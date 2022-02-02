BOYS BASKETBALL
Richfield Springs 58,
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 41
(Wednesday, Jan. 26)
Richfield Springs defeated G-MU 58-41 in a Tri-Valley league game.
Dylan Hosford led the Indians with 22 points, while Andrew Oakley contributed nine points.
Dylan McVey led the Raiders with 13 points.
Richfield Springs is 8-7 overall.
RS … 11 18 16 13 — 58
G-MU … 13 10 10 8 — 41
RS: Bobnick 1 0-0 2, Oakley 4 1-1 9, Graves 2 0-0 4, Hosford 9 1-3 22, Dunckel 4 0-0 8, Schultz 1 0-0 3, Steenberg 1 0-0 2, Boss 3 0-0 8. Totals 25 2-4 58
G-MU: McVey 5 0-0 13, Pain 3 0-1 7, Hartwell 2 0-0 4, Corbin 1 0-0 2, Proskine 4 1-3 9, Wilson 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 1-4 41
Three-point baskets: RS 6 (Hosford 3, Boss 2, Schultz); G-MU 4 (McVey 3, Pain)
Sauquoit Valley 58, Cooperstown 56 (Thursday, Jan. 27)
In a game in which each team shot well from long-range, the Hawkeyes failed to hold off a late rally as Sauquoit Valley won 58-56 on Thursday.
After leading 32-18 at the half and 41-33 entering the final frame, Cooperstown was outscored 25-15 in the last eight minutes. The two sides combined to make 17 three-point shots (SV with nine, Cooperstown with eight).
Charlie Lambert led the Hawkeyes with 20 points while P.J. Kiuber followed close behind with 18 points.
SV … 5 13 15 25 — 58
C … 11 21 9 15 — 56
SV: D. Nelson 9 1-4 21, G. Stalker 2 1-2 7, A. Price 3 2-2 10, C. Jones 0 0-0 0, J. Jouber 1 1-2 4, J. Henck 2 0-0 5, N. Miller 3 3-6 11. Totals: 20 8-16 58
Cooperstown: Colyn Criqui 3 0-0 7, Charlie Lambert 6 4-4 20, Kalen Dempsey 2 3-3 7, P.J. Kiuber 7 1-2 18, Ethan Kukenberger 1 2-2 4, Conrad Erway 0 0-0 0, Dillon Burns 0 0-0 0, Garet Bush 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 10-11 56
Three-point baskets: SV 9 (Nelson 2, Stalker 2, Price 2, Henck, Miller 2); C 8 (Criqui, Lambert 4, Kiuber 3)
Morris 64, Cherry Valley-Springfield 49 (Friday, Jan. 28)
The Morris boys defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield 64-49 at home on Friday in a Tri-Valley League contest.
Scott Murphy led the Mustangs with 19 points while adding eight rebounds and four assists. Garrett Aikins recorded a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds while also adding four assists and three steals, while Jon Child and Asa Dugan each scored 12 points.
Kyle France led the Patriots with 19 points in the losing effort.
M … 15 16 13 20 — 64
CV-S .. 9 15 7 16 — 49
Morris: Tiger Stancil 3 2-2 9, JJ Benjamin 0 0-0 0, Asa Dugan 4 0-0 12, Alex Page 0 0-0 0, Garrett Aikins 4 1-1 10, Scott Murphy 8 1-3 19, Jon Child 4 4-7 12, Ethan Wagner 0 0-0 0, Lincoln Waffle 1 0-0 2, Ethan Franklin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 8-13 64
CV-S: Will Heinrich 1 0-0 3, Allan Parker 3 0-0 6, Kyle France 6 2-4 19, Max Horvath 2 1-2 6, Dyan Huff 0 0-0 0, Gavin Valenta 2 0-3 5, Oskar Webster 0 1-2 1, Dam Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Brenden Meade 1 0-0 2, Oren Prime 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-11 49
Three-point baskets: M 8 (Stancil, Dugan 4, Aikins, Murphy 2); CV-S 8 (Heinrich, France 5, Horvath, Valenta)
Richfield Springs 65,
Worcester 56 (Friday, Jan. 28)
The Indians earned a Senior Night victory on Friday by defeating the Wolverines 65-56.
