BOYS BASKETBALL
Laurens/Milford 71, Hunter-Tannersville 45 (Tuesday, Feb. 21)
Laurens/Milford used a big second quarter to roll to a 71-45 victory over Hunter-Tannersville on Tuesday in the first round of the Section IV Class D playoffs.
After taking a three-point lead in the first quarter, L/M outscored Hunter 28-7 in the second frame to pull away for good.
Braden Murphy scored a game-high 19 points to lead Laurens/Milford, and Christian Lawson also finished in double-figures with 15 points.
Grady Glennon was the top scorer for Hunter with 15 points while Garrett Legg netted 10.
Richfield Springs 45, Edmeston 37 (Tuesday, Feb. 21)
Richfield Springs used a big fourth quarter to erase a late deficit and pull away from Edmeston 45-37 in the first round of the Section IV Class D playoffs on Tuesday.
Bradyn Dunckel led the Indians with 18 points, while Dylan Hosford added 16 in the win. Braymon Clark led Edmeston with nine points and Kyle Ough scored seven.
Laurens/Milford 71, Hunter-Tannersville 45 (Tuesday, Feb. 21)
L/M … 13 28 16 14 — 71
H-T … 10 7 7 18 — 45
L/M: Carter Stevens 3 3-3 9, Christian Lawson 5 2-4 15, Cyller Cimko 3 1-1 7, Nick DeBoer 1 0-0 2, Mike Virtell 3 1-3 7, Donta Sherwood 1 0-0 3, Braden Murphy 7 1-3 19, Logan Conklin 2 2-2 6, Evan Clark 1 0-0 2, Luke Edmonds 0 1-2 1. Totals: 27 11-18 71
H-T: Nick Uhrik 3 0-0 8, Donovan Garcia 0 0-0 0, Thomas Houlihan 1 2-2 4, Grady Glennon 5 2-2 15, Garrett Legg 4 0-0 10, Connor Schiefer 2 1-2 5, Jaedyn McKinnie 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 5-6 45
Three-point baskets: L/M 6 (Murphy 4, Lawson, Sherwood); H-T 8 (Uhrik 2, Glennon 3, Legg 2, McKinnie)
Richfield Springs 45, Edmeston 37 (Tuesday, Feb. 21)
RS … 9 10 6 20 — 45
E … .6 12 12 7 — 37
RS: Jesse Bowman 3 1-2 8, Justin Wolfe 0 2-2 2, Bradyn Dunckel 8 1-3 18, Landen Schultz 0 0-0 0, Jordan Diliberto 0 1-2 1, Dylan Hosford 6 4-5 16, Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-14 45
E: Braymon Clark 3 0-0 9, Kyle Ough 3 1-2 7, Gavin McEnroe G 1 1-3 3, Collin McEnroe 2 1-2 5, Gunner Schoelig 1 1-2 4, Izek Richards 2 0-0 4, Preston Graham 2 1-2 5. Totals: 14 5-11 37
Three-point baskets: RS 2 (Bowman, Dunckel); E 2 (Clark, Schoelig)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield 64, Edmeston 54 (Thursday, Feb. 23)
Cherry Valley-Springfield survived an upset bid from Edmeston in the first round of the Section IV Class D playoffs with a 64-54 win on Thursday.
Joleen Lusk led the Patriots with a game-high 32 points and 14 rebounds, while Daphnee West added 10 points.
Molly Rifanburg led Edmeston with 20 points, while Haylie Lund added 19.
Cooperstown 55, Onondaga 43 (Tuesday, Feb. 21)
The Cooperstown girls took care of business on Tuesday with a 55-43 win over Onondaga in the Section III Class C Quarterfinals.
Dani Seamon notched a double-double for the Hawkeyes with 24 points and 12 rebounds while also adding three steals and three assists. Rory Nelen scored 13 points to go with six steals, five rebounds, and three assists, Savannah Kirkby netted 10 points, Brenna Seamon tallied seven rebounds and five assists, and Tori France provided five assists.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 64, Edmeston 54 (Thursday, Feb. 23)
CV-S: Kyra Druse 0 0-0 0, Daphnee West 4 2-3 10, Morgan Huff 3 0-1 6, Stephanie Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Lydia Lusk 0 0-0 0, Mia Dubben 3 0-0 6, Joleen Lusk 14 4-4 32, Brin Whiteman 3 0-1 8. Totals: 27 6-9 64
E: Maeve Robinson 0 0-0 0, Kenna Buriello 0 0-0 0, Abby White 3 0-0 9, Haylie Lund 8 3-5 19, Molly Rifanburg 8 0-0 20, J. Vunk 3 0-0 6, Abby Ray 0 0-0 0, Emma White 0 0-0 0, Hailey Rifanburg 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 3-5 54
Three-point baskets: CV-S 1 (B. Whiteman) Edmeston 7 (A. White 3, M. Rifanburg 4)
Cooperstown 55, Onondaga 43 (Tuesday, Feb. 21)
C … 17 14 12 12 — 55
O … 11 8 13 10 — 43
C: Meghan Niles 0 0-0 0, Tori France 2 0-0 4, Rory Nelen 6 1-2 13, Olivia Murdock 0 0-0 0, Claire Jensen 2 0-0 4, Hannah Craig 0 0-0 0, Dani Seamon 10 4-9 24, Savannah Kirkby 5 0-0 10, Brenna Seamon 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 5-11 55.
O: Sydney Cox 4 0-0 9, Jakiya Hill 8 1-5 20, Emma Denath 0 0-0 0, Shea Baggett 3 5-6 11, Charlotte Hourigan 0 0-0 0, Ava Murphy 1 0-3 3. Totals 16 6-18 43.
Three-point baskets: C 0; O 8 (Cox 4, Hill 3, Murphy)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.