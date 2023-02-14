Morris 76, Laurens/Milford 63 (Wednesday, Feb. 8)
Scott Murphy scored his 1,000th career varsity point on Wednesday as Morris defeated Laurens/Milford 76-63 to advance to the Tri-Valley League championship game.
Murphy crossed the 1,000-point barrier late in the first quarter and went on to score a game-high 33 points for the Mustangs. Tiger Ross also had a big game, finishing with 20 points, five assists, and four steals, while Jon Child scored 12 points.
Carter Stevens was the leading scorer for Laurens/Milford with 22 points while Braden Murphy (19 points) and Mike Virtell (10) also finished in double-figures.
Edmeston 54, Richfield Springs 44 (Wednesday, Feb. 8)
Edmeston defeated Richfield Springs 54-44 in the first round of the Tri-Valley League playoffs on Wednesday.
Braymon Clark and Gavin McEnroe led the Panthers with 11 points apiece, while Kyle Ough and Collin McEnroe each added 10 in the win.
Dylan Hosford led the Indians with 17 points while Jordan Diliberto followed close behind with 16 points.
Worcester 50, Cherry Valley-Springfield 36 (Wednesday, Feb. 8)
Worcester held Cherry Valley-Springfield to 14 first-half points en route to a 50-36 victory in the Tri-Valley League playoffs on Wednesday.
Tyler Head led the Wolverines in scoring with 17 points, while Connor Fancher netted 13 points, and Joey Geiskopf grabbed 10 rebounds in the win.
Max Horvath was the leading scorer for the Patriots with 14 points.
Cooperstown 64, Westmoreland 60 OT (Tuesday, Feb. 7)
After surrendering a long three-pointer at the end of regulation, Cooperstown was able to regroup and secure a 64-60 overtime victory over Westmoreland on Tuesday.
Conrad Erway stole the ball with three seconds left to seal the game as the Hawkeyes never trailed in the extra period.
Miles Nelen led the way with 21 points thanks to five three-pointers. Charlie Lambert, meanwhile, scored 17 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists while Cooper Bradley pulled down eight boards and Ethan Kukenberger had seven.
Worcester 53, Cherry Valley-Springfield 44 (Monday, Feb. 6)
The Worcester boys topped Cherry Valley-Springfield 53-44 on the road Monday in the Tri-Valley League.
Tyler Head had a big game for the Wolverines, scoring a game-high 27 points in the victory. Matthew Sanders added 10 points of his own.
Leading the Patriots in scoring were Max Horvath and Duane LeFevre with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Milford 47, Franklin 45 (Thursday, Feb. 9)
Milford survived a fourth-quarter push from Franklin to win 47-45 on Thursday in the Tri-Valley League playoffs.
Taylor Beckley led the Wildcats in scoring with 13 points, while Kara Mertz and Delaney Maison each added 11 points in the win.
The leading scorer for the Purple Devils was Shannon Kingsbury with 13 points.
Cooperstown 50, Westmoreland 37 (Wednesday, Feb. 8)
Cooperstown defeated Westmoreland 50-37 Wednesday on the team’s Senior Night.
The Hawkeyes were led by a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds from Dani Seamon, while Claire Jensen added 12 points and five rebounds in the win.
The leading scorer for Westmoreland was Maddie Enos with 13 points.
Cooperstown honored its senior class of Seamon, Jensen, Meghan Niles, Hannah Craig, and Savannah Kirkby.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 60, Schenevus 47 (Tuesday, Feb. 7)
Joleen Lusk’s dominant performance helped the Cherry Valley-Springfield girls defeat Schenevus 60-47 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Tri-Valley League playoffs.
Lusk recorded 25 points and 21 rebounds for a big double-double for the Patriots. Elsewhere, Daphnee West finished with 15 points for CV-S.
Amber Burton and Sam Osborne scored 19 points apiece for Schenevus.
Milford 53, Franklin 34 (Tuesday, Feb. 7)
The Milford girls cruised past Franklin 53-34 in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League playoff game.
Kara Mertz scored a game-high 22 points for the Wildcats thanks to four made three-pointers. Mertz also had four steals and four assists in the win. Delaney Maison, meanwhile, netted 12 points.
Shannon Kingsbury was Franklin’s leading scorer with 11 points.
Cooperstown 49, Sherburne Earlville 30 (Monday, Feb. 6)
The Cooperstown girls basketball team defeated Sherburne Earlville 49-30 on Monday after building a 12-2 first-quarter lead.
Dani Seamon led the Hawkeyes with 19 points to go with six rebounds and six steals, while Rory Nelen added nine points in the win. Alex Gryzmkowksi led S-E with eight points.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 60, Schenevus 47 (Tuesday, Feb. 7)
CV-S: Kyra Druse 1 0-0 2, Daphnee West 7 1-5 15, Morgan Huff 0 1-2 1, Stephanie Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Lydia Lusk 1 0-0 2, Mia Dubben 2 2-2 6, Joleen Lusk 10 2-6 25, Brin Whiteman 3 0-0 9. Totals 24 6-15 60.
S: Autumn Burton 1 0-0 3, Amber Burton 8 0-2 19, Cady Ritton 3 0-0 6, Lily Competiello 0 0-0 0, Sam Osborne 8 0-0 19, Taylor Knapp 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 0-2 47.
Three-point baskets: CV-S 4 (B. Whiteman 3, J. Lusk); S 7 (Am. Burton 3, S. Osborne 3, Au. Burton)
Cooperstown 3, Port Byron 1 (Wednesday, Feb. 8)
Game Scores: 25-11, 25-15, 24-25, 25-18
Coop: Ava Lesko 1 dig; Sophia Hotaling 1 kill, 25 digs, 3 assists, 4 aces; Jillian Lifgren 3 kills, 1 blocks, 4 digs, 1 ace; Ellie Dykstra 5 kills, 1 block; Lucy Hayes 2 kills, 3 digs, 12 assists; Robyn Kafafian 2 kills, 14 digs, 10 assists; Violet Gentiles 1 kill, 5 digs, 6 assists, 4 aces; Izzy Martz 5 digs; Maralina Furlan 4 kills, 1 block, 1 ace; Braeden Victory 9 kills, 17 digs, 2 assists, 2 aces; Sofia Ingalls 1 kill, 7 digs, 1 assist, 6 aces; Lilly Grady 1 kill; Mia Pelcer 1 kill; Grace Sperry 2 kills, 1 block; Reilly Green 5 kills, 4 digs, 5 aces
PB: Allyson Michalski 7 kills, 8 digs, 5 aces; Makayla Hudgins 3 digs; Marlena Doerle 1 kill, 7 digs, 10 assists, 2 aces; Kloe Verdi 2 digs; Jordan Cook 6 kills, 2 blocks, 8 digs, 2 aces; Megggy McNally 10 digs
