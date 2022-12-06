Laurens/Milford 57, Madison 49 (Friday, Dec. 3)
Laurens/Milford defeated Madison 57-49 on Friday in the Anton Remy Tournament.
Carter Stevens paced L/M with 18 points and four steals. Also finishing in double-digits were Mike Virtell with 11 points and Cyller Cimko with 10.
Madison’s Ethan Rivers led all scorers with 28 points.
Laurens/Milford later won the tournament, beating Harpursville, 61-43, in the title game on Saturday.
Herkimer 63, Cooperstown 40 (Thursday, Dec. 2)
The Hawkeyes fell to Herkimer 63-40 on Thursday on the road.
Charlie Lambers was Cooperstown’s leading scorer with 14 points to go along with seven rebounds and three blocks. Ethan Kukenberger added six points and seven rebounds while Colby Diamond had six rebounds and four steals.
Middleburgh 46, Cherry Valley-Springfield 35 (Wednesday, Nov. 30)
The CV-S boys fell to Middleburgh 46-35 in their season opener on Wednesday.
After leading 21-16 at the half, the Patriots were outscored 30-14 in the second half Duane Lafevre led CV-S with 13 points and was followed by C.J. Hurley with seven points.
Cooperstown 68, West Canada Valley 61 OT (Tuesday, Nov. 29)
The Cooperstown boys opened their season with a 68-61 overtime road victory against West Canada Valley on Tuesday.
Charlie Lambert hit a mid-range jump shot with seven seconds left to send the game into overtime, where the Hawkeyes outscored West Canada 11-4.
Lambert finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Elsewhere, Ethan Kukenberger had eight points and 13 rebounds, Troy Davis scored 10 points, and Colby Diamond provided seven assists.
L/M … 5 16 18 18 — 57
M … 6 13 16 14 — 49
L/M: Carter Stevens 3 12-18 18, Christian Lawson 1 0-0 2, Cyller Cimko 3 3-5 10, Wendell Agustin 0 0-0 0, Jacob Burkhart 1 0-0 2, Nick DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Mike Virtell 5 1-5 11, Donta Sherwood 0 0-0 0, Braden Murphy 1 4-8 6, Logan Conklin 4 0-0 8, Evan Clark 0 0-0 0, Luke Edmons 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 20-36 57
M: Ethan Rivers 11 4-5 28, Logan Scalzo 0 0-0 0, Justin Vedder 0 0-0 0, Jacob Burns 6 3-4 12, Gage Saltern 1 0-0 3, Landyn Smith 0 0-0 0, Zach Leuenberger 1 0-0 2, Anthony Dodge 0 4-6 4, Dylan Daugherty 0 0-2 0. Totals: 19 11-17 49
Three-point baskets: L/M 1 (Cimko); M 4 (Rivers 2, Burns, Sultern)
Herkimer 63, Cooperstown 40 (Thursday)
H … 17 19 11 16 — 63
C … 8 10 11 11 — 40
H: Noah Lewis 0 0-0 0, Zach Petucci 8 4-5 24, Nick Caruso 2 0-0 4, Exavier Nicholas 0 2-4 2, Jacob LaManna 1 0-0 2, Nick Lorranna 1 0-0 3, Dante Mollel 3 1-6 9, Kyle Carney 7 4-6 19. Totals: 22 11-21 63
C: Colby Diamond 1 0-0 2, Miles Nelen 0 2-2 2, Ethan Kukenberger 3 0-0 6, PJ Kiuber 2 1-2 5, Cooper Coleman 2 0-2 4, Troy Davis 1 1-2 3, Brody Murdock 1 2-4 4, Charlie Lambert 5 2-6 14, Colyn Criqui 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 8-18 40
Three-point baskets: H 5 (Petucci 2, Lorranna, Mollel 2); C 2 (Lambert 2)
Middleburgh 46, Cherry Valley-Springfield 35 (Wednesday)
M … 9 7 16 14 — 46
CV-S … 9 12 8 6 — 35
M: n/a
CV-S: Lafevre 6 0-0 13, Stocking 1 1-1 3, Campagna 1 0-0 2, Horvath 1 0-0 2, Decker 0 1-1 1, Hurley 2 3-3 7, Meade 2 0-0 4, Mollen 1 0-0 2, Rockwell 0 1-1 1. Totals: 15 6 35
Three-point baskets: CV-S 1 (Lafevre)
Cooperstown 68, West Canada Valley 61 OT (Tuesday)
Coop … 17 9 13 18 11 — 68
WCV … 9 15 17 16 4 — 61
Coop: Colby Diamond 1 0-2 2, Miles Nelen 2 1-2 5, Ethan Kukenberger 3 2-10 8, PJ Kiuber 2 1-2 5, Cooper Coleman 1 1-1 3, Troy Davis 5 0-0 10, Charlie Lambert 12 2-4 30, Colyn Criqui 2 0-0 5. Totals: 28 7-21 68
WCV: Shepardson 7 10-11 26, Smith 2 0-0 4, Grabowski 1 0-2 2, Burdick 1 3-4 5, Bartlett 2 2-4 6, Ludwig 6 3-6 15, Conover 0 3-6 3. Totals: 19 21-33 61
Three-point baskets: Coop 5 (Lambert 4, Criqui); WCV 2 (Shepardson)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Milford 34, Madison 28 (Friday, Dec. 2)
The Milford girls used great defense and just enough offense to defeat Madison 34-28 in the opening round of the Anton Remy Tournament on Friday.