Dylan Hosford had a huge night for Richfield Springs with a game-high 29 points. Austin Bowman finished with a season-high 21 points while Damon Boss also had a season-best with nine points.
RS … 19 11 23 12 — 65
W … 10 11 16 19 — 56
RS: Boss 4 0-0 9, Hosford 10 5-7 29, Dunckel 1 0-0 3, Steenberg 1 1-2 3, Bowman 7 6-9 21. Totals: 23 12-18 65
Worcester: Fancher 4 3-7 13, Reardon 8 0-1 16, Hood 6 5-8 18, Martin 3 2-3 9. Totals: 21 10-19 56
Three-point baskets: RS 7 (Boss, Hosford 4, Dunckel, Bowman); W 4 (Fancher 2, Hood, Martin)
Milford 51, Sharon Springs 28
(Friday, Jan. 28)
The Wildcats beat the Spartans 51-28 in a boys Tri-Valley League game on Friday.
The Wildcats were led by Martin Thorsland, who scored 19 points, and Sawyer Eckberg, who scored 12 points.
Scoring in double-digits for the Spartans was Luke Enyart with 15 points.
Milford is 10-5 overall and 6-3 in league play.
M … 8 10 27 6 – 51
SS … 3 6 8 11 – 28
Milford: Wendell Agustin 2 0-0 4, Riley Stevens 2 1-2 7, Jacob Burkhart 1 0-0 2, Martin Thorsland 9 1-2 19, Braden Murphy 2 0-0 5, Sawyer Eckberg 4 4-6 12, Zach Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-10 51
SS: Carson Law 1 0-0 3, Luke Enyart 6 3-8 15, Brady Law 2 3-7 7, Brady Ostrander 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 7-17 28
Three-point baskets: Milford 3 (Stevens 2, Murphy, Thorsland); SS 1 (Law)
Milford 40, Jefferson/Stamford 39
(Saturday, Jan. 29)
The Milford boys were able to hold off a late rally by Jefferson/Stamford for a 40-39 victory on Saturday.
After leading 38-30 heading into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats were held to just two points in the final eight minutes, but held on for the win.
Martin Thorsland recorded a double-double for Milford with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Riley Stevens added 12 points in the win.
Jefferson/Stamford was led by Kurt McMahon with 14 points, Damien Merwin with 11 points, and Jacob Staroba with 10 points.
The game was a make-up of a canceled December contest meant to be a part of the Stamford Christmas Tournament.
M … 14 11 13 2 — 40
J/S … 10 8 12 9 — 39
Milford: Carter Stevens 1 3-6 5, Riley Stevens 4 1-2 12, Jacob Burkhart 0 0-0 0, Martin Thorsland 6 6-8 18, Braden Murphy 1 0-0 3, Sawyer Eckberg 0 0-0 0, Zach Brown 0 0-0 0, Mike Virtell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 10-16 40
J/S: Lucas Pochily 1 0-2 3, Damien Merwin 4 1-3 11, Jacob Jump 0 0-0 0, Kurt McMahon 4 4-5 14, Christopher Hardenbergh Jr. 0 0-0 0, Louis Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Jacob Staroba 2 6-6 10, Spencer Clareen 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 12-18 39
Three-point baskets: M 4 (R. Stevens 3, Murphy); J/S 5 (Pochily, Merwin 2, McMahon 2)
A strong defensive second half helped Richfield Springs defeat Sharon Springs 55-40 on Monday in Tri-Valley League action.
After taking a 35-27 lead into halftime, the Indians held the Spartans to just 13 points in the second half.
