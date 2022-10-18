BOYS SOCCER
Worcester 4, Richfield Springs 1 (Tuesday, Oct. 11)
Worcester defeated Richfield Springs 4-1 in the first round of the Tri-Valley League tournament on Tuesday.
Scoring for the Wolverines were Connor Fancher with two goals, Connor Land with one goal and one assist, and Ben Ballard and Juan Tovar-Zuniga each with one assist. The final goal was an own goal by Richfield Springs.
Tyler Head made two saves for the Wolverines and Brogan Graves made 16 for the Indians.
Schenevus 1, Laurens/Milford 0 (Tuesday, Oct. 11)
Schenevus beat Laurens/Milford 1-0 in the first round of the Tri-Valley League Playoffs on Tuesday.
Despite his team being outshot in the game, Mekhi Regg managed to score the only goal for the Dragons.
In net for Schenevus was Ryan Spranger, who had two saves while Chase Long had seven saves for Laurens/Milford.
Cooperstown 5, Utica Academy of Science 0 (Tuesday, Oct. 11)
The Cooperstown boys blanked Utica Academy of Science 5-0 in a non-league game on Tuesday.
Colby Diamond netted a hat trick and added an assist to lead the Hawkeyes. Also scoring in the win were Graham Abrams and Janak Pandit while Riley Diamond added an assist.
Charlie Lambert made three saves in net to earn the shutout.
Cooperstown 1, Sauquoit Valley 0 (Wednesday, Oct. 12)
The Cooperstown boys soccer team captured the Center State Conference title on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory over Sauquoit Valley.
Janak Pandit scored the only goal of the game, which proved to be the winner, in the second half. Keeper Charlie Lambert made one save for the shutout while SV’s Alex Pritchard made 11 stops.
Cooperstown 7, Sherburne-Earlville 0 (Friday, Oct. 14)
The Cooperstown boys rolled to a 7-0 win over Sherburne-Earlville on Friday.
Colby Diamond led the Hawkeyes’ attack with three goals and two assists. Cooperstown’s other goals came from Ben Agostino, Frank Panzarella, Ethan Kukenberger, and Keegan Leboffe, while Riley Diamond had an assist.
In goal, Charlie Lambert made one save for Cooperstown while Avery Parsons had 13 stops for Sherburne-Earlville.
Worcester 4, Richfield Springs 1 (Tuesday)
W … 1-3-4
RS … 0-1-1
W: Connor Fancher 2-0, Connor Land 1-1, Ben Ballard 0-1, Juan Tovar-Zuniga 0-1
RS: Christian Stegan 1-0
Shots-Corner kicks: W 20-14; RS 2-1
Goalies: Tyler Head (W) 2; Brogan Graves (RS) 16
Schenevus 1, Laurens/Milford 0 (Tuesday)
S … 1-0-1
L/M … 0-0-0
S: Mekhi Regg 1-0
L/M: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 9-1; L/M 11-4
Goalies: Ryan Spranger (S) 2; Chase Long (L/M) 7
Cooperstown 5, Utica Academy of Science 0 (Tuesday)
Coop … 3-2-5
UAS … 0-0-0
Coop: Colby Diamond 3-1, Graham Abrams 1-0, Janak Pandit 1-0, Riley Diamond 0-1
UAS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 23-5, UAS 5-3
Goalies; Charlie Lambert (Coop) 3, Luismark Martinez (UAS) 7
Cooperstown 1, Sauquoit Valley 0 (Wednesday)
Coop … 0-1-1
SV … 0-0-0
Coop: Janak Pandit 1-0
SV: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 25-3, SV 3-2
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 1, Alex Pritchard (SV) 11
Cooperstown 7, Sherburne-Earlville 0 (Friday)
Coop … 5-2-7
S-E … 0-0-0
Coop: Colby Diamond 3-2, Ben Agostino 1-0, Frank Panzarella 1-0, Ethan Kukenberger 1-0, Keegan Leboffe 1-0, Riley Diamond 0-1
S-E: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 42-6, S-E 2-2
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 1, Avery Parsons (S-E) 13
GIRLS SOCCER
Cooperstown 2, Waterville 0 (Tuesday, Oct. 11)
The Lady Hawkeyes celebrated their Senior Night on Tuesday with a 2-0 victory over Waterville.
Rory Nelen scored both goals for Cooperstown with one of them coming off an assist by Mia Pelcer.
Brenna Seamon was excellent in net, finishing with 10 saves to earn the shutout.
Richfield Springs 4, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0 (Tuesday, Oct. 11)
Richfield Springs used a three-goal first half to defeat Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 4-0 on Tuesday.
