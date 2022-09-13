BOYS SOCCER
Cooperstown 3, Waterville 2 (Tuesday, Sept. 6)
The Hawkeyes opened their season on Tuesday, Sept. 6 with a 3-2 victory over Waterville.
Colby Diamond finished with a goal and two assists to lead Cooperstown’s offense. Cooper Bradley, meanwhile, had a goal and an assist, Oliver Wasson had a goal, and Janak Panadit had an assist. In goal, Charlie Lambert finished with eight saves.
Gavin Barth and Garth Acker were the goalscorers for Waterville. Tyler Barth made 13 stops in net.
C … 3-0-3
W … 1-1-2
Coop: Colby Diamond 1-2, Cooper Bradley 1-1, Oliver Wasson 1-0, Janak Panadit 0-1
Waterville: Gavin Barth 1-0, Garth Acker 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 17-5, Waterville 13-5
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 8, Tyler Barth (W) 13
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2, Berne-Knox-Westerlo/Duanesburg 1, OT (Tuesday, Sept. 6)
CV-S/SS edged Berne-Knox-Westerlo/Duanesburg 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Luke Enyart scored the winner in extra time on an assist from Max Horvath. Aidan Bosc netted the other goal for CV-S/SS. Owen Lohret was the goalscorer for BKW/Duanesburg.
No box score was provided for this game.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 3, Schenevus 1 (Wednesday, Sept. 7)
The CV-S/SS boys topped Schenevus 3-1 on Wednesday in Tri-Valley League action.
Brady Law scored twice in the victory while Mason Kutinsky added a goal of his own. Kris Cade and Brenden Parrotti each contributed one assist.
Michael Competiello was the lone goalscorer for the Dragons.
No box score was provided for this game.
Cooperstown 1, Frankfort-Schuyler 1 (Thursday, Sept. 8)
The Cooperstown boys soccer team scratched out a 1-1 draw against Frankfort-Schuyler at home on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Graham Abrams was the goalscorer for the Hawkeyes on an assist by Frank Panzarella. In goal, Charlie Lambert made three saves. On the other side, Braydon Matos had four stops for Frankfort-Schuyler.
Coop … 0-1-1
F-S … 0-1-1
Coop: Graham Abrams 1-0, Frank Panzarella 0-1
F-S: n/a
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 17-7, F-S 7-4
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 3, Braydon Matos (F-S) 4
Laurens/Milford 3, Delhi 1 (Thursday, Sept. 8)
The Laurens/Milford boys beat Delhi 3-1 on Thursday, Sept. 8 in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
Scoring for Laurens/Milford were Cyller Cimki, Christian Lawson and Clark Wendell Agustin each with one goal.
Putting Delhi on the board was Cullen Riera with one goal.
Chase Long made two saves for Laurens/Milford in the victory.
L/M … 1-2-3
DA … 0-1-1
L/M: Cyller Cimko 1-0, Christian Lawson 1-0, Clark Wendell Agustin 1-0
DA: Cullen Riera 1-0
Shots-Corner kicks: Laurens/Milford 5-5, Delhi 4-2
Goalies: Chase Long 2 (L/M), T. Reed 1 (DA)
Cooperstown 5, Herkimer 0 (Saturday, Sept. 10)
The Hawkeyes blanked Herkimer 5-0 on Saturday, Sept. 10 in a Center State Conference match.
Cooper Bradley scored twice to lead Cooperstown’s offense while Colby Diamond, Owen Marling, and Colyn Criqui each found the back of the net as well. Wyatt Montana, Ollie Wasson, and Frank Panzarella had an assist apiece.
Charlie Lambert needed just one save to earn the shutout. Herkimer’s Kayden Crandall finished with 13 stops in the loss.
Coop … 2-3-5
Herk … 0-0-0
Coop: Cooper Bradley 2-0, Colby Diamond 1-0, Owen Marling 1-0, Colyn Criqui 1-0, Wyatt Montana 0-1, Ollie Wasson 0-1, Frank Panzarella 0-1
Herkimer: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coo 34-6, Herk 4-4
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 1, Jayden Crandall (Herk) 13
Laurens/Milford 4, Jefferson/Stamford 0 (Saturday, Sept. 10)
The Laurens/Milford boys beat Jefferson/Stamford 4-0 in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Scoring for L/M was Cyler Cimko with one goal and one assist, Christian Lawson, Clark Wendell Agustin and Juston LaPilusa with one goal each, and Wyatt March and Donta Sherwood each with one assist.
Chase Long was in the net for Laurens/Milford and made one save while Jordan Anderson had seven saves for Jefferson/Stamford
Laurens/Milford plays South Kortright in the Mayor’s Cup championship game at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.
L/M … 2-2-4
J/S … 0-0-0
L/M: Cyller Cimko 1-1, Christian Lawson 1-0, Clark Wendell Agustin 1-0, Justin LaPilusa 1-0, Wyatt March 0-1, Donta Sherwood 0-1.
J/S: No goals scored
Shots-Corner Kicks: L/M 18-12; J/S 2-1
Goalies: Chase Long 1 (L/M); Jordan Anderson 7 (J/S)
Laurens/Milford 3, Schenevus 2 (Monday, Sept. 12)
Laurens/Milford held on for a 3-2 victory over Schenevus in Tri-Valley League play Monday, Sept. 12.
Rhys Calleja scored all three goals for L/M with Aiden Mertz providing an assist.
Ethan Reed and Mehki Regg scored for Schenevus with Timothy Greene assisting.
Chase Long made three saves for Laurens/Milford while Schenevus’ Ryan Spranger made six stops.
L/M: Rhys Calleja 3-0, Aiden Mertz 0-1
S: Ethan Reed 1-0, Mehki Regg 1-0, Timothy Greene 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: L/M 8-2, S 9-2
Goalies: Chase Long (L/M) 3, Ryan Spragner (S) 5
Cooperstown 4, Mount Markham 2 (Monday, Sept. 12)
The Hawkeyes pulled away against Mount Markham in the second half for a 4-2 league victory on Monday.
Colby Diamond and Riley Diamond each scored two goals for Cooperstown with Colby and PJ Kiuber each providing an assist.
In the net, Charlie Lambert made six saves to earn the win.
Coop … 2-2-4
MM … 2-0-2
Coop: Colby Diamond 2-1, Riley Diamond 2-0, PJ Kiuber 0-1
MM: n/a
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 13-6, MM 10-4
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 6, Nate Pecola (MM) 6
GIRLS SOCCER
Cooperstown 4, Little Falls 0 (Wednesday, Sept. 7)
The Cooperstown girls soccer team scored all four of its goals in the first half to cruise to a 4-0 victory over Little Falls on Wednesday.
Rory Nelen registered a three-point game for Cooperstown, finishing with a goal and two assists. Dani Seamon, Sophia Hotaling, and Claire Jensen also found the back of the net while Cecelia Frank had an assist. Keeper Brenna Seamon needed to make just one save for the shutout.
Coop … 4-0-4
LF … 0-0-0
Coop: Rory Nelen 1-2, Dani Seamon 1-0, Sophia Hotaling 1-0, Claire Jensen 1-0, Cecelia Frank 0-1
LF: none
Shots: Coop 18, LF 1
Goalies: Brenna Seamon (Coop) 1, Abby Badney (LF) 26
Cherry Valley-Springfield 5, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 2 (Wednesday, Sept. 7)
CV-S defeated G-MU 5-2 in Wednesday’s season-opener for the Patriots.
Ari Bosc scored two goals for CV-S with Adrianna Tripple, Beth Heinrich, and Joleen Lusk each adding a goal. Dannaka Rasmussen scored two goals for G-MU.
CV-S: Ari Bosc 2-1, Adrianna Tripple 1-0, Beth Heinrich 1-0, Joleen Lusk 1-0
GM-U: Dannaka Rasmussen 2-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV-S 19-3, G-MU 7-2
Goalies: n/a
Richfield Springs 3, Stockbridge Valley 0 (Wednesday, Sept. 7)
Richfield Springs brought home a 3-0 victory over Stockbridge Valley in the Waterville Optimus Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Camryn Marshall scored three goals to put the Indians ahead for the win. Maggie Worobey and Riley Francis each had an assist. No box score was provided for this game.
Cooperstown 2, Frankfort-Schuyler 1 (Thursday, Sept. 8)
Cooperstown grabbed a 2-1 victory over Frankfort-Schuyler at home on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Claire Jensen and Rory Nelen each scored a goal for Cooperstown, with Jensen and Cecelia Frank giving assists. Ava Werczynski scored the lone goal for F-S.
C: Claire Jensen 1-1, Rory Nelen 1-0, Cecelia Frank 0-1
F-S: Ava Werczynski 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 13-2, F-S 5-0
Goalies: Brenna Seamon (Coop) 5, Angelina Tangorra (F-S) 13
Unadilla Valley 3, Cherry Valley-Springfield 1 (Saturday, Sept. 10)
The NY Pizzeria Tournament ended with the Lady Storm prevailing over CV-S 3-1 on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Kadence York, Jaiden Schrag and Natalie Crandall each scored a goal for Unadilla Valley, with Ari Bosc scoring the lone goal for CV-S with an assist from Morgan Huff.
Goalkeeper Daphne West blocked 14 shots for CV-S.
Charlotte Valley bested Gilbertsville-Mount Upton in the tournament consolation game.
UV: Kadence York 1-0, Jaiden Schrag 1-0, Natalie Crandall 1-0
CV-S: Ari Bosc 1-0, Morgan Huff 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: UV 18-7, CV-S 8-4
Goalies: Daphne West (CV-S) 14, Kalie Fernandez-Naughton (UV) 3, Brynn Grant (UV) 1
Cooperstown 2, Stillwater 0 (Sunday, Sept. 11)
Cooperstown 3, Hoosick Falls 0 (Saturday, Sept. 10)
The Lady Hawkeyes won both of its games over the weekend in shutout fashion, topping Stillwater 2-0 and Hoosick Falls 3-0 in the New York State Hall of Fame Tournament.
Sophia Hotaling and Rory Nelen were the goalscorers in the win against Stillwater. Mia Pelcer, Rory Nelen and Annelise Jensen, meanwhile, each scored in the win over Hoosick Falls.
The win on Saturday marked the 200th career victory for Cooperstown coach Jennifer Pindar.
C … 1-1-2
S … 0-0-0
Coop: Sophia Hotaling 1-0, Rory Nelen 1-0, Cecelia Frank 0-1
Stillwater: none
Cooperstown 3, Hoosick Falls 0 (Saturday, Sept. 10)
Coop … 3-0-3
HF … 0-0-0
Coop: Mia Pelcer 1-0, Rory Nelen 1-0, Annelise Jensen 1-1, Riley Green 0-1
HF: none
Shots-Corner Kicks; Coop 12-4, HF 7-5
Goalies: Brenna Seamon (Coop) 7, Hope Granger (HF) 12
Cherry Valley-Springfield 6, Laurens 0 (Monday, Sept. 13)
The CV-S girls cruised to a 6-0 victory over Laurens in Tri-Valley League action on Monday, Sept. 13.
Ari Bosc led the way for the Patriots with a four-goal performance. Also scoring in the win were Morgan Huff and Joleen Lusk.
Daphne West made six stops in the shutout for CV-S. Three different Laurens goalies combined to make six stops.
CV-S will host Richfield Springs on Wednesday while Laurens will host Milford on Wednesday.
CV-S: Ari Bosc 4-0, Morgan Huff 1-0, Joleen Lusk 1-0
Laurens: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV-S 13-1, Laurens 9-6
Goalies: Daphne West (CV-S) 6, Three goalies (Laurens) 6
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cooperstown/Milford 95, Proctor 58 (Monday, Sept. 12)
Cooperstown/Milford 69, Holland Patent 20 (Monday, Sept. 12)
The Cooperstown/Milford girls swim team swept a tri-meet on Monday, Sept. 12 against Proctor and Holland Patent.
Caitlin O’Sullivan notched wins in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Jaina Bischof won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, and Emily Kane took first in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Cooperstown dropped its Friday meet to Whitesboro 82-64.
Top Cooperstown/Milford finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Patel, Phillips, Riesenfeld, Phaugat 2:44.58
200 Freestyle: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan 2:19.45
200 Individual Medley: 1. Jaina Bischof 2:52.79
50 Freestyle: 2. Alana Pietruszka 35.45
100 Butterfly: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan 1:11.05
500 Freestyle: 1. Emily Kane 6:00.46
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Pietruszka, Patel, Walker, O’Sullivan 2:12.13
100 Backstroke: 1. Jaina Bischof 1:18.06
100 Breaststroke: 1. Emily Kane 1:19.44
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Walker, O’Sullivan, Bischof, Kane 4:32.72