Dylan Hosford led Richfield Springs with 20 points including four three-pointers. Also finishing in double figures were Austin Bowman with 12 points and Jordi Diliberto with 10 points.
For Sharon Springs, Luke Enyart and Brady Law each scored 13 points.
RS … 11 24 13 7 — 55
SS … 7 20 5 8 — 40
RS: C. Bobnick 1 2-2 4, A. Bowman 6 0-0 12, B. Graves 3 0-2 6, D. Hosford 8 0-0 20, J. Diliberto 4 1-2 10, L. Schultz 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 3-6 55
SS: C. Law 2 0-0 6, M. Cashman 1 0-0 2, J. Perrotti 2 0-1 6, L. Enyart 5 3-6 13, B. Law 5 3-7 13. Totals: 15 6-14 40
Three-point baskets: RS 6 (Hosford 4, Diliberto, Schultz); SS 4 (Law 2, Perrotti 2)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield 79, Laurens 21 (Tuesday, Jan. 25)
The Patriots rolled past the Leopards 79-21 in a Tri-Valley League matchup.
Joleen Lusk registered a double-double for CV-S, finishing with 19 points and 20 rebounds plus five steals. Morgan Huff, meanwhile, finished with 14 points, six rebounds, and six steals in the win.
Gabby Andrades paced Laurens with 14 points.
CV-S … 24 14 23 16 — 79
L … 2 8 9 2 — 21
CV-S: K. Barnes 2 0-0 4, A. Bosc 3 0-0 6, D. West 3 0-0 6, M. Huff 7 0-1 14, E. Whiteman 3 0-0 7, L. Lusk 1 2-4 4, M. Dubben 4 0-0 9, J. Lusk 7 5-6 19, B. Whiteman 4 1-4 10. Totals: 34 8-15 79
Laurens: N. Solovitch 1 0-0 2, G. Andrades 6 0-0 14, K. Dunham 1 0-0 2, N. Segina 0 1-3 1. Totals: 8 1-3 21
Three-point baskets: CV-S 3 (B. Whiteman, E. Whiteman, Dubben); L 2 (G. Andrades 2)
Worcester 55, Milford 30
(Wednesday, Jan. 26)
The Worcester girls defeated Milford 55-30 in a girls Tri-Valley League game on Wednesday that also served as the Wolverines’ Senior Night.
Scoring in double figures for the Wolverines were Elizabeth Odell, who scored a game-high 22 points, and Hailey Shalor, who scored 11 points including three three-pointers.
Leading the way for the Wildcats were Taylor Beckley with 11 points and Delaney Maison who scored 10 points.
Worcester honored its seniors Maci Milavec, Rianna Otero, and Iriyah Haley prior to the game. The Wolverines will face Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Saturday.
W … 18 7 16 14 — 55
M … 11 4 8 7 — 30
Worcester: Sophia Adams 2 0-2 4, Iriyah Haley 2 0-0 5, Elizabeth Odell 9 4-4 22, Hailey Shalor 4 0-0 11, Maci Milavec 2 0-0 4, Anna Serdy 1 0-0 3, Rianna Otero 2 1-2 6. Totals 22 5-8 55
Milford: Taylor Beckley 4 0-0 11, Kara Mertz 0 0-0 0, Julia Barown 0 0-0 0, Allison Munson 0 0-0 0, Bella Saggesse 0 0-0 0, Delaney Maison 4 0-0 10, Sara Munson 4 1-5 9. Totals 12 1-5 30
Three-point baskets: W 6 (Shalor 3, Haley, Serdy, Otero); M 5 (Beckley 3, Maison 2)
Cherry Valley Springfield 67, Morris 42 (Thursday, Jan. 27)
CV-S defeated Morris 67-42 in Thursday’s Tri-Valley league game.
Joleen Lusk had a big night for the Patriots with a game-high 27 points plus 23 rebounds for a double-double. Also contributing was Morgan Huff with 15 points.
