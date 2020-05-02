The COVID-19 pandemic has caused countless tragedies and taken countless tolls over the past few months.
It took one more thing from the sports world Friday, May 1, as the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that all 11 of its sections had canceled the spring sports season.
“I had really high hopes for my senior season. And, you know, hearing the news, it was anticipated, but it’s still not great to hear,” Oneonta senior Brad Morell told The Daily Star. “I was really looking forward to my time not just with my team but my coach, Coach (Dan) Forbes is a great coach and role model. The news was hard to hear.”
Morell, who won a state championship in the discus last spring, had compelling reasons to look forward to another spring season of track and field. Since winning a state championship last year, he had taken third place in the shot put during the winter track season.
While previous academic years had seen Morell play basketball during the winter, he made the decision to double down on track and field as a senior. The high state finish in the shot put, which had historically been the weaker of his two throwing events between the shot put and discus, set the Yellowjackets senior up for even greater success across multiple disciplines this spring.
“I had actually had very good preseason too, coming in and hitting some of my marks from last year already so I was really excited to keep that up and get stronger, throw farther,” Morell said. “Not being able to transfer that hard work from the winter, and last year and even over the summer really, that bummed me out.”
While the season’s cancellation withheld a potential trip to the top of the state podium from Morell, he may feel just half of the frustration felt by Cooperstown softball player Piper Seamon. A decorated member of the Hawkeyes’ girls basketball team that saw its season come to a close ahead of a state quarterfinal game, Seamon has had a pair of promising seasons called off early.
“It was a lot of different emotions because of school, and softball,” Seamon said. “When basketball was canceled, it was like at least maybe I’ll be able to play softball with some of my friends, so the double whammy really hurts.”
Seamon and the Hawkeyes had yet another promising season coming in the spring. With a solid group of returning players from a team that last year earned the sixth seed in the Section III Class C tournament despite a slow start, Hawkeyes’ coach Dave Bliss said he expected his team would “certainly contend for the section title.”
“It’s a very weird feeling to think about because we were really hyped for this season and we were going to surprise people,” Seamon said. “And things are different because we have different traditions for softball.”
Fortunately for both Seamon and Morell, this canceled season does not signal the end of their athletic careers. Seamon is set to play basketball at Hamilton, and Morell is committed to continue his track and field career at Cornell.
But in the preparation for those upcoming seasons with a different school’s name on the uniform, both athletes said they have found other things they are missing more than the hardware they may have won.
“It’s going to take a lot of self-motivation. I’m hoping by the time the summer comes we can play pick-up and the Clark Sports Center will be open, because otherwise it’ll be playing with my sisters, going for a run, doing the things we don’t really like to do,” Seamon said.
“At the beginning, I was upset about the fact we wouldn’t get to states for basketball, and of course thinking we could win sectionals for softball,” Seamon continued. “But at the end of the day I really just wanted to play, be with my friends, have that normalcy back. Winning is great, but at this point, it didn’t really matter. I just wanted to play and be with my friends and coaches.”
Morell shared a similar sentiment. He said he borrowed some equipment before the schools closed so he could continue to practice and throw by himself.
“I’m really missing out on the team. It has a great atmosphere, and Coach Forbes has always been amazing, coming to the meets and sticking with me at the throws,” he said. “He’s always been so supportive. That’s what I’m really missing.
“The loss of the senior year, and being with all the throwers even from other schools that I’ve been with all these years is tough,” he continued. “Winning shirts and stuff is great, but there’s no fun in it without the people you go to meets with. That’s what makes a senior year, or even a junior year.”
For many other athletes, this was the last season of school sports. Edmeston baseball coach Darren Belden also had a promising season to look forward to this spring, and one he viewed as especially opportune for a gifted group of athletes that had fallen just short in previous basketball and baseball seasons.
Making the feeling worse was that it may have been a last chance for several of his charges.
“We had four or five seniors and we were going to be good, that’s for sure. I think we would have been in the running for sectionals and maybe take that next step,” Belden said. “It’s a hard pill to swallow because we will be losing some seniors and we will be pretty young next year.
“They (the players) probably had a worse day than I did, the seniors especially,” he continued. “ I don’t know that anybody will go play at the next level, so some of them will end their careers this way.”