Delaney Maison led the Wildcats with 12 points while Taylor Beckley added seven points and nine rebounds in the win.
Cambridge 40, Cooperstown 33 (Friday, Nov. 2)
The Cooperstown girls fell to Cambridge 40-33 in Friday’s non-league contest.
Dani Seamon notched a double-double for the Hawkeyes with 14 points and 13 rebounds to go with six assists and two steals. Savannah Kirkby added nine points and 11 rebounds in the loss.
Schuylar Nolan led Cambridge with 16 points and Samantha Crandall had 13.
South Kortright 48, Milford 13 (Wednesday, Nov. 30)
The South Kortright girls stifled Milford in a 48-13 non-league win on Tuesday.
Addy Eckert and Caitlyn Deysenroth were the top scorers for the Rams with 17 and 16 points, respectively. SK’s defense held Milford to single digits in all four quarters.
Hamilton 46, Cooperstown 28 (Wednesday, Nov. 30)
The Cooperstown girls dropped their season opener to Hamilton on Wednesday by a score of 46-28.
Rory Nelen was Cooperstown’s leading scorer with nine points. Lindsey Speer led Hamilton with a game-high 14 points.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 61, Fort Plain 14 (Tuesday, Nov. 29)
The CV-S girls rolled past Fort Plain 61-14 on Wednesday in non-league play.
The top scorers for the Patriots were Joleen Lusk with 17 points, Mia Dubben with 16 points, and Brin Whiteman with 10 points.
Milford 34, Madison 28 (Friday)
Mil … 11 6 12 5 — 34
Mad … 5 9 6 8 — 28
Mil: Taylor Beckley 3 0-4 7, Bella Garlick 0 0-0 0, Kara Mertz 2 0-0 5, Julia Barown 1 0-0 2, Allison Munson 1 0-0 2, Delaney Maison 6 0-0 12, Lexi Sutphin 0 0-0 0, Bella Qua 3 0-0 6. Totals: 17 0-4 34
Mad: Camryn Stanfield 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Cutler 2 0-0 4, Rylee Strong 0 0-0 0, Jeannette Coleman 2 0-3 5, Mckencie Lamunion 3 0-0 6, Mara Wasuck 1 0-0 2, Emma Godfrey 0 0-0 0, Camryn Parmon 3 3-6 9. Totals: 12 3-6 28
Three-point baskets: Mil 2 (Beckley, Mertz); Mad 1 (Coleman)
Cambridge 40, Cooperstown 33 (Friday)
Cam … 8 2 11 19 — 40
Coop … 9 4 10 10 — 33
Cambridge: Samantha Crandall 5 0-4 13, Claire Toleman 0 0-0 0, Tristann Crandall 3 0-4 9, Megan Day 0 2-2 2, Nicole Lafountain 0 0-0 0, Charonne Berthiaume 0 0-0 0, Schuylar Nolan 6 2-4 16. Totals 14 4-14 40.
Cooperstown: Meghan Niles 0 0-0 0, Tori France 1 0-0 2, Rory Nelen 1 0-6 2, Olivia Murdock 1 0-2 2, Claire Jensen 2 0-0 4, Hannah Craig 0 0-0 0, Dani Seamon 7 0-3 14, Savannah Kirkby 4 1-4 9. Totals 16 1-15 33.
Three-point baskets: Cam 8 (S. Crandall 3, T. Crandall, Nolan 2); Coop 0
South Kortright 48, Milford 13 (Wednesday)
SK … 8 13 22 5 — 48
M … 3 5 4 1 — 13
SK: Christina Chakar 0 0-2 0, Madison Coberly 2 1-4 5, Caitlyn Deysenroth 8 0-0 16, Addy Eckert 7 3-4 17, Carlee Dropp 4 1-2 10. Totals 21 5-12 48.
