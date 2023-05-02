Schenevus 16, Cherry Valley-Springfield/ Sharon Springs 0 (Friday, April 28)
Schenevus blanked Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 16-0 Friday.
Allen Osborne went 3-for-4 with two RBI for the Dragons, while Jackson Reed tallied two hits in the win.
Mehki Regg was the winning pitcher, striking out nine over four shutout innings, while Osborne struck out the side to close out the win in the fifth inning.
Max Horvath struck out three over two and one thirds innings in relief, and tallied the lone hit for the Patriots at the plate.
Richfield Springs 12, Worcester 10 (Friday, April 28)
Richfield Springs used a three-run eighth inning to defeat Worcester on the road Friday.
Justin Wolfe went 3-for-3 with three runs scored for RS, while Jesse Bowman went 2-for-6 with two runs scored in the win.
Joey Geiskopf went 2-for-4 with a double for Worcester, while Conner Fancher went 3-for-4 with a triple in the loss.
Sauquoit Valley 9, Cooperstown 3 (Friday, April 28)
Cooperstown fell behind 4-0 in the first two innings Friday and was unable to recover in a 9-3 loss to Sauquoit Valley.
Emerson Toulson went 2-for-4 with a double for the Hawkeyes while Ethan Kukenberger and Kalen Dempsey each had doubles as well.
Morris/Edmeston 10, Laurens/Milford 0 (Thursday, April 27)
A strong outing from Asa Dugan helped Morris/Edmeston defeat Laurens/Milford 10-0 Thursday.
Dugan struck out 12 batters while allowing just two hits and no walks in six innings of work.
Dugan, Preston Graham, Ethan Franklin, Gavin McEnroe and Braymon Clark each had multiple hits in the victory with Dugan and McEnroe both notching doubles. JJ Benjamin added a triple.
Clinton 4, Cooperstown 2 (Thursday, April 27)
Cooperstown fell at home to Clinton 4-2 Thursday.
Brenin Whitake went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Hawkeyes. Ethan Kukenberger went five innings and took the loss on the mound.
Westmoreland 2, Cooperstown 0 (Tuesday, April 25)
Cooperstown fell on the road to Westmoreland Tuesday in a 2-0 pitcher’s duel.
Kalen Dempsey was the hard-luck loser on the mound for the Hawkeyes, as his shutout was broken up in the bottom of the fifth on a bloop single.
Emerson Toulson finished 2-for-3 at the plate for Cooperstown.
Hunter Kierpiec threw a three-hit shutout for Westmoreland.
Schenevus 10, Laurens/Milford 0 (Monday, April 24)
Schenevus blanked Laurens/Milford 10-0 in five innings Monday in Tri-Valley League action.
Cody Keator struck out six while allowing just two hits to pick up the win for the Dragons.
At the plate, Jackson Reed went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI, Ryan Spranger had two hits and two RBI and Tim Green went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI.
Mike Virtell registered a double for Laurens/Milford.
SCS 10(10) 14X X — 16 11 1
CV-S/SS 000 00 X X — 0 1 9
S: Mehki Regg (W), Allen Osborne (5), and Tim Green
CV-S/SS: A. Rockwell (L), Max Horvath (3), and O. Prime
RS 322 010 13 — 12 18 0
W 020 700 01 — 10 X 5
RS: Bradyn Dunckel (W), Justin Wolfe (4), and Jesse Bowman
W: Connor Fancher (L), Tyler Haley (4), Joey Geiskopf (6), and Joey Geiskopf, Tyler Haley (6)
3B: Connor Fancher (W)
2B: Joey Geiskopf (W)
Coop 000 120 0 — 3 8 2
SV 220 203 X — 9 4 2
Coop: B. Dempsey (L), B. Murdock (2), K. Dempsey (4), H. Loeffler (6) and B. Whitake
SV: Perry (W), Price (7) and Packer
2B: E. Toulson (Coop), K. Dempsey (Coop), Femia (SV)
L/M 000 000 X — 0 2 1
M/E 113 302 X — 10 13 1
L/M: Evan Clark (L), Nick DeBoer and Jacob Burkhart
M/E: Asa Dugan (W) and JJ Benjamin
3B: JJ Benjamin (M/E)
2B: Asa Dugan (M/E), Gavin McEnroe (M/E)
Clint 111 001 0 — 4 10 4
Coop 001 000 1 — 2 4 4
Clint: Martino (W) and Soika
Coop: Ethan Kukenberger (L), Brenin Dempsey (6), Murdock (7) and Bryson Whitaker
2B: Chmielewska (Clint), Martino (Clint)
Coop 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
West 000 020 X — 2 7 0
Coop: Kalen Dempsey (L), Brenin Dempsey (6), Henry Loeffler (6) and Emerson Toulson
West: Hunter Kiepierc (W) and Scalise
2B: Kierpiec (West)
L/M 000 00X X – 0 2 2
S 141 4XX X – 10 10 1
S: Cody Keator (W), Mehki Regg (5) and Tim Green
L/M: Christian Lawton (L) and Jacob Burnhart
3B: Jackson Reed (S)
2B: Tim Green (S), Jackson Reed (S), Mike Virtell (L/M)
Schenevus 11, Cherry Valley-Springfield/ Sharon Springs 7 (Friday, April 28)
Schenevus held off Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs in an 11-7 victory on the road Friday.
