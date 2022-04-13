Sports Roundup

BASEBALL
Milford/Laurens 3,
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2
(Tuesday, April 5)
The Milford/Laurens baseball team defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 3-2 in eight innings on Tuesday.
Christian Lawson scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth on a passed ball after Evan Clark tied the game on an RBI single earlier in the inning. Clark went 3-for-5 in the win. Martin Thorsland and Lawson each went 1-for-3.
Thorsland and Donta Sherwood combined for 14 strikeouts on the mound for Milford/Laurens.
Will Heinrich went 2-for-3 at the plate for CVS/SS.
CVS/SS … 100 000 01 — 2 2 0
M/L … 000 000 12 — 3 7 1
CVS/SS: France, Prime (5), France (7, L)
M/L: Thorsland, Sherwood (6, W)
2B: Thorsland (M/L
SOFTBALL
Milford 18,
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2 (Tuesday)
The Wildcats won easily in their season opener on Tuesday as they defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 18-2.
Leeanna West threw four no-hit innings for Milford, racking up 13 strikeouts in the victory.
Kara Mertz, Morgan Garlic and Bella Garlic had base hits as Milford took advantage of a number of CVS/SS walks.
CVS/SS … 011 00X X — 2 0 2
Milford … 552 6XX X — 18 3 2
CVS/SS: Mia Dubben (L)
M: Leeanna West (W)
TRACK and FIELD (Wednesday, April 6)
The Cooperstown track and field teams opened the 2022 season on Wednesday with victories at home against Mount Markham, with the boys winning 86-50 and the girls winning 89-25.
Lincoln DiLorenzo and Finn Holohan each won a pair of individual events on the boys side.
DiLorenzo took first in the 1600 meter run and the high jump, while Holohan won both the triple jump and pole vault.
Cooperstown’s other winners included Gavin Lesko (100), Simon Hurysz (200), Ollie Wasson (400), Cooper Hodgdon (400 hurdles), Conrad Erway (long jump), and Jeconiah Pawlowski (discus). The Hawkeyes also won the 1600 relay.
Leading the Cooperstown girls were Claire Jensen and Ava Lesko. Jensen won the 200 and 400 meter runs while Lesko took first place in the long jump and triple jump. Also winning for the Hawkeye girls were Ireland Gable (100), Annelise Jensen (1500), Meah Boyles (100 hurdles), and Braeden Victory (high jump). Cooperstown swept all three girls relay events as well.
Cooperstown will be out of action until April 19 when it visits Utica Academy of Science.
TENNIS
Cooperstown 3, Hamilton 2 (Monday, April 4)
The Cooperstown tennis team edged Hamilton 3-2 in its season-opening match on Monday.
Gunter Weldon won his first singles match in dominating fashion, defeating Bergen Linden 6-0, 6-0.
It was in the doubles matches, however, where the Hawkeyes really came up big. Ashlyn Wolfe and Addison Lewis cruised 6-1, 6-1 in first doubles while Declan White and Natalie Hanson scored an impressive 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory in second doubles.
Singles: Gunter Weldon (C) def. Bergen Linden 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Hanmer (H) def. Margaret Riesenfeld 6-0, 6-0; Mike Mansfield (H) won by forfeit
Doubles: Ashlyn Wolfe and Addison Lewis (C) def. AnXin Zheng and Noa Stahlberg 6-1, 6-1; Declan White and Natalie Hanson (C) def. Lilly Woods and Sam Larson 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
