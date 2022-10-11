BOYS SOCCER
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4, Richfield Springs 1 (Tuesday, Oct. 4)
The CV-S/SS boys defeated Richfield Springs 4-1 on Tuesday in a Tri-Valley League contest.
Max Horvath led the scoring for CV-S/SS with two goals while Brady Law and Kris Cade each scored once and Thomas Tissiere and Kyle Sniffen had an assist apiece. Christigan Stegan scored Richfield Springs’ only goal.
No box score was provided for this game.
Worcester 8, Richfield Springs 0 (Thursday, Oct. 6)
The Worcester boys soccer team earned an 8-0 victory against Richfield Springs in its Senior Night game on Thursday.
Scoring for Worcester were Connor Fancher and Ben Ballard with two goals and two assists apiece, Alex Adams with two goals, John Brady and Dominic Critti each with one goal, Derek Land with three assists, and Roy Reynolds with one assist.
Tyler Head was in the net for the Wolverines and made six saves while Brogan Graves made 16 saves for the Indians.
Cooperstown 1, Mount Markham 0 (Thursday, Oct. 6)
The Hawkeyes earned a 1-0 victory over Mount Markham on Thursday for their 10th win of the season.
P.J. Kiuber broke the scoreless deadlock in the second half on an assist from Colby Diamond.
Goalie Charlie Lambert made five saves to earn the shutout for Cooperstown. His opposite number Nate Pecola also made five saves for Mount Markham.
Worcester 8, Richfield Springs 0 (Thursday)
W … 5-3-8
RS … 0-0-0
W: Connor Fancher 2-2, Ben Ballard 2-2, Alex Adams 2-0, John Brady 1-0, Dominic Critti 1-0, Derek Land 0-3, Roy Reynolds 0-1
RS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: W 20-5; RS 9-3
Goalies: Tyler Head (W) 6; Brogan Graves (RS) 16
Cooperstown 1, Mount Markham 0 (Thursday)
Coop … 0-1-1
MM … 0-0-0
Coop: P.J. Kiuber 1-0, Colby Diamond 0-1
MM: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 9-5, MM 9-4
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 5, Nate Pecola (MM) 5
GIRLS SOCCER
Mount Markham 2, Cooperstown 0 (Wednesday, Oct. 5)
The Cooperstown girls fell to Mount Markham 2-0 at home on Wednesday.
Caroline Entwistle and Morgan Sayers each had one goal for Mount Markham and Maggie Plumber had an assist.
In goal for Mount Markham was MacKenzie Roth, who had 13 saves while Brenna Seamon had 16 saves for Cooperstown.
Clinton 3, Cooperstown 1 (Thursday, Oct. 6)
The Lady Hawkeyes fell to Clinton 3-1 at home on Thursday.
Sophia Hotaling’s unassisted goal was Cooperstown’s only tally of the game. Brenna Seamon finished with 11 saves in net.
Paige Luke scored twice for Clinton while Lydia Detraglia also had a goal.
Worcester 2, Richfield Springs 0 (Thursday, Oct. 6)
The Worcester girls blanked Richfield Springs 2-0 in Thursday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Scoring for the Wolverines in the victory were Anna Serdy and Makenna Ventuleta.
Keeper Elyza Schoeberl made five saves to notch the shutout while Lillian Frable stopped 11 shots for Richfield Springs.
Schenevus 6, Cherry Valley-Springfield 0 (Friday, Oct. 7)
A four-goal second half propelled the Schenevus girls soccer team to a 6-0 home victory over Cherry Valley-Springfield on Friday.
Angie Competiello led the Dragons with a hat trick performance while Lily Competiello scored two goals of her own. Taylor Knapp finished with a goal and an assist and Val Beardslee had an assist.
In goal, Leah Brundege made five saves to earn the shutout while Daphnee West stopped 12 shots for CV-S.
Schenevus received strong defensive play from Cady Ritton, Cassidy Howard, Amber Burton, and Brooke Lincoln.
Schenevus (12-1 overall) will be at home on Wednesday in the Tri-Valley League tournament.
Mount Markham 2, Cooperstown 0 (Wednesday)
MM: Caroline Entwistle 1-0, Morgan Sayers 1-0, Maggie Plumber 0-1
Coop: none
Shots-Corner kicks: MM 18-2; Coop 13-7
Goalies: MacKenzie Roth (MM) 13; Brenna Seamon (Coop) 16
Clinton 3, Cooperstown 1 (Thursday)
Clint … 1-2-3
Coop … 0-1-1
Clint: Lydia Detraglia 1-0, Paige Luke 2-0, Abby Hemstrought 0-1
Coop: Sophia Hotaling 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 15-3, Clint n/a
Goalies: Brenna Seamon (Coop) 11
Worcester 2, Richfield Springs 0 (Thursday)
W: Anna Serdy 1-0, Makenna Ventuleta 1-0
RS: none
Shots: W 13, RS 5
Goalies: Elyza Schoeberl (W) 5, Lillian Frable (RS) 11
Schenevus 6, Cherry Valley-Springfield 0 (Friday)
S … 2-4-6
CV-S … 0-0-0
S: Angie Competiello 3-0, Lily Competiello 2-0, Taylor Knapp 1-1, Val Beardslee 0-1
CV-S: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 33-4, CV-S 7-1
Goalies: Leah Brundege (S) 5, Daphnee West (CV-S) 12
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cooperstown/Milford 60, Holland Patent 32 (Tuesday, Oct. 4)
Cooperstown/Milford 56, Rome Free Academy 44 (Tuesday, Oct. 4)
The Cooperstown/Milford girls swim team defeated both Holland Patent and Rome Free Academy in a three-way meet on Tuesday.
Emily Kane won two events for C/M, taking first in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Caitlin O’Sullivan added a victory in the 200 freestyle.
Cooperstown/Milford was able to pull out the team victory thanks to a clean sweep of the three relay events.
Cooperstown/Milford 95, West Canada Valley 58 (Thursday, Oct. 6)
The Cooperstown/Milford girls swim team defeated West Canada Valley 95-58 on Thursday.
Caitlin O’Sullivan and Emily Kane each won two individual races for C/M. O’Sullivan took first in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly while Kane won both the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Jaina Bischof, meanwhile, won the 100 backstroke. Cooperstown/Milford won both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Cooperstown/Milford will host Adirondack on Thursday.
Cooperstown/Milford 60, Holland Patent 32 (Tuesday)
Cooperstown/Milford 56, Rome Free Academy 44 (Tuesday)
Top Cooperstown/Milford finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Bischof, Kane, O’Sullivan, Walker, 2:12.79
200 Freestyle: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 2:17.30
200 Individual Medley: 2. Jaina Bischof, 2:48.40
50 Freestyle: 2. Alana Pietruszka, 32.78
100 Butterfly: 2. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 1:13.49
100 Freestyle: 2. Tara Phillips, 1:14.83
500 Freestyle: 1. Emily Kane, 5:56.23
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bischof, Patel, O’Sullivan, Kane, 2:00.92
100 Backstroke: 2. Jaina Bischof, 1:16.90
100 Breaststroke: 1. Emily Kane, 1:17.02
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Phillips, Patel, Pietruszka, Walker, 5:05.49
Cooperstown/Milford 95, West Canada Valley 58 (Thursday)
Top Cooperstown/Milford finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Bischof, Pietruszka, Walker, Phaugat, 2:33.27
200 Freestyle: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 2:19.50
200 Individual Medley: 1. Anne Walker, 3:00.72
50 Freestyle: 2. Alana Pietruszka, 31.81
100 Butterfly: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 1:10.98
100 Freestyle; 1. Emily Kane, 1:01.12
500 Freestyle: 2. Jaina Bischof, 7:02.53
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Walker, Patel, Kane, O’Sullivan, 2:03.63
100 Backstroke: 1. Jaina Bischof, 1:17.25
100 Breaststroke: 1. Emily Kane, 1:17.77
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Riesenfeld, Patel, O’Sullivan, Kane, 4:48.29
CROSS COUNTRY
The Cooperstown/Milford cross country team competed in a Center State Conference meet on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Westmoreland which included Poland, New York Mills and West Canada Valley.
Carter Stevens finished first overall in the boys race, running the 5K course in 17:50. C/M’s other top boys were Jacob Johnson (fifth, 20:12), Jonah Hitchcock (seventh, 20:27), Lincoln DiLorenzo (11th, 21:07), Albert Caulier (12th, 21:47), and Fred Hodgson (14th, 22:40).
On the girls side, Margaret Raffo finished fourth (22:47), Annie Walker placed fifth (24:34), and Polly Kennedy finished ninth (26:08).