Camryn Marshall scored two goals for the Indians and Grace Frable and Issy Seamon each scored once.
In net for Richfield Springs was Maggie Worobey, who had six saves while Mackenzie Barnes had an impressive 28 saves for G-MU.
Schenevus 3, Cherry Valley-Springfield 0 (Wednesday, Oct. 12)
Three first-half goals proved to be enough for the Schenevus girls on Wednesday, as they defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield 3-0 in the first round of the Tri-Valley League soccer playoffs.
Taylor Knapp scored twice and added an assist to lead the Dragons’ offense. Angie Competiello scored a goal and provided an assist and Lily Competiello had an assist as well.
Schenevus’ Leah Brundege made six saves in the shutout while CV-S’s Daphnee West made 14 stops.
Morris/Edmeston 1, Milford 0 (Wednesday, Oct. 12)
Morris/Edmeston advanced to the semifinals of the Tri-Valley League playoffs with a 1-0 victory over Milford on Wednesday.
Hannah Wist came through with the only goal of the game for Morris/Edmeston. In goal, Abby White made two saves to earn the shutout.
Gabriella Saggese stopped nine shots for Milford.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 3, Milford 1 (Friday, Oct. 14)
The Patriots defeated Milford 3-1 in the Tri-Valley League playoffs on Friday.
Scoring for CV-S were Ari Bosc and Joleen Lusk, each with one goal and one assist, Adrianna Tripple with one goal, and Morgan Huff with one assist.
For Milford, Delaney Maison scored off an assist by Alexis Sutphin.
Daphnee West was in net for CV-S and made 12 saves while Bella Saggese made 19 for Milford.
Cooperstown 2, Waterville 0 (Tuesday)
C … 1-1-2
W … 0-0-0
C: Rory Nelen 2-0, Mia Pelcer 0-1
W: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 20-9, W 10-5
Goalies: Brenna Seamon (Coop) 10, Kayle Roberts (W) 16
Richfield Springs 4, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0 (Tuesday)
RS … 3-1-4
G-MU … 0-0-0
RS: Camryn Marshall 2-0, Grace Frable 1-0, Issy Seamon 1-0
G-MU: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: RS 32-3; G-MU 6-1
Goalies: Maggie Worobey (RS) 6; Mackenzie Barnes (G-MU) 28
Schenevus 3, Cherry Valley-Springfield 0 (Wednesday)
S … 3-0-3
CV-S … 0-0-0
S: Taylor Knapp 2-1, Angie Competiello 1-1, Lily Competiello 0-1
CV-S: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 34-10, CV-S 9-3
Goalies: Leah Brundege (S) 6, Daphnee West (CV-S) 14
Morris/Edmeston 1, Milford 0 (Wednesday)
M/E: Hannah Wist 1-0
M: none
Shots: M/E 10, M 2
Goalies: Abby White (M/E) 2, Gabriella Saggese (M) 9
Cherry Valley-Springfield 3, Milford 1 (Friday)
CV-S … 2-1-3
Milford … 0-1-1
CV-S: Ari Bosc 1-1, Joleen Lusk 1-1, Adrianna Tripple 1-0, Morgan Huff 0-1
Milford: Delaney Maison 1-0, Alexis Sutphin 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV-S 19-4, Milford 23-10
Goalies: Daphnee West (CV-S) 12; Bella Saggese (M) 19
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cooperstown/Milford 83, Adirondack 77 (Thursday, Oct. 13)
The Cooperstown/Milford girls swim team won a close meet against Adirondack on Thursday by a score of 83-77.
Emily Kane won two individual events for C/M, taking first in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Elsewhere, Jaina Bischof won the 200 individual medley and Caitlin O’Sullivan took first in the 100 butterfly. Cooperstown/Milford also won both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Cooperstown/Milford will be at the league swim championships at Rome Free Academy on Friday, Oct. 21.
Cooperstown/Milford 83, Adirondack 77 (Thursday)
Top Cooperstown/Milford finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Pietruszka, Phillips, Patel, Phaugat, 2:37.63
200 Freestyle: 2. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 2:15.36
200 Individual Medley: 1. Jaina Bischof, 2:15.25
50 Freestyle: 2. Anne Walker, 31.62
100 Butterfly: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 1:11.30
100 Freestyle: 2. Arya Patel, 1:12.25
500 Freestyle: 1. Emily Kane, 5:57.14
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bischof, Walker, O’Sullivan, Kane, 1:56.68
100 Backstroke: 2. Jaina Bischof, 1:15.38
100 Breaststroke: 1. Emily Kane, 1:18.14
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bischof, Walker, O’Sullivan, Kane, 4:21.45