Carissa Richards topped the scoreboard for Morris with 20 points.
CV-S … 16 19 15 17 — 67
M … 8 14 8 12 0 — 42
CV-S: Kailey Barnes 0 2-2 2, Ari Bosc 1 0-0 2, Daphnee West 5 0-0 10, Morgan Huff 7 1-4 15, Emma Whiteman 1 0-0 3, Lydia Lusk 1 0-0 2, Mia Dubben 1 0-0 2, Joleen Lusk 12 3-4 27, Brin Whiteman 2 0-1 4. Totals 30 6-11 67
Morris: Carissa Richards 7 2-5 20, Hannah Wist 2 2-2 7, Maiya King 1 0-0 2, Madison Aikins 4 0-0 9, Triana Hawkins 1 0-0 2, Maddie Coleman 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 4-7 42
Three-point baskets: CV-S 1 ( E. Whiteman); M 6 (Richards 4, Wist, Aikins)
Milford 53, Sharon Springs 23
(Thursday, Jan. 27)
The Wildcats beat the Spartans 53-23 in a girls Tri-Valley League game on Thursday.
Scoring in double-digits for Milford were Taylor Beckley with a game-high 20 points and Delaney Maison who scored 14 points.
The Spartans were led by Cadance Belfance who scored 10 points.
M … 12 12 22 7 — 53
SS … 4 5 2 12 — 23
Milford: Taylor Beckley 9 2-2 20, Kara Mertz 1 1-2 3, Julia Barown 1 0-0 3, Bella Sagesse 1 0-0 2, Delaney Maison 6 2-2 14, Sara Munson 2 0-0 4, Lexi Sutphin 1 1-4 3, Bella Qua 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 6-10 53
Sharon Springs: Lilly Tessier 1 0-0 2, Cadance Belfance 4 0-0 10, Jayna Manko 3 2-2 8, Raven Corsi 1 0-0 3. Totals 9 2-2 23
Three-point baskets: M 1 (Barown); SS 3 (Belfance 2, Corsi)
Cooperstown 61, Mount Markham 58
(Friday, Jan. 28)
Cooperstown edged Mount Markham 61-58 in a hard-fought contest on Friday.
Leading the way for Cooperstown were Gabby Woeppel with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and two steals, Liana Williams with 16 points, five steals, and three rebounds, and Rory Nelen with 13 points and five rebounds.
Scoring in double-digits for Mount Markham were Caroline Enwistle with 14 points and Morgan Sayers with 12 points.
C … 17 16 14 14 — 61
MM … 15 12 19 12 — 58
Cooperstown: G. Woeppel 5 4-6 16, L. Williams 4 6-10 16, S. Feik 1 1-2 3, A. Lewis 0 3-4 3, R. Nelen 6 1-6 13, D. Seamon 3 1-2 8, S. Kirkby 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 16-30 61
MM: Hannah Peola 3 1-2 9, Jenna Kocienda 2 2-2 6, Morgan Sayers 6 0-0 12, Caroline Entwistle 5 2-7 14, Emma Kocienda 2 4-4 9, Zoe Hoke 4 0-4 8. Totals 22 9-19 58
Three-point baskets: C 5 (Woeppel 2, Williams 2, Seamon); MM 5 (Peola 2, Entwistle 2, Kocienda)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 65, Edmeston 48 (Saturday, Jan. 29)
A big game from Joleen Lusk helped the Patriots defeat the Panthers 65-48 in Saturday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Lusk recorded a double-double of 25 points and 18 rebounds while also adding seven blocks. Emma Whiteman (11 points) and Daphne West (10) each finished in double-digits as well for CV-S.
Molly Rifanburg paced Edmeston with 13 points while Arissa Bolton added 12 points and Abby Bateman notched 11 points.
