BOYS SOCCER
Edmeston 3, Laurens/Milford 2 (Tuesday, Sept. 27)
Edmeston fought back from a pair one-goal deficits to defeat Laurens/Milford 3-2 on Tuesday.
Gavin McEnroe scored the game-winner for the Panthers with just under three minutes to play in regulation. Brock Redner and Kyle Ough also scored in the win for Edmeston.
Justin LaPilusa scored twice for Laurens/Milford with both goals coming on penalty kicks.
Edmeston goalie Bryce Bolton made eight stops while Chase Long had seven saves for Laurens/Milford.
Edmeston 3, Laurens/Milford 2 (Tuesday)
E … 0-3-3
L/M … 1-1-2
E: Brock Redner 1-0, Gavin McEnroe 1-0, Kyle Ough 1-1
L/M: Justin LaPilusa 2-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: E 15-12, L/M 12-3
Goalies: Bryce Bolton (E) 8, Chase Long (L/M) 7
Cooperstown 4, Waterville 2 (Wednesday, Sept. 28)
The Cooperstown boys improved to 7-2 on the season with a 4-2 victory over Waterville on Wednesday.
Colby Diamond netted a hat trick to lead the Hawkeyes’ attack. Cooper Bradley also found the back of the net while P.J. Kiuber provided an assist.
In net, goalie Charlie Lambert finished with seven saves.
Cooperstown 4, Waterville 2 (Wednesday)
C … 0-4-4
W … 0-2-2
C: Colby Diamond 3-0, Cooper Bradley 1-0, P.J. Kiuber 0-1
W: J. Stiles 2-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 22-4, W 15-3
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 7, T. Barth (W) 7
Laurens/Milford 1, Richfield Springs 0 (Thursday, Sept. 29)
The Laurens/Milford boys blanked Richfield Springs 1-0 on Thursday in Tri-Valley League play.
Cyller Cimko scored the game’s only goal for Laurens/Milford on an assist by Rhys Calleja.
In goal, Chase Long made four saves in the shutout for L/M while Brogan Graves had 16 stops for Richfield Springs.
Laurens/Milford 1, Richfield Springs 0 (Thursday)
L/M: Cyller Cimko 1-0, Rhys Calleja 0-1
RS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: L/M 26-10, RS 4-1
Goalies: Brogan Graves (RS) 16, Chase Long (L/M) 4
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1, Edmeston 1 (Thursday, Sept. 29)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs and Edmeston battled to a 1-1 tie on Thursday.
Both teams scored late in the second half with Luke Enyart scoring for CV-S/SS, assisted by Brady Law, and Gavin McEnroe finding the back of the net for Edmeston on an assist by Kyle Ough. Neither team was able to score in overtime.
Bryce Bolton blocked 14 shots for Edmeston and Ethan Mickel saved 10 for CV-S/SS.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1, Edmeston 1 (Thursday)
CV-S/SS: Luke Enyart 1-0, Brady Law 0-1
E: Gavin McEnroe 1-0, Kyle Ough 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV-S/SS 17-7, E 14-1
Goalies: Bryce Bolton (E) 14, Ethan Mickel (CV-S/SS) 10
Cooperstown 5, Charlotte Valley 0 (Saturday, Oct. 1)
The Cooperstown boys blanked Charlotte Valley 5-0 on Saturday in the consolation game of the Chic Walshe Tournament.
Colby Diamond scored two goals and added two assists to lead the Hawkeyes. Miles Nelan, Ethan Kukenberger, and P.J. Kiuber each scored as well while Riley Diamond had an assist.
Cooperstown keeper Charlie Lambert needed to make just one save to earn the shutout. Charlotte Valley’s Travis Blumberg finished with eight stops.
Cooperstown 5, Charlotte Valley 0 (Saturday)
Coop … 3-2-5
CV … 0-0-0
Coop: Colby Diamond 2-2, Miles Nelan 1-0, Ethan Kukenberger 1-0, PJ Kiuber 1-0, Riley Diamond 0-1
CV: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 28-7, CV 2-1
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 1, Travis Blumberg (CV) 8
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1, Laurens/Milford 0 (Saturday, Oct. 1)
The CV-S/SS boys earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Laurens/Milford on Saturday.
