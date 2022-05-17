Sports Roundup

BASEBALL
Morris/Edmeston 9, Laurens/Milford 3 (Tuesday, May 10)
The Morris/Edmeston baseball team defeated Laurens/Milford 9-3 on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Tri-Valley League tournament.
Ronnie Hickling was the winning pitcher for M/E while JJ Benjamin led the offense going 2-for-3 with a triple. Asa Dugan and Kyle Ough each had a double, and Hickling went 2-for-4 with two RBIs
Mike Virtell hit a triple for Laurens/Milford.
Morris/Edmeston 9, Laurens/Milford 3 (Tuesday)
L/M … 001 200 0 — 3 1 3
M/E … 030 042 X — 9 7 6
L/M: Martin Thorsland (L), Christian Lawson (4), Nick DeBoer (6) and Jacob Burkhart
M/E: Ronnie Hickling (W), JJ Benjamin (5) and Kyle Ough
3B: JJ Benjamin (M/E), Mike Virtell (L/M)
2B: Asa Dugan (M/E), Kyle Ough (M/E)
Schenevus 14, Richfield Springs 3 (Tuesday, May 10)
The Dragons defeated the Indians 14-3 in a Tri-Valley League contest on Tuesday.
Cody Keator led the way on the mound and got the win for Schenevus with six strikeouts.
Mehki Regg hit a home run for the Dragons and had three RBIs, Tim Green hit a triple, a double, and had an RBI, while Jordan Regg had two RBIs and Logan Haner had one.
Schenevus 14, Richfield Springs 3 (Tuesday)
RS … 200 10X X — 3 3 3
S … (10)13 0XX X — 14 9 6
RS: Rogers (L), Dunkel (1) and J. Bowman
S: C. Keator (W) and Tim Green
HR: M. Regg (S)
3B: T. Green (S)
2B: T. Green (S)
Cooperstown 9, Herkimer 0 (Wednesday, May 11)
The Hawkeyes blanked Herkimer 9-0 at home on Wednesday to improve to 7-4 overall and 6-2 in league play.
Emerson Toulson went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Treston Emerick had two doubles, Ethan Kukenberger went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Liam Ford had a double.
Kalen Dempsey pitched five and two-thirds innings to pick up the win on the mound.
Cooperstown will host Frankfort-Schuyler on Friday.
Cooperstown 9, Herkimer 0 (Wednesday)
H … 000 000 0 — 0 6 1
C … 021 105 X — 9 11 0
H: Nick Comana (L), Nick Lyra (5), and Jacob Huych
C: Kalen Dempsey (W), Ethan Kukenberger (6), and Emerson Toulson
3B: Emerson Toulson (Coop)
2B: Liam Ford (Coop), Treston Emerick 2 (Coop)
Laurens/Milford 10, Richfield Springs 0 (Thursday, May 12)
Martin Thorsland and Nick DeBoer threw a combined no-hitter for Laurens/Milford on Thursday in its 10-0 victory over Richfield Springs.
Thorsland struck out 14 batters in just five innings while DeBoer had two strikeouts in two innings. Thorsland and Wyatt March each had a triple for Laurens/Milford. Seven different players had hits in the victory.
Laurens/Milford 10, Richfield Springs 0 (Thursday)
L/M … 111 131 2 — 10 8 0
RS … 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
L/M: Thorsland (W), DeBoer (6)
RS: Dunkel (L), Rogers (4), Dibble (5)
3B: March (L/M), Thorsland (L/M)
Cherry Valley Springfield/Sharon Springs 4, Worcester 3 (Thursday, May 12)
The Cherry Valley Springfield/Sharon Springs baseball team defeated Worcester 4-3 on Thursday.
Kyle France got the win on the mound for CVS/SS with eight strikeouts in four innings.
Will Henrich had an RBI and hit a double for CVS/SS while Kris Cade had an RBI as well.
For Worcester, Connor Fancher hit a triple while Joseph Geiskopf went 2-for-4.
Cherry Valley Springfield/Sharon Springs 4, Worcester 3 (Thursday)
CVS/SS … 010 030 0 — 4 4 1
W … 110 001 0 — 3 5 1
CVS/SS: Oren Prime, Kyle France (4, W) and Tyler Head
W: Tyler Head (L), Joseph Geiskopf (5) and Tyler Banfill
3B: Fancher (W)
2B: Will Henrich (CVS/SS)
Laurens/Milford 2, Jefferson/Stamford 1 (Saturday, May 14)
Martin Thorsland threw his second no-hitter in three days on Saturday as Laurens/Milford defeated Jefferson/Stamford 2-1 in a non-league contest.
