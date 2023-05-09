Laurens/Milford 13, Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville 2 (Friday, May 5)
An eight-run first inning helped propel the Laurens/Milford baseball team to a 13-2 non-league win over Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville Friday.
Evan Clark picked up the win for L/M, recording five strikeouts on the mound. He also went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI at the plate. Mike Virtell and Nick DeBoer each had two RBI in the win.
Leon Honge and Devin Schlosser had the only two base hits for Windham.
Worcester 6, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4 (Friday, May 5)
Worcester held off a late comeback effort from Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs to win 6-4 Friday.
The Wolverines used a four-run sixth inning to take the lead into the seventh and held the Patriots to two runs in the top of the inning. Tyler Haley led the Worcester offense, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored.
Trevor Campagna went 2-for-3 with a double for CV-S/SS.
Richfield Springs 14, Laurens/Milford 4 (Monday, May 1)
Richfield Springs defeated Laurens/Milford 14-4 Monday on the road.
Bradyn Dunckel was the winning pitcher, striking out four over three innings. Dunckel, Justin Wolfe and Dylan Hosford each tallied two hits in the win.
Wyatt March tallied two hits for Laurens/Milford.
Laurens/Milford 13, Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville 2 (Friday, May 5)
WAJ/H-T … 010 01X X — 2 2 3
L/M … 805 0XX X — 13 7 2
WAJ/H-T: Schwartz (L), Honge (3), Skilling (4) and Garzone
L/M: E. Clark (W), C. Lawson (3), N. DeBoer (5) and J. Burkhart
2B: E. Clark (L/M)
Worcester 6, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4 (Friday, May 5)
CV-S/SS … 002 000 2 — 4 11 0
WCS … 101 004 X — 6 6 2
CV-S/SS: Prime (L), Horvath (4), and Cade, Prime
W: Joey Geiskopf (W), Lucas Roof (3), Connor Fancher (6), Tyler Haley (7), and Tyler Haley, Joey Geiskopf
2B: Campagna (CV-S/SS)
Richfield Springs 14, Laurens/Milford 4 (Monday, May 1)
RS … 080 42X X — 14 10 4
L/M … 000 40X X — 4 5 3
RS: Bradyn Dunckel (W), Dylan Hosford (4), Miller (5), and Jesse Bowman
M/L: Christian Lawson (L), Nick DeBoer (3), and Damien Phillips
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 32, Franklin 3 (Friday, May 5)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs rolled to a 32-3 victory over Franklin in Tri-Valley League action Friday.
Lydia Lusk, Lexi Dygert, Joleen Lusk, Mia Dubben and Caraline Lusk each had three hits for CV-S/SS. Dubben had a triple and six RBI, Joleen and Lydia Lusk had five RBI each and Dygert had two doubles and four RBI. Brin Whiteman, meanwhile, went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI.
Dubben picked up the win on the mound, striking out three in five innings.
Morris/Edmeston 12, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 6 (Thursday, May 4)
Morris/Edmeston used an eight-run fifth inning to pull away from Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 12-6 on the road Thursday.
Hannah Wist struck out seven batters over seven innings for M/E. Maeve Robinson went 1-for-3 with a triple while Chelsey Clegg and Makenzie Hoyt each tallied two hits in the win.
Brin Whiteman doubled for CV-S/SS, while Lexi Dygert and Joleen Lusk each had a pair of hits in the loss.
Laurens/Milford 10, Morris/Edmeston 7 (Wednesday, May 3)
The Laurens/Milford softball team was able to rally for a 10-7 victory over Morris/Edmeston Wednesday at the Cooperstown All-Star Village in Oneonta.
Morris/Edmeston led 6-2 after the fourth inning, but Laurens/Milford closed the gap to 6-5 in the fifth and took the lead for good with a five-run sixth inning.
Gabby Andrades, Taylor Beckley and Bailey Rondeau each had three hits in the win, with Beckley driving in four runs. Bella Garlick notched a triple while Kara Mertz, Kyrah Andrades and Rondeau each had doubles.
Brooke Mann earned the win in the circle after striking out nine batters.
Maeve Robinson, Haylie Lund and Hannah Wist had two hits apiece for Laurens/Milford. Kenna Buriello drove in two runs, Makenzie Hoyt had a triple, and Buriello and Wist each had a double.
Wist finished with six strikeouts in the circle.
Laurens/Milford 8, Richfield Springs 0 (Monday, May 1)
Laurens/Milford earned an 8-0 home win over Richfield Springs in Monday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Brooke Mann struck out four batters while allowing one walk and three hits in the win for L/M.