Max Horvath scored the game’s only goal in the first half, which proved to be enough thanks to goalie Ethan Mickel’s nine-save shutout performance.
On the other end, Chase Long had eight stops for Laurens/Milford.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1, Laurens/Milford 0 (Saturday)
CV-S/SS … 1-0-1
L/M … 0-0-0
CV-S/SS: Max Horvath 1-0
L/M: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV-S/SS 12-4, L/M 10-3
Goalies: Ethan Mickel (CV-S/SS) 9, Chase Long (L/M) 8
GIRLS SOCCER
Morris/Edmeston 6, Milford 3 (Tuesday, Sept. 27)
The Morris/Edmeston girls edged Milford 6-3 in a high-scoring affair on Tuesday.
Arissa Bolton and Carissa Richards each scored twice to lead M/E, with Molly Rifanburg and Hannah Wist also finding the back of the net. Wist added two assists while Avery Bolton finished with three assists.
Scoring for Milford were Alexis Sutphin, Lily Cohn and Delaney Maison. Maison added an assist.
In goal, Abby White had nine stops for Morris/Edmeston while Milford’s Gabriella Saggese had six saves.
Morris/Edmeston 6, Milford 3 (Tuesday)
M/E … 4-2-6
M … 1-2-3
M/E: Arissa Bolton 2-0, Carissa Richards 2-0, Molly Rifanburg 1-0, Hannah Wist 1-2, Avery Bolton 0-3
M: Alexis Sutphin 1-0, Lily Cohn 1-0, Delaney Maison 1-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: M/E 18-2, M 15-2
Goalies: Abby White (M/E) 9, Gabriella Saggese (M) 6
Schenevus 10, Richfield Springs 0 (Tuesday, Sept. 27)
The Dragons rolled past the Indians on Tuesday with a 10-0 victory in Tri-Valley League action.
Angie Competiello took charge with four goals and one assist in the win. Also scoring for Schenevus was Taylor Knapp with two goals and two assists, Samantha Osborne with two goals and one assist, Brooke Lincoln and Amber Burton each with one goal, Val Beardslee with two assists, and Sophia Camilleri and Lily Competiello each with one assist.
Schenevus 10, Richfield Springs 0 (Tuesday)
S … 7-3-10
RS … 0-0-0
S: Angie Competiello 4-1, Taylor Knapp 2-2, Samantha Osborne 2-1, Brooke Lincoln 1-0, Amber Burton 1-0, Val Beardslee 0-2, Sophia Camilleri 0-1, Lily Competiello 0-1
RS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: n/a
Goalies: Leah Brundege (S), Maggie Worobey (RS)
Milford 7, Richfield Springs 2 (Thursday, Sept. 29)
A five-goal first half helped the Milford girls defeat Richfield Springs 7-2 on Thursday in Tri-Valley League action.
Delaney Maison netted a hat trick to lead the Wildcats while Alexis Sutphin scored twice and Taylor Beckley and Kara Mertz each scored once. Mertz tallied two assists, with Sutphin, Isabelle Quan, Allison Munson, and Danika Stanford recording an assist apiece.
Izzy Seamon and Gabby Seamon were the goalscorers for Richfield Springs.
Milford’s Gabriella Saggese finished with six saves in the win.
Milford 7, Richfield Springs 2 (Thursday)
M … 5-2-7
RS … 1-1-2
M: Delaney Maison 3-0, Alexis Sutphin 2-1, Isabelle Qua 0-1, Kara Mertz 1-2, Allison Munson 0-1, Danika Stanford 0-1, Taylor Beckley 1-0
RS: Izzy Seamon 1-0, Gabby Seamon 1-0
Corner Kicks: M 5, RS 3
Goalies: Gabriella Saggese (M) 6, White (RS) 7
Cherry Valley-Springfield 3, Franklin 3 (Thursday, Sept. 29)
The Patriots and Purple Devils played a hard-fought game on Thursday that ended in a 3-3 draw.