Thorsland struck out 18 of the 21 batters he faced while also going 2-for-3 at the plate and scoring the winning run. He had also thrown a no-hitter against Richfield Springs on Thursday.
Laurens/Milford was actually trailing 1-0 entering the fifth inning despite not allowing any hits. Christian Lawson tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice play that scored Ethan Martindale. Thorsland then scored the go-ahead run in the sixth on an errant throw by Jefferson/Stamford.
Kurt McMahon and Jacob Staroba combined for 10 strikeouts while allowing just three hits in the loss for J/S.
Laurens/Milford 2, Jefferson/Stamford 1 (Saturday)
L/M … 000 011 X — 2 3 0
J/S … 000 100 0 — 1 0 1
L/M: Martin Thorsland (W)
J/S: Kurt McMahon, Jacob Staroba (L)
Clinton 11, Cooperstown 8 (Saturday, May 14)
Cooperstown fell on the road to Clinton 11-8 on Saturday.
After trailing by as many as seven runs, Cooperstown scored five runs in the sixth inning to close the gap to two but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Braydon Hascup went 2-for-4 with a double for the Hawkeyes while Bryson Whitsket went 2-for-3.
Cooperstown is now 8-5 overall and 7-2 in league play.
Clinton 11, Cooperstown 8 (Saturday)
Coop … 010 025 0 — 8 6 6
Clint … 330 311 X — 11 7 3
Coop: Liam Ford (L), Kalen Dempsey (2), Ford, and Emerson Toulson
Clint: Constanzo (W), and Soika
2B: Braydon Hascup (Coop)
Cooperstown 13, Frankfort-Schuyler 3 (Friday, May 13)
The Hawkeyes defeated league foe Frankfort-Schuyler 13-3 at home on Friday.
Braydon Hascup went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Cooperstown while Emerson Toulson and Liam Ford each had two hits including a double. Abe Lippitt also had a double in the win.
Treston Emerick picked up the win on the mound.
Cooperstown 13, Frankfort-Schuyler 3 (Friday)
F-S … 010 002 0 — 3 4 0
C … 003 145 X — 13 10 1
F-S: Wisheart (L), and Eck
C: Treston Emerick (W), and Emerson Toulson
2B: Braydon Hascup (Coop), Emerson Toulson (Coop), Liam Ford (Coop), Abe Lippitt (Coop)
SOFTBALL
Morris/Edmeston 16, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1 (Wednesday, May 11)
Morris/Edmeston used a nine-run third inning to defeat CVS/SS 16-1 at home on Wednesday in the Tri-Valley League playoffs.
Hannah Wist struck out 13 batters and allowed just one hit in six innings of work for M/E. She also drove in three runs at the plate. Emma Dabreau had three RBIs of her own as well as a double, while Carissa Richards had two RBIs and Maeve Robinson notched a double.
Mia Dubben struck out six batters for CVS/SS.
Morris/Edmeston 16, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1 (Wednesday)
CVS/SS … 000 010 X — 1 1 4
M/E … 019 303 X — 16 12 0
CVS/SS: Mia Dubben (L), and Lydia Lusk
M/E: Hannah Wist (W), and Abby Bateman
2B: Emma Dabreau (M/E), Maeve Robinson (M/E)
Richfield Springs 14, Laurens 8 (Wednesday, May 11)
Richfield Springs was able to hold off Laurens 14-8 in Wednesday’s high-scoring Tri-Valley League playoff game.
Briana VanBuren went 2-for-4 with a triple for Richfield Springs while Kalen Barnhart went 2-for-5 with a double. Isabella Valenta finished with three hits while Maggie Worobey and Caroline Furner each had two. Barnhart struck out seven batters to earn the win on the mound.
Brooke White led Laurens with three hits while Brooke Mann, Bailey Rondeau, Kendra Dunham, and Natasha Solovitch had two hits apiece.
Richfield Springs 14, Laurens 8 (Wednesday)
RS … 005 133 2 — 14 13 2
L … 330 010 1 — 8 13 8
RS: Kalen Barnhart (W), and Maggie Worobey
L: Brooke Mann (L), and Kendra Dunham
3B: Briana VanBuren (RS)
2B: Kalen Barnhart (RS)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 14, Frankfort-Schuyler 4 (Thursday, May 12)
CVS/SS defeated Frankfort-Schuyler 14-4 on Thursday with Joleen Lusk and Lexi Dygert both hitting three-run home runs in the victory.
Dygert finished with five RBIs and three runs scored. Kyra Druse, Cendra Crawford, Emma Whiteman, and Mia Dubben each had two hits.
Jayden Coffey hit a double and Olivia Petroschenko notched a triple for Frankfort-Schuyler.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 14, Frankfort-Schuyler 4 (Thursday)
F-S … 200 115 0 — 4 6 2
CVS/SS … 104 531 X — 14 16 1
CVS/SS: Mia Dubben (W) and Lydia Lusk
FS: Jayden Coffey (L) and McKenna Coffey
HR: Joleen Lusk (CVS/SS), Lexi Dygert (CVS/SS)
3B: Olivia Petroshenko (FS)
2B: Jayden Coffey (FS)
Schenevus 11, Milford 2 (Friday, May 13)
The Schenevus softball team scored in each of the first five innings on Friday to pull away for an 11-2 victory over Milford in the Tri-Valley League title game at SUNY Oneonta.
Kelsey Burton picked up the win in the circle for the Dragons, striking out 10 while allowing three walks and four hits. She also helped herself at the plate with two hits and two RBIs.
Also contributing on offense for Schenevus were Samantha Osborne with two hits including a double and Katie Ferris with two RBIs.
Schenevus dominated the running game, recording a number of stolen bases to put pressure on Milford all game long.
Lexi Sutphin had two hits for Milford while Leeanna West racked up 11 strikeouts in the loss.
Schenevus 11, Milford 2 (Friday)
S … 113 330 0 — 11 8 1
M … 001 001 0 — 2 5 5
S: Kelsey Burton (W)
M: Leeanna West (L)
2B: Samantha Osborne (S)
TENNIS
Clinton 3, Cooperstown 2 (Tuesday, May 10)
Cooperstown’s tennis team fell to Clinton 3-2 on the road Tuesday.
The Hawkeyes’ Gunter Weldon and Justin Wolfe each won in singles play, but the team had to forfeit the third singles match.
Clinton won each of the two doubles matches to secure the overall victory.
Cooperstown will visit Sauquoit Valley on Friday.
Clinton 3, Cooperstown 2 (Tuesday)
Singles: Gunter Weldon (Coop) def. Cooper Siddon 6-0, 6-0; Justin Wolfe (Coop) def. Dakota Fedor 6-3, 6-2; Clinton wins third singles by forfeit
Doubles: Jason Rivera and Izzy Marcus (Clint) def. Addison Lewis and Ashlyn Wolfe 6-3, 6-3; Oliver Walters and Samuel Butcher (Clint) def. Natalie Hanson and Declan White 6-2, 6-4
TRACK & FIELD
A dozen local track and field teams were in Delhi on Wednesday, May 11, to compete in the Harbaugh Invitational. The Lady Bulldogs defended their home turf with an event-high 99 points, while the Laurens boys racked up 125 points to take first overall.
Earning victories for the first-place Delhi girls were Gretel Hilson-Schneider in the 1500 meter run, Meghan Hadley in the 400, Abigail Tessier in the 800, and Jayle Leonard in the pole vault.
Mariah Saggese and Sarah Munson were winners for Laurens in the high jump and discus, respectively. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton had a pair of winners in Ethne Degan (3000) and Emily Sprow (triple jump).
Unadilla Valley’s Jaiden Schrag was a double-winner in the 100 hurdles and long jump, while teammate Gracie Gorrell took first in the 200.
Rounding out the individual winners on the girls side were Franklin’s Shannon Kingsbury (100), Unatego’s Anabel Rommer (400 hurdles), and Harpursville/Afton’s Riley Lindsay (shot put).
Riley Stevens was the top performer for the first-place Laurens boys, winning both the 200 and 400 meter races. Joining him on the winners’ podium were teammates Zach Brown (1600), Carter Stevens (800), and Sawyer Eckberg (discus).
Ben Gorrell won two events for Unadilla Valley, taking first in the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles. Collin Dicks was another double-winner for Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton in the 100 and long jump.