At the plate, Kyrah Andrades had a triple, Kara Mertz and Lexi Sutphin each had doubles and Bailey Rondeau went 2-for-3.
Kalen Barnhart had six strikeouts and one walk in the circle for Richfield Springs.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 32, Franklin 3 (Friday, May 5)Franklin … 001 02X X — 3 3 5
CV-S/SS … (14)3(13) 2XX X — 32 20 1
F: J. Couley (L) and L. VanDyke
CV-S/SS: M. Dubben (W) and L. Lusk
HR: B. Whiteman (CV-S/SS)
3B: M. Dubben (CV-S/SS), L. Dygert 2 (CV-S/SS)
2B: L. Lusk (CV-S/SS), K. Druse (CV-S/SS), B. Whiteman (CV-S/SS)
Morris/Edmeston 12, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 6 (Thursday, May 4)
M/E … 400 080 0 — 12 7 3
CV-S/SS … 010 030 2 — 6 10 1
M/E: Hannah Wist (W), and Kenna Buriello
CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (L), and Lydia Lusk
3B: Maeve Robinson (M/E)
2B: Brin Whiteman (CV-S/SS)
Laurens/Milford 10, Morris/Edmeston 7 (Wednesday, May 3)
L/M … 100 135 0 — 10 17 0
M/E … 400 200 1 — 7 11 9
L/M: Brooke Mann (W) and Bella Garlick
M/E: Hannah Wist (L) and Kenna Buriello
3B: Bella Garlick (L/M), Makenzie Hoyt (M/E)
2B: Kara Mertz (L/M), Kyrah Andrades (L/M), Bailey Rondeau (L/M), Kenna Buriello (M/E), Hannah Wist (M/E)
Laurens/Milford 8, Richfield Springs 0 (Monday, May 1)
RS … 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
L/M … 020 033 X — 8 8 1
RS: Kalen Barnhart (L) and Maggie Worobey; 6 ks, 1bb
L/M: Brooke Mann (W) and Bella Garlick; 4 ks, 1 bb
3B: Kyrah Andrades (L/M)
2B: Kara Mertz (L/M) RBI, Lexi Sutphin (L/M)
Hamilton 169, Cooperstown 184 (Thursday, May 4)
The Cooperstown golf team fell to Hamilton 169-184 in a match Thursday at Seven Oaks Golf Course.
Max Jones led the Hawkeyes with a round of 39. Following him were Brayden Sentz (44), Charlie Lambert (48) and Ben Lewis (53).
Will Chouinard led Hamilton with a score of 39.
Cooperstown 178, Herkimer 233 (Monday)
The Cooperstown golf team defeated Herkimer 178-233 in Monday’s match at the Mohawk Valley Event Center.
Brayden Sentz led the Hawkeyes with a round of 39. Cooperstown’s other top performers were Max Jones (42), Charlie Lambert (45) and Ben Lewis (52).
Hamilton 169, Cooperstown 184 (Thursday, May 4) Seven Oaks Golf Course Par 36, Front 9
H: Will Chouinard 39, Ryan Peters 41, Peyton Werner 44, Reese Snyder 45
Coop: Max Jones 39, Brayden Sentz 44, Charlie Lambert 48, Ben Lewis 53
Cooperstown 178, Herkimer 233 (Monday, May 1) At Mohawk Valley Event Center Par 36 Front 9
Coop: Brayden Sentz 39, Max Jones 42, Charlie Lambert 45, Ben Lewis 52
Herkimer: Noah Lewis 57, Nate Page 58, Steven Naegele 59, Dakota Everton 59
Cooperstown 4, Holland Patent 1 (Thursday, May 4)
Cooperstown’s tennis team defeated Holland Patent 4-1 in a match Thursday.
Gunter Weldon and Bianca Adam each won their singles matches for the Hawkeyes. Winning in doubles play were the duos of Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier, and Alexis Wolfe and Colby Diamond.
Cooperstown 4, Holland Patent 1 (Thursday, May 4)
Singles: Gunter Weldon (Coop) def. Jeffrey Dewar 6-2, 6-0; Dylan McGuire (HP) def. Natalie Hanson 6-1, 6-3; Bianca Adam (Coop) def. Tyler Tyldsley 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier (Coop) def. Chris Kelly and Matt DePerno 6-2, 6-4; Alexis Wolfe and Colby Diamond (Coop) def. Will Richardson and Nick Sheets 6-0, 6-1