Scoring for the Patriots were Ari Bosc with one goal and one assist, Morgan Huff and Mia Dubben each with one goal, and Joleen Lusk with one assist.
Shannon Kingsbury led the Franklin attack with two goals and one assist while Tamara Wright had one goal.
In the net for CV-S was Daphnee West who had 10 saves while Maddie Hyzer had 11 saves for Franklin.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 3, Franklin 3 (Thursday)
CV-S … 1-2-3
F… 1-2-3
CV-S: Ari Bosc 1-1, Morgan Huff 1-0, Mia Dubben 1-0, Joleen Lusk 0-1
F: Shannon Kingsbury 2-1, Tamara Wright 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV-S 14-5; F 12-4
Goalies: Daphnee West (CV-S) 10; Maddie Hyzer (F) 11
Cooperstown 11, Sherburne-Earlville 0 (Thursday, Sept. 29)
The Cooperstown girls rode an eight-goal first half to an 11-0 win over Sherburne-Earlville on Thursday.
Claire Jensen led the scoring with three goals, while Sophia Hotaling, Rory Nelen, and Dani Seamon each had two goals, and Izzy Martz and Tori France each had one goal. France, Nelen, Cecilia Franck and Mia Pelcer all provided assists.
Cooperstown 11, Sherburne-Earlville 0 (Thursday)
C … 8-3-11
S-E … 0-0-0
C: Claire Jensen 3-0, Sophia Hotaling 2-0, Dani Seamon 2-0, Izzy Martz 1-0, Tori France 1-1, Rory Nelen 2-1, Cecilia Franck 0-3, Mia Pelcer 0-1
S-E: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 25-10, S-E n/a
Goalies: Savanna Born (S-E) 25, Breanna Seamon (Coop) 2
Morris/Edmeston 3, Cherry Valley-Springfield 2 (Saturday, Oct. 1)
The Morris/Edmeston girls edged Cherry Valley-Springfield 3-2 on Saturday in a Tri-Valley League contest.
Hannah Wist, Avery Bolton, and Arissa Bolton each scored a goal for M/E, with Carissa Richards providing an assist.
For CV-S, Kailey Barnes and Ari Bosc scored goals on assists from Adrianna Tripple and Morgan Huff.
Abby White made six saves for Morris/Edmeston and CV-S’s Daphnee West finished with 14 stops.
Morris/Edmeston 3, Cherry Valley-Springfield 2 (Saturday)
M/E … 2-1-3
CV-S … 1-1-2
M/E: Hannah Wist 1-0, Avery Bolton 1-0, Arissa Bolton 1-0, Carissa Richards 0-1
CV-S: Kailey Barnes 1-0, Ari Bosc 1-0, Adrianna Temple 0-1, Morgan Huff 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: M/E 15-4, CV-S 10-2
Goalies: Abby White (M/E) 6, Daphnee West (CV-S) 14
Cooperstown 5, Little Falls 0 (Saturday, Oct. 1)
The Cooperstown girls used a four-goal second half to defeat Little Falls 5-0 on Saturday.
Dani Seamon scored twice and had an assist to lead the Hawkeyes. Also scoring for Cooperstown were Rory Nelen, Izzy Martz, and Annalise Jensen. Jensen, Riley Green, and Mia Pelecer had an assist apiece.
Brenna Seamon made six saves to earn the shutout. Abby Vadney had 15 stops for Little Falls.
Cooperstown 5, Little Falls 0 (Saturday)
Coop … 1-4-5
LF … 0-0-0
Coop: Rory Nelen 1-0, Dani Seamon 2-1, Izzy Martz 1-0, Annalise Jensen 1-1, Riley Green 0-1, Mia Pelecer 0-1
LF: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 20-4, LF 6-2
Goalies: Brenna Seamon (Coop) 6, Abby Vadney (LF) 15
Richfield Springs 2, Utica Academy of Science 0 (Saturday, Oct. 1)
Richfield Springs notched a 2-0 victory over Utica Academy of Science on Saturday.