M: Taylor Beckley 2 1-2 5, Kara Mertz 2 0-2 4, Julia Barown 0 0-2 0, Delaney Maison 1 1-2 4. Totals 5 2-8 13.
Three-point baskets: SK 1 (Dropp); M 1 (Maison)
Hamilton 46, Cooperstown 28 (Wednesday)
H … 12 16 9 9 — 46
C … 8 9 3 6 — 28
H: Autumn Hames 0 0-0 0, Chloe Lefrance 2 2-3 8, Taylor Basher 0 1-2 1, Colleen Kelly 0 1-2 1, Lindsey Speer 5 2-2 14, Logan Langel 2 2-2 8, Reagan Hope 1 0-0 2, Emily N. 6 0-0 12. Totals: 15 8-11 46
C: Meghan Niles 2 0-2 5, Tori France 1 0-0 2, Rory Nelen 4 1-2 9, Olivia Murdock 0 1-2 1, Claire Jensen 0 0-0 0, Hannah Craig 1 0-0 2, Dani Seamon 2 0-2 5, Savannah Kirkby 2 0-2 4. Totals: 12 2-10 28
Three-point baskets: H 5 (Lefrance 2, Speer, Langel 2); C 2 (Niles, Seamon)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 61, Fort Plain 14 (Tuesday)
CV-S … 23 10 18 10 — 61
FP … 6 3 5 0 — 14
CV-S: Kyra Druse 0 0-0 0, Daphnee West 4 0-0 8, Morgan Huff 4 0-0 8, Stephanie Whiteman 1 0-0 2, Lydia Lusk 0 0-0 0, Mia Dubben 8 0-0 16, Joleen Lusk 7 3-4 17, Brin Whiteman 4 0-0 10. Totals 24 3-4 61
FP: Z. Robarage 0 0-2 0, X. Van Nostrand 0 0-0 0, M. Wilden 1 0-0 2, B. Richandson 0 0-0 0, C. Sickler 1 0-0 3, R. Herron 2 1-2 7, R. Hart 0 0-0 0, M. Deese 0 0-0 0, K. Burley 1 0-1 2, J. Teneyck 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 1-5 14.
Three-point baskets: CV-S 2 (Brin Whiteman 2); FP 3 (R.Herron 2, C. Sickler)
BOYS SWIMMING
Oneida 101, Cooperstown 59 (Thursday, Dec. 1)
The Cooperstown boys swim team dropped its season-opening meet on Thursday 101-59 to Oneida.
Macon Aramini had a pair of first-place finishes for the Hawkeyes, winning both the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle. Lincoln Dilorenzo also earned first-place points in diving.
Cooperstown notched a win in the 200 medley relay swum by Finn Morgan, Henry Ayers, London Kinley, and Aramini.
Oneida 101, Cooperstown 59 (Thursday)
Top Cooperstown finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Morgan, Ayers, Kinley, Aramini, 2:02.37
200 Freestyle: 3. Finn Morgan, 2:24.05
200 Individual Medley: 1. Macon Aramini, 2:29.47
50 Freestyle: 3. London Kinley, 26.48
Diving: 1. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 213.05
100 Butterfly: 3. London Kinley, 1:07.37
100 Freestyle: 2. Henry Ayers, 1:03.92
500 Freestyle: 1. Macon Aramini, 5:55.73
200 Freestyle Relay: 2. Morgan, Dilorenzo, Johnson, Ayers, 1:57.10
100 Backstroke: 2. Finn Morgan, 1:08.07
100 Breaststroke: 3. Henry Ayers, 1:21.62
400 Freestyle Relay: 2. Aramini, Dilorenzo, Johnson, Kinley, 4:22.79
VOLLEYBALL
Cooperstown 3, Little Falls 0 (Friday, Dec. 2)
Cooperstown’s volleyball team opened its season on Friday with a sweep of Little Falls by scores of 25-19, 25-14, 25-22.
The Hawkeyes’ top performers were Lucy Hayes (six assists, three kills, three digs); Robyn Kafafian (seven digs, two kills, two assists, one block), Izzy Martz (seven digs), and Braeden Victory (10 digs, three aces, two kills, two assists).
Cooperstown 3, Little Falls 0 (Friday)
Game Scores: 25-19, 25-14, 25-22
Coop: Ava Lesko 5 digs; Lucy Hayes 3 kills, 3 digs, 6 assists; Robyn Kafafian 2 kills, 1 block, 7 digs, 2 assists; Izzy Martz 1 kill, 7 digs, 1 assist; Maralina Furlan 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace; Braeden Victory 2 kills, 10 digs, 2 assists, 3 aces; Reilly Green 4 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace
