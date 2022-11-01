BOYS SOCCER
Cooperstown 1, Tully 0 (Wednesday, Oct. 25)
The Hawkeyes edged Tully 1-0 on Wednesday in Canastota to advance to the Section III Class C finals.
Cooper Bradly scored the game’s only goal off an assist by Colby Diamond. Keeper Charlie Lambert made four stops in net to earn the shutout while Tully’s Oscar Breitzka made seven saves.
Cooperstown (15-1-2) was scheduled to face Waterville on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Vernon Verona Sherrill in the Class C Championship. The result was not available at press time.
Cooperstown 1, Tully 0 (Wednesday)
Coop: Cooper Bradly 1-0, Colby Diamond 0-1
Tully: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 14-4, T 6-4
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 4, Oscar Breitzka (T) 7
GIRLS SOCCER
Schenevus 4, Cherry Valley-Springfield 1 (Tuesday, Oct. 24)
The Dragons defeated the Patriots 4-1 in the Section IV Class D Semifinals on Tuesday.
Angie Competiello scored twice to lead Schenevus’ offense. Lily Competiello, meanwhile, had a goal and two assists and Taylor Knapp had a goal and an assist.
Ari Bosc scored the only goal for CV-S off an assist by Morgan Huff.
In goal for Schenevus was Leah Brundege, who had five saves while Daphnee West had 18 saves for CV-S.
Schenevus 4, Cherry Valley-Springfield 1 (Tuesday)
S … 3-1-4
CV-S … 1-0-1
S: Angie Competiello 2-0, Lily Competiello 1-2, Taylor Knapp 1-1
CV-S: Ari Bosc 1-0, Morgan Huff 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 33-5; CV-S 8-7
Goalies: Leah Brundege (S) 5; Daphnee West (CV-S) 18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.