The other boys winners were Franklin’s Isaac Wright (3200), Stamford’s Leland Donato (high jump), Delhi’s Lucas Riera (pole vault) and Ethan Moyse (triple jump), and Deposit-Hancock’s DeShawn Whitaker (shot put).
More than a dozen track and field teams were in action at Friday’s Oneonta Invitational. The Yellowjacket boys earned first place with 96 points, while the Cooperstown girls finished with 82 points to take first overall as well.
DJ Turley finished first in the shot put for the Oneonta boys. While it was the only first-place finish for OHS, the Yellowjackets had a slew of second-place results. Carter Mackey had a pair of seconds in the 110 hurdles and high jump, while Finlay Oliver (800), Stephen Baker (pole vault), and Tim Ghiorse (discus) also helped pad Oneonta’s point total.
Third-place Laurens was led by Riley Stevens, who won both the 200 and 400 meter races. Also posting wins for the Leopards were Carter Stevens (800), Zach Brown (mile), and Sawyer Eckberg (discus).
Rounding out the local winners on the boys side were Delhi’s Vincent VanMaaren (pole vault), Sidney’s Jalen Reardon (high jump), and South Kortright’s Emerson Comer (3000 steeplechase).
Claire Jensen led the Lady Hawkeyes with a pair of first-place finishes in the 200 and 400 meter runs. Annelise Jensen, meanwhile, took first in the 800 and second in the mile for Cooperstown. Meah Boyles added another second-place finish in the 100 hurdles.
The Oneonta girls finished second overall and were led by Gabriella Ragozzine, who won the discus and finished second in the shot put.
Other first-place finishers among the local girls were Oxford’s Milla Gonzalez (100), Unadilla Valley’s Jaiden Schrag (100 hurdles), Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton’s Ethne Degan (mile), Delhi’s Gretel Hilson-Schneider (2000 steeplechase), Laurens’ Mariah Saggese (high jump), and Unatego’s Anabel Rommer (400 hurdles).
GOLF
Adirondack 206, Cooperstown 236 (Tuesday, May 10)
Cooperstown’s golf team fell to Adirondack 206-236 on Tuesday in a match played at Leatherstocking Golf Course.
Cooperstown’s Max Jones had the low round of the day for either team with a 44. The Hawkeyes’ other scorers were Charlie Lambert (60), Ellie Dykstra (66), and Maddy Hayes (66).
Adirondack 206, Cooperstown 236 (Tuesday)
At Leatherstocking Golf Course
Front 9, Par 35
Adirondack: Jordan Rivette 45, Jack Hutton 50, Sam Andrews 54, David Kelsey 57
Cooperstown: Max Jones 44, Charlie Lambert 60, Ellie Dykstra 66, Maddy Hayes 66
Hamilton 184, Cooperstown 223 (Wednesday, May 11)
The Cooperstown golf team dropped its Wednesday match to Hamilton 184-223 at Leatherstocking Golf Course.
Max Jones shot a 38 for the Hawkeyes to lead all players. Cooperstown’s other scorers were Charlie Lambert (56), Max Scharf (64), and Maddy Hayes (65).
Will Choinard led Hamilton with a 41.
Hamilton 184, Cooperstown 223 (Wednesday)
At Leatherstocking Golf Course
Front 9, Par 35
Hamilton: Will Choinard 41, Ryan Peters 42, Payton Werner 49, Landon Latella 52
Cooperstown: Max Jones 38, Charlie Lambert 56, Max Scharf 64, Maddy Hayes 65
Waterville 154, Cooperstown 229 (Thursday, May 12)
Cooperstown fell to Waterville 154-229 in a golf match Thursday at Leatherstocking Golf Course.
Max Jones led the Hawkeyes with a 41, while Charlie Lambert (54), Ellie Dykstra (66), and Max Scharf (68) also found the scoresheet.
Gavin Poyer (37), Gabe Williams (38), and Logan Baker (39) each broke 40 for Waterville.
Cooperstown will face Sherburne-Earlville on Monday at Mountain Top Golf Course.
Waterville 154, Cooperstown 229 (Thursday)
At Leatherstocking Golf Course
Front 9, Par 35
Waterville: Gavin Poyer 37, Gabe Williams 38, Logan Baker 39, Connor Stanton 40
Cooperstown: Max Jones 41, Charlie Lambert 54, Ellie Dykstra 66, Max Scharf 68
