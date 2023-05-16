Laurens/Milford 10, Worcester 2 (Friday, May 12)
Laurens/Milford used a five-run seventh inning to pull away from Worcester in a Tri-Valley League playoff game Friday.
Evan Clark struck out 13 over six innings for L/M, while Mike Virtell led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and three RBI.
Wyatt March and Aidan Mertz each had a double of their own in the win.
Lucas Roof went 2-for-4 for Worcester.
Westmoreland 18, Cooperstown 3 (Friday, May 12)Cooperstown fell at home to Westmoreland 18-3 Friday.
Westmoreland broke open a close game with a seven-run fifth inning and a six-run sixth inning.
Ethan Kukenberger, Aaron Katz and Henry Loeffler split pitching duties for the Hawkeyes.
Cooperstown 6, Waterville 1 (Wednesday, May 10)
Kalen Dempsey’s strong outing on the mound helped Cooperstown secure a 6-1 victory over Waterville Wednesday.
Kempsey finished with 17 strikeouts in a complete game performance while allowing just two hits.
At the plate, Brenin Dempsey went 3-for-3 with an RBI while Walter Pierson had a double.
Schenevus 5, Richfield Springs 0 (Monday, May 8)
Schenevus’ Ryan Spranger threw a no-hitter against Richfield Springs in Monday’s 5-0 victory in the Tri-Valley League playoffs.
Spranger finished with eight strikeouts and no walks allowed in the victory.
At the plate, Tim Green went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI while Cody Keator went 2-for-3 with a double and Jackson Reed had another double.
Morris/Edmeston 10, Laurens/Milford 0 (Monday, May 8)
Morris/Edmeston defeated Laurens/Milford 10-0 in five innings in Monday’s Tri-Valley League playoff game.
Kyle Ough and Asa Dugan combined to throw a one-hitter for M/E as Ough struck out eight in three innings while Dugan pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
At the plate, JJ Benjamin went 2-for-4 with a triple, Ough went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI and Gavin McEnroe had a double and two RBI.
Cooperstown 10, Sherburne-Earlville 0 (Monday, May 8)
A great pitching performance by Ethan Kukenberger led Cooperstown to a 10-0 victory over Sherburne-Earlville Monday.
Kukenberger tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out 16 batters while allowing the lone base hit in the fifth inning.
At the plate, Kalen Dempsey went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double and Henry Loeffler and Frank Panzarella each had two hits and three RBI.
Worcester 7, Cherry Valley-Springfield/ Sharon Springs 2 (Monday, May 8)
Worcester used a four-run sixth inning to defeat Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 7-2 Monday at home.
Tyler Haley went 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored for the Wolverines, while Grayson Basso tallied two hits in the win.
Max Horvath and Oren Prime each doubled for CV-S/SS.
