven digs); and Maralina Furlan (seven kills, three digs, one block).
Cooperstown 3, Remsen 0 (Wednesday)
Game Scores: 25-13, 25-15, 25-15
Coop: Sophia Hotaling 24 digs, 4 kills, 1 assist, 1 ace; Jillian Lifgren 5 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Violet Gentiles 1 kill, 11 digs, 11 assists, 8 aces; Lucy Hayes 3 digs, 14 assists; Maralina Furlan 7 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Braeden Victory 9 kills, 7 digs; Sofia Ingalls 3 digs, 1 ace
Remsen: n/a
Cooperstown 91, Proctor 73 (Tuesday, Dec. 6)
The Cooperstown boys swim team defeated Proctor 91-73 on the road Tuesday.
London Kinley, Lincoln Dilorenzo, and Finn Morgan each won two individual events for the Hawkeyes: Kinley won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, Dilorenzo took first in diving and the 100 freestyle, and Morgan won the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Elsewhere, Macon Aramini won the 200 free, Jacob Johnson took first in the 50 free, and Graham Abrams finished first in the 100 breaststroke. Cooperstown also swept all three relay events.
Cooperstown 91, Proctor 73 (Tuesday)
Top Cooperstown finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Morgan, Abrams, Kinley, Johnson, 2:03.53
200 Freestyle: 1. Macon Aramini, 2:09.50
200 Individual Medley: 1. London Kinley, 2:31.26
50 Freestyle: 1. Jacob Johnson, 28.68
Diving: 1. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 203.55
100 Butterfly: 1. London Kinley, 1:07.53
100 Freestyle: 1. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 1:00.38
500 Freestyle: 1. Finn Morgan, 6:27.67
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Kinley, Aramini, Ayers, Abrams, 1:48.89
100 Backstroke: 1. Finn Morgan, 1:07.76
100 Breaststroke: 1. Graham Abrams, 1:19.46
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Morgan, Dilorenzo, Ayers, Aramini, 4:21.87