CV-S … 21 13 18 13 — 65
E … 11 17 5 15 — 48
CV-S: A. Bosc 1 0-0 2, D. West 4 2-9 10, M. Huff 4 1-7 9, E. Whiteman 4 1-2 11, M. Dubben 2 2-3 6, J. Lusk 7 11-12 25, M. Kroon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 17-33 65
Edmeston: A. Bolton 1 0-0 2, A. Bolton 4 0-0 12, M. Galley 1 0-0 2, A. Bateman 4 3-6 11, L. Green 1 0-1 2, B. Rifanburg 2 0-0 4, M. Rifanburg 5 1-2 13, E. Dabreau 0 2-2 2. Totals: 18 6-11 48
Three-point baskets: CV-S 2 (Whiteman 2); E 6 (A. Bolton 4, M. Rifanburg 2)
WRESTLING
Canajoharie-Fort Plain 66, Cooperstown/Milford 12 (Tuesday, Jan. 25)
The Cooperstown/Milford wrestling team dropped its meet on Tuesday to Canajoharie-Fort Plain by a score of 66-12.
T.J. O’Connor recorded the lone win for Cooperstown/Milford, winning by pin in 44 seconds at 132 pounds. Henry Loeffler won by forfeit at 189 pounds.
Matches began at 138
102: Jordan Leonswank (CFP) won by forfeit
110: Austin Horender (CFP) pinned David Pitt, 0:52
118: Alex Smith (CFP) pinned Lauren Hoyt, 2:32
126: Grayson Lapi (CFP) pinned Waylon Cassal, 0:21
132: T.J. O’Connor (C/M) pinned Gary Vertucci, 0:44
138: Tom Weingart (CFP) pinned Creighton Williams, 0:55
145: Christian Burke (CFP) won by forfeit
152: Cody Haig (CFP) won by forfeit
160: William Douglass (CFP) pinned Noah LaPointe, 5:49
172: Reed Douglass (CFP) won by forfeit
189: Henry Loeffler (C/M) won by forfeit
215: Kesler Nicholas (CFP) pinned Colton Czadzeck, 3:16
285: Dustin Moyer (CFP) won by forfeit
The Cooperstown/Milford wrestling team competed in the Center State Conference Tournament on Saturday at Mount Markham, placing ninth overall.
T.J. O’Connor finished in second place at 132 pounds after earning wins by pin and major decision before losing by decision in the first-place match to Canastota’s Culley Bellino.
Elsewhere, Brenin Dempsey and Henry Loeffler both finished fourth overall at 145 and 172 pounds, respectively.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cooperstown 49, Oneida 49
(Tuesday, Jan. 25)
The Cooperstown boys swim team’s swim meet on Jan. 26 against Oneida ended in a tie, with each team registering 49 points.
Thomas Hellenthal earned a pair of firsts for the Hawkeyes, winning the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. Other wins for Cooperstown came from Lincoln Dilorenzo in diving, Finn Morgan in the 100 backstroke, and Simon Hurysz in the 100 breaststroke. The Hawkeyes also won the 200 freestyle relay.
Top Cooperstown finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Morgan, Hurysz, Kinley, Ignatovsky, 2:05.68
200 Freestyle: 2. Paul Crowell, 2:21.28
200 Individual Medley: 1. Thomas Hellenthal, 2:18.69
50 Freestyle: 3. Simon Hurysz, 25.35
Diving: 1. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 176.70
100 Butterfly: 2. Finn Morgan, 1:12.28
100 Freestyle: 2. Theo Ignatovsky, 1:00.63
500 Freestyle: 1. Thomas Hellenthal, 5:32.93
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hurysz, Ignatovsky, Crowell, Hellenthal, 1:47.03
100 Backstroke: 1. Finn Morgan, 1:07.01
100 Breaststroke: 1. Simon Hurysz, 1:15.41
400 Freestyle Relay: 2. Aramini, Agostino, Crowell, Hellenthal, 4:07.00
