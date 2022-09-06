BOYS SOCCER
Morris 5, Laurens/Milford 0 (Thursday, Sept.1)
The Mustangs blanked Laurens/Milford 5-0 on Thursday in Tri-Valley League action.
Scott Murphy netted a hat trick to lead Morris while Keegan Fraser and Ryan Murphy scored a goal apiece. Garrett Aikens added an assist.
In goal, Jon Child made three saves in the shutout for Morris. Chase Long stopped five shots for Laurens/Milford.
Morris 5, Laurens/Milford 0 (Thursday)
Morris … 3-2-5
L/M … 0-0-0
Morris: Scott Murphy 3-0, Keegan Fraser 1-0, Ryan Murphy 1-0, Garrett Aikens 0-1
L/M: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Morris 10-3; Laurens/Milford 3-1
Goalies: Jon Child (M) 3, Chase Long (M/L) 5
GIRLS SOCCER
Morris/Edmeston 10, Richfield Springs 0 (Thursday, Sept. 1)
Seven players scored for the Morris/Edmeston girls in the team’s 10-0 season-opening victory over Richfield Springs on Thursday.
Hannah Wist led the way with three goals and an assist, while Avery Bolton added two goals and an assist of her own. Also scoring for Morris/Edmeston were Arissa Bolton, Molly Rifanburg, Amira Ross, Trinitie Barker, and Carissa Richards.
Goalkeeper Abby White finished with eight saves to notch the shutout.
Morris/Edmeston 10, Richfield Springs 0 (Thursday)
M/E … 6-4-10
RS … 0-0-0
M/E: Arissa Bolton 1-0, Avery Bolton 2-1, Hannah Wist 3-1, Molly Rifanburg 1-0, Amira Ross 1-0, Trinitie Barker 1-1, Carissa Richards 1-1, Maeve Robinson 0-1
RS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: M/E 40-10, RS 7-1
Goalies: Abby White (M/E) 8, Lillian Frable 20 (RS)
Schenevus 4, Milford 2 (Friday, Sept. 2)
The Lady Dragons held off Milford for a 4-2 victory in Tri-Valley League action on Friday.
Taylor Knapp and Angie Competiello each had a goal and an assist for Schenevus, Val Beardslee and Samantha Barrett scored a goal apiece, and Samantha Osborne provided two assists.
Delaney Maison and Alexis Sutphin were the goal scorers for Milford while Kara Mertz had an assist.
In goal, Schenevus’ Lean Brundege made seven saves while Gabriella Saggese made five stops for Milford.
Schenevus will face Sharon Springs on Wednesday.
Schenevus 4, Milford 2 (Friday)
S … 2-2-4
M … 1-1-2
S: Taylor Knapp 1-1, Angie Competiello 1-1, Val Beardslee 1-0, Samantha Barrett 1-0, Samantha Osborne 0-2
M: Delaney Maison 1-0, Alexis Sutphin 1-0, Kara Mertz 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 10-2, M 9-6
Goalies: Leah Brundege (S) 7, Gabriella Saggese (M) 5
Cooperstown 3, Dolgeville 2 (Friday, Sept 2)
The Lady Hawkeyes edged Dolgeville 3-2 on Friday to open their 2022 season.
Rory Nelen scored twice for Cooperstown, Mia Pelcer scored once, and Dani Seamon and Annelise Jensen each provided an assist.
Emily Metz and Gianna Lyons were the goalscorers for Dolgeville.
In goal, Brenna Seamon made four saves in the win for Cooperstown.
The Hawkeyes will face Little Falls on Wednesday.
Cooperstown 3, Dolgeville 2 (Friday)
C … 0-3-3
D … 0-2-2
C: Mia Pelcer 1-0, Rory Nelen 2-0, Dani Seamon 0-1, Annelise Jensen 0-1
D: Emily Metz 1-0, Gianna Lyons 1-1
Shots: C 19, D 7
Goalies: Brenna Seamon (Coop) 4, Brooke Swartz (D) 4, Kerisa VanOlst (D) 11