Laurens/Milford 10, Worcester 2 (Friday, May 12)
L/M … 001 031 5 — 10 10 3
W … 100 000 1 — 2 5 3
L/M: Evan Clark (W), Christian Lawson (7), and Jacob Burkhart
W: Joey Geiskopf (L), Lucas Roof (4), Connor Fancher (6), Land (7), and Tyler Haley
3B: Mike Virtell (L/M)
2B: Mike Virtell (L/M), Wyatt March (L/M), and Aidan Mertz (L/M)
Westmoreland 18, Cooperstown 3 (Friday, May 12)
West … 202 176 X — 18 12 2
Coop … 003 000 X — 3 3 7
West: Kierpiec (W) and Scalise
Coop: Kukenberger (L), Katz (5), Loeffler (6) and Torres
3B: Kiepiec (West)
2B: Sawanee (West)
Cooperstown 6, Waterville 1 (Wednesday, May 10)
Water … 000 001 0 — 1 2 3
Coop … 200 211 X — 6 6 2
W: Patterson (L) and Decker
Coop: Kalen Dempsey (W) and Bryson Whitaker, Jonathon Torres
2B: Walter Pierson (Coop)
Schenevus 5, Richfield Springs 0 (Monday, May 8)
RS … 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
S … 112 100 X — 5 8 2
RS: Bradyn Dunckel (L), Aiden Dibble (4) and Jesse Bowman
S: Ryan Spranger (W) and Tim Green
2B: Tim Green 2 (S), Cody Keator (S), Jackson Reed (S)
Morris/Edmeston 10, Laurens/Milford 0 (Monday, May 8)
L/M … 000 00X X — 0 1 3
M/E … 150 13X X — 10 7 1
L/M: Evan Clark (L), Christian Lawson (2) and Jacob Burkhart
M/E: Kyle Ough (W), Asa Dugan (4) and JJ Benjamin
3B: JJ Benjamin (M/E)
2B: Gavin McEnroe (M/E), Kyle Ough (M/E)
Cooperstown 10, Sherburne-Earlville 0 (Monday, May 8)
S-E … 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Coop … 016 012 X — 10 11 2
S-E: Anderson (L), Fowlston (4), Mosley (6) and Brown
Coop: Ethan Kukenberger (W) and Whitaker, Torres
3B: Kalen Dempsey (Coop)
2B: Kalen Dempsey (Coop)
Worcester 7, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2 (Monday, May 8)
CV-S/SS … 100 000 1 — 2 6 4
WCS … 101 004 X — 7 6 1
CV-S/SS: M. Cashman (L), Kris Cade (5) and O. Prime
W: Tyler Haley (W), Joey Geiskopf (3), Lucas Roof (6) and Joey Geiskopf, Tyler Haley
2B: Max Horvath (CV-S/SS), O. Prime (CV-S/SS), Tyler Haley (W)
Laurens/Milford 8, Morris/Edmeston 7 (Friday, May 12)
A walk-off two-run single by Kyrah Andrades gave Laurens/Milford the Tri-Valley League Softball Championship with an 8-7 win over Morris/Edmeston Friday in Laurens.
Trailing by two in the bottom of the seventh with two outs, Kara Mertz got on base with an infield single. Lexi Sutphin then drove her in with an RBI single. After Taylor Beckley worked out a walk and then stole second, Andrades drove in both runners with a knock up the middle to end the game.
“It was a good game to watch and a good game to be in,” Laurens/Milford coach Jim Weir said. “It was fun.”
Brooke Mann was the winning pitcher for Laurens/Milford, striking out nine batters while allowing just three hits.
Hannah Wist struck out four for Morris/Edmeston while also notching a triple at the plate. Kenna Buriello added a double for M/E.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 18, Franklin 1 (Thursday, May 11)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs defeated Franklin 18-1 Thursday in Tri-Valley League action.
Lexi Dygert went 3-for-4 with three RBI while Mia Dubben struck out four over five innings for CV-S/SS.
Maddie Hyzer went 1-for-3 and scored the lone run for Franklin.
Laurens/Milford 10, Schenevus 2 (Tuesday, May 9)
The Laurens/Milford softball team earned a spot in the Tri-Valley League Championship Game with a 10-2 home victory over Schenevus Tuesday in the league semifinals.
Brooke Mann was the winning pitcher for L/M, racking up a career-high 13 strikeouts in the circle.
Kara Mertz led the offense, registering three hits including a double and four RBI. Lexi Sutphin added two hits including a double, Bella Garlick had three RBI, Alyssa Stevens went 3-for-3 and Delaney Maison had a double.
Morris/Edmeston 17, Richfield Springs 6 (Tuesday, May 9)
Morris/Edmeston broke open what had been a close game with a six-run sixth inning and a five-run seventh to defeat Richfield Springs 17-6 in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League Semifinal game.
Maeve Robinson, Kenna Buriello and Sam Coyle each had three hits in the win for M/E while Hannah Wist and Tatiana McAdams drove in three runs each. Wist finished with six strikeouts as the winning pitcher.