Serenity Hopkins had two hits, three RBI and two runs scored while Sam Osborne went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in the win.
Lexi Dygert hit a solo home run for CV-S/SS.
Cooperstown 16, Clinton 0 (Thursday, April 27)
Cooperstown blanked Clinton 16-0 at home Thursday.
Emmy Lippitt struck out four batters over seven innings for the Hawkeyes. At the plate, Dani Seamon tripled, while Jeanna Geertgens doubled and Tori France went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in the win.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 21, Stamford/Jefferson 12 (Wednesday, April 26)Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs rode a strong offensive performance to a 21-12 victory over Stamford/Jefferson Wednesday.
Lexi Dygert went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for the Patriots, while Brin Whiteman went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI and Lydia Lusk went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBI in the win.
Mia Dubben struck out eight over seven innings in the circle for CV-S/SS.
Paige VanEtten went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Stamford/Jefferson.
SCS 203 213 0 — 11 8 0
CV-S/SS 110 104 0 — 7 8 5
S: A. Burton (W), and Sam Osborne
CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (L), and Lydia Lusk
HR: Lexi Dygert (CV-S/SS)
2B: Sam Osborne (S)
Clint 000 000 0 — 0 3 5
Coop 504 16X X — 16 15 4
Coop: Emmy Lippitt, and Katie Crippen
3B: Dani Seamon (Coop)
2B: Jeanna Geertgens (Coop)
S/J 303 140 1 — 12 6 7
CV-S/SS 260 238 X — 21 13 4
S/J: S. Hartwell (L), and A. Stannard
CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (W), and Lydia Lusk
HR: Paige VanEtten (S/J), Lexi Dygert (CV-S/SS)
2B: Brin Whiteman (CV-S/SS), Lydia Lusk (CV-S/SS)
Cooperstown 5, Waterville 0 (Friday, April 28)
Cooperstown swept Waterville 5-0 at home Friday.
Gunter Welson, Natalie Hanson and Bianca Adam won their singles matches for the Hawkeyes.
Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier, and Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert won their doubles matches.
Cooperstown 5, Mount Markham 0 (Thursday, April 27)
Cooperstown’s tennis team swept Mount Markham 5-0 in Thursday’s match.
Winning in singles for the Hawkeyes were Gunter Weldon, Natalie Hanson and Bianca Adam. The doubles teams of Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier, and Alexis Wolfe and Colby Diamond were both victorious as well.
Cooperstown 5, Waterville 0 (Tuesday, April 25)
The Cooperstown tennis team swept Waterville 5-0 Tuesday.
Gunter Weldon, Natalie Hanson and Bianca Adam each won their singles matches for the Hawkeyes.
In doubles, Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier, and Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert won their matches.
Singles: Gunter Weldon (Coop) def. Edmond Yang 6-0, 6-0; Natalie Hanson (Coop) def. Oscar Yang 6-0, 6-2; Bianca Adam (Coop) def. Valorie Ford 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier (Coop) def. Ella Briggs and Adriana Snow; Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert (Coop) def. Olivia Ford and Natalee Collins
Singles: Gunter Weldon (Coop) def. Bryant Denza 6-0, 6-0; Natalie Hanson (Coop) def. Dani Williams 7-6, 6-1; Bianca Adam (Coop) def. Hailey Fitch 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier (Coop) def. Aubrey Hartman and Maddie Briggs 6-1, 6-0; Alexis Wolfe and Colby Diamond (Coop) def. Abbie Ainslie and Robert Entwistle 6-1, 6-2
Singles: Gunter Weldon (Coop) def. Edmond Yang 6-0, 6-0; Natalie Hanson (Coop) def. Oscar Yang 6-0, 6-2; Bianca Adam (Coop) def. Valorie Ford 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier (Coop) def. Ella Briggs and Adriana Snow; Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert (Coop) def. Olivia Ford and Natalee Collins.
Hamilton 176, Cooperstown 186 (Thursday, April 27)
The Cooperstown golf team dropped its season-opening match to Hamilton 176-186 at Leatherstocking Golf Course Thursday.
Max Jones led the Hawkeyes with a three-over round of 38. Also scoring were Brayden Sentz (45), Charlie Lambert (46) and Jackson Crisman (57).
Will Chouinard led Hamilton with a round of 36.
At Leatherstocking Golf Course
Par 35, Front 9
Hamilton: Will Chouinard 36, Landon Latella 46, Dylan George 47, Ryan Peters 47
Coop: Max Jones 38, Brayden Sentz 45, Charlie Lambert 46, Jackson Crisman 57