Aedan Osborne and Cam Marshall were the goalscorers for the Indians, with Marshall assisting on Osborne’s goal. Lillian Frable made eight saves in the shutout.
Richfield Springs 2, Utica Academy of Science 0 (Saturday)
RS … 2-0-2
UAS … 0-0-0
RS: Aedan Osborne 1-0, Cam Marshall 1-1
UAS: none
Shots: RS 12, UAS 7
Goalies: Lillian Frable (RS) 8, Spratt (UAS) 10
Richfield Springs 2, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0 (Monday, Oct. 3)
A pair of first-half goals helped Richfield Springs defeat G-MU 2-0 on Monday in the Tri-Valley League.
Camryn Marshall and Lauren Johnson each scored for the Indians with Aedan Osborne adding an assist.
Both goalies were kept very busy: Lillian Frable had 10 saves in the shutout for Richfield Springs while G-MU’s Mackenzie Barnes finished with 22 stops.
Richfield Springs 2, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0 (Monday)
RS … 2-0-2
G-MU … 0-0-0
RS: Camryn Marshall 1-0, Lauren Johnson 1-0, Aedan Osborne 0-1
G-MU: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: RS 24-7, G-MU 10-3
Goalies: Lillian Frable (RS) 10, Mackenzie Barnes (G-MU) 22
Sauquoit Valley 3, Cooperstown 0 (Monday, Oct. 3)
The Cooperstown girls fell to Sauquoit Valley on the road 3-0 on Monday.
Olivia Kalil scored twice for SV with Ella Dischiavo adding the third tally. Cooperstown’s Brenna Seamon had 18 saves while Jadyn Land stopped six shots in the shutout.
Cooperstown will host Mount Markham on Wednesday.
Sauquoit Valley 3, Cooperstown 0 (Monday)
SV … 3-0-3
Coop … 0-0-0
SV: Olivia Kalil 2-0, Ella Dischiavo 1-0, Katlin Corr 0-1, Emma Yerman 0-1
Coop: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: SV 21-2, Coop 6-4
Goalies: Jadyn Land (SV) 6, Brenna Seamon (Coop) 18
CROSS COUNTRY
The Cooperstown/Milford cross country team hosted a meet on Wednesday, Sept. 28, featuring Canastota, Clinton and Herkimer.
Carter Stevens finished first overall in the boys race, completing the 3.05-mile course in 18:06. Other top finishers for the C/M boys were Jacob Johnson (third, 20:16), Jonah Hitchcock (fourth, 20:43), Lincoln DiLorenzo (seventh, 21:19), and Albert Caulier (10th, 21:44).
Margaret Raffo placed first in the girls race with a time of 23:20. Elsewhere for the Cooperstown/Milford girls, Annie Walker was fourth (24:28) and Polly Kennedy was 10th (26:59).
GIRLS SWIMMING
Whitesboro 64, Cooperstown/Milford 34 (Thursday, Sept. 29)
The Cooperstown/Milford girls fell to Whitesboro 64-34 in a meet held on Thursday.
Emily Kane won a pair of races for C/M, taking first in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Also notching wins were Caitlin O’Sullivan in the 200 free and Arya Patel in the 100 backstroke.
Whitesboro 64, Cooperstown/Milford 34 (Thursday)
Top Cooperstown/Milford finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Patel, Phillips, Walker, Bischof, 2:35.36
200 Freestyle: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 2:18.98
200 Individual Medley: 3. Arya Patel, 3:05.82
50 Freestyle: 3. Jaina Bischof, 30.62
100 Butterfly: 3. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 1:11.26
100 Freestyle: 3. Jaina Bischof, 1:08.58
500 Freestyle: 1. Emily Kane, 5:55.65
200 Freestyle Relay: 3. Riesenfeld, Pietruszka, O’Sullivan, Kane, 2:06.78
100 Backstroke: 1. Arya Patel, 1:22.56
100 Breaststroke: 1. Emily Kane, 1:17.67
400 Freestyle Relay: 2. Walker, Patel, O’Sullivan, Kane, 4:36.00