Sophia Spencer went 4-for-4 with four RBI for Richfield Springs while Maggie Worobey had four hits including two doubles. Spencer also notched eight strikeouts in the circle.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 16, Worcester 11 (Tuesday, May 9)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs held off Worcester 16-11 in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League playoff game.
Ari Bosc went 5-for-5 with three RBI, while Kyra Druse, Lydia Lusk and Lexi Dygert tallied three hits apiece in the win. Mia Dubben struck out eight over seven innings for CV-S/SS.
Angel Mravlja struck out eight over seven innings as well for Worcester while going 2-for-4 with a triple in the loss.
Laurens/Milford 8, Morris/ Edmeston 7 (Friday, May 12)
M/E … 000 322 0 — 7 3 5
L/M … 030 002 3 — 8 7 5
M/E: Hannah Wist (L) and Kenna Buriello
L/M: Brooke Mann (W) and Bella Garlick
3B: Hannah Wist (M/E)
2B: Lexi Sutphin (L/M), Kenna Buriello (M/E)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 18, Franklin 1 (Thursday, May 11)
FCS … 001 00X X — 1 2 2
CV-S/SS … 270 09X X — 18 7 2
F: n/a
CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (W), and Lydia Lusk
Laurens/Milford 10, Schenevus 2 (Tuesday, May 9)
SCS … 001 100 0 — 2 6 2
L/M … 031 105 X — 10 14 3
S: Autumn Burton (L) and Sam Osborne
L/M: Brooke Mann (W) and Bella Garlick; 13 ks career high
2B: Kara Mertz (L/M), Delaney Maison (L/M), Lexi Sutphin (L/M)
Morris/Edmeston 17, Richfield Springs 6 (Tuesday, May 9)
M/E … 401 106 5 — 17 16 2
RS … 010 220 1 — 6 12 3
M/E: H. Wist (W) and K. Buriello
RS: S. Spencer (L)
2B: S. Spencer (RS), A. Bevers (RS), I. Seamon (RS), M. Worobey 2 (RS)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 16, Worcester 11 (Tuesday, May 9)
CV-S/SS … 530 122 3 — 16 16 5
WCS … 042 022 1 — 11 9 8
CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (W), and Lydia Lusk
W: Angel Mravlja (L), and Hailey Shalor
3B: Angel Mravlja (W)
Cooperstown 4, Waterville 1 (Wednesday, May 10)
The Cooperstown tennis team defeated Waterville 4-1 on the road Wednesday.
Bianca Adam and Ollie Wasson won their singles matches, while Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier, and Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert swept the doubles action for the Hawkeyes.
Cooperstown 3, Sauquoit Valley 2 (Tuesday, May 9)
Cooperstown defeated Sauquoit Valley 3-2 Tuesday on the team’s Senior Night.
Gunter Weldon won the lone singles match for Cooperstown. Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier, and Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert swept doubles action for the Hawkeyes.
The Hawkeyes honored nine seniors before the match: Natalie Hanson, Lilly Grady, Sofia Ingalls, Maya Pandit, Nina Vasquez, Caulier, Colby Diamond, PJ Kiuber and Oliver Wasson.
Cooperstown 5, Little Falls 0 (Match 2, Monday, May 8)
Cooperstown swept Monday’s doubleheader match against Little Falls by scores of 4-1 and 5-0, respectively.
Bianca Adam and Emily Menzies won in singles play in the first match while the Hawkeyes received wins from Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier, and Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert in doubles.
In the second match, Ayers, Caulier and PJ Kiuber each won in singles. Winning in doubles were Lambert and Gunter Weldon, and Sofia Ingalls and Nina Vasquez.
Cooperstown 4, Waterville 1 (Wednesday, May 10)
Singles: Edmond Yang (W) def. Natalie Hanson 6-2, 6-4; Bianca Adam (Coop) def. Oscar Yang 6-3, 6-4; Ollie Wasson (Coop) def. Valerie Ford 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
Doubles: Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier (Coop) def. Natalee Collins and Olivia Ford 6-0, 6-0; Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert (Coop) def. Cobey Lloyd and Samantha Cook 6-0, 6-0.
Cooperstown 3, Sauquoit Valley 2 (Tuesday, May 9)
Singles: Gunter Weldon (Coop) def. Bryan Degironimo 6-2, 6-0; Quincy Stayton (SV) def. Natalie Hanson 6-3, 6-3; Lucian Thompson (SV) def. Bianca Adam 6-4, 6-4
Doubles: Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier (Coop) def. Zack Murphy and Enzo Carbone 6-2,6-3; Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert (Coop) def. Colin Jones and Bryce Petteys 7-5, 4-6, 6-3
Cooperstown 4, Little Falls 1 (Match 1, Monday, 8)
Singles: Sean Carroll (LF) def. Natalie Hanson 10-3; Bianca Adam (Coop) def. Bobby Russell 10-0; Emily Menzies (Coop) def. David Brown 10-1
Doubles: Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier (Coop) def. Elijah German and Evan Petrie 10-0; Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert (Coop) def. Mason Sousa and Jacob Morgan 10-0
Cooperstown 5, Little Falls 0 (Match 2, Monday, 8)
Singles: Henry Ayers (Coop) def. Evan Petrie 10-3; Albert Caulier (Coop) def. Elijah German 10-0; PJ Kiuber (Coop) def. Mason Sousa 10-0
Doubles: Gunter Weldon and Charlie Lambert (Coop) def. Sean Carroll and Bobby Russell 10-0; Sofia Ingalls and Nina Vasquez (Coop) def. David Brown and Tyler Higgins 10-1
Cooperstown 182, Owen D. Young/Richfield Springs 249 (Thursday, May 11)
The Cooperstown golf team defeated Owen D. Young/Richfield Springs 182-249 in Thursday’s match at Leatherstocking Golf Course.
Max Jones led the Hawkeyes with a two-over-par round of 37. Cooperstown’s other top scorers were Brayden Sentz (44), Charlie Lambert (50) and Ben Lewis (51).
Cooperstown 186, Old Forge 200 (Wednesday, May 10)
The Cooperstown golf team defeated Old Forge 186-200 in Wednesday’s match at Leatherstocking Golf Course.
Max Jones had the round of the day for the Hawkeyes with a 39. Cooperstown’s other top scorers were Brayden Sentz (42), Ben Lewis (51) and Jackson Chrisman (54).
Chase Green and Robert LeFavour led Old Forge with matching rounds of 48.
Cooperstown 189, Herkimer 229 (Monday, May 8)
The Cooperstown golf team defeated Herkimer 189-229 in Monday’s match at Leatherstocking Golf Course.
Brayden Sentz led the Hawkeyes with a three-over par round of 38. Joining him on the scoresheet were Max Jones (45), Ben Lewis (52) and Jackson Chrisman (54).
Cooperstown 182, Owen D. Young/Richfield Springs 249 (Thursday, May 11) At Leatherstocking Golf Course Par 35, Front 9
Coop: Max Jones 37, Brayden Sentz 44, Charlie Lambert 50, Ben Lewis 51
ODY/RS: Cameron Burger 61, Landon Broat 61, Pierson Hand 62, Mason Young 65
Cooperstown 186, Old Forge 200 (Wednesday, May 10) At Leatherstocking Golf Course
Par 35, Front 9
Coop: Max Jones 39, Brayden Sentz 42, Ben Lewis 51, Jackson Chrisman 54
OF: Chase Green 48, Robert LeFavour 48, Chaz LeFavour 50, Kellen St. Org 54
Cooperstown 189, Herkimer 229 (Monday, May 8) At Leatherstocking Golf Course Par 35, Front 9
Coop: Braydon Sentz 38, Max Jones 45, Ben Lewis 52, Jackson Chrisman 54
Herk: Noah Lewis 55, Steven Naegele 56, Zack Rose 58, Nate Page 60
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.