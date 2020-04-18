The Daily Star’s sports department announces its 2019-20 boys basketball all-area team.
The team consists of Player of the Year Graham Wooden of Oneonta, along with 27 other athletes in the coverage area that earned all-state honors or first-team recognition from their respective leagues.
CENTER STATE CONFERENCE
John Kennedy
Junior, Cooperstown
Other honors: NYSSWA Class C All-State Second Team, Center State Conference Division III Player of the Year, Center State Conference Division III All-Star, All-CNY Small Schools First Team, All-CNY Small Schools Player of the Year finalist.
Statistics: 17.2 points per game, 14.6 rebounds per game, 3.7 blocks per game; set school’s single-season record with 89 blocks.
Coach’s quote: “John had a great year. He works year round on his game and his role changed so dramatically from the state championship last year to this year because he was the focal point, it was on him every night, and he handled it really well.”
“He’s a player that wants to get better every single day. He comes to practice focused and ready, he fights through any nagging injury or cold or anything that may be going on, and it’s infectious because the other kids see how hard he works.”
“He’s very humble and he just takes such pride in trying to get better every day, and trying to make his teammates better every day. He’s incredibly coachable and I just can’t say enough good things about him.”
- John Lambert, Cooperstown
Ryan Lansing
Senior, Cooperstown
Other honors: Center State Conference Division III All-Star.
Statistics: 10.7 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, 3.3 assists per game, 1.9 steals per game.
Coach’s quote: “Nobody works harder than that kid, and it doesn’t matter what sport it is. He’s always staying after practice, always keeping heads up, and his energy is just off the charts. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s just amazing. And as a coach it’s such a luxury to have someone who you never have to take out.”
“You can’t help but just cheer for someone like that because they are giving not even 110%, it’s 210%. He took the mantle and ran with it. I’m very proud of how he handled it.”
- John Lambert, Cooperstown
Kaishaun Jefferson
Senior, Cooperstown
Other honors: Center State Conference Division III All-Star.
Statistics: 11.5 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game.
Coach’s quote: “Kaishaun came in with grounded expectations of his own game, and he knew what we did the year before. He was quiet in his spoken word, but his play certainly wasn’t.”
“It was exciting. The kids embraced it and he brought a spark. He was an absolute crowd-pleaser and he deserves all the accolades that come his way.”
- John Lambert, Cooperstown
Spencer Lewis
Junior, Cooperstown
Other honors: Center State Conference Division III All-Star.
Statistics: 11.0 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game, 1.2 steals per game.
Coach’s quote: “Sometimes what Spencer does doesn’t end up on the stat sheet. I rely on him a lot for leadership, and he’s a quiet leader. When the play or defensive scheme has to be thrown out the window, Spencer is the guy who recognizes where he has to make up the difference. If someone is trapping and we weren’t in a trapping defense, he will go where he needs to to fill the gap.”
“I rarely take him off the court because he does so much all the way around. People know he’s a very good shooter, so we are working on expanding his offensive capabilities and I expect big things from him next year.”
- John Lambert, Cooperstown
MIDSTATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Alex Haight
Junior, Delhi
Other honors: NYSSWA Class C All-State Third Team, BCANY Section IV Class C Player of the Year, BCANY Section IV All-Star, MAC Most Valuable Player, All-MAC First Team.
Statistics: 21.2 points per game, 6.9 rebounds per game, 3.6 steals per game, 1.5 assists per game; shot 54% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc.
Coach’s quote: “He went up in every statistical category from his sophomore year to junior year, and was a big part of our success all year long. To average seven rebounds and over 50% from the floor is a luxury to have. Great defender, great all-around player and we’re thrilled he has another year of eligibility.”
- Warren Kelly, Delhi
Tyler Bruce
Senior, Delhi
Other honors: NYSSWA Class C All-State Honorable Mention, All-MAC First Team.
Statistics: 11.1 points per game, 3.5 steals per game, 3.1 assists per game, 1.5 rebounds per game; shot 39% from the field.
Coach’s quote: “He’s what I would call a prototypical point guard. Led us in assists, great defender, always where he was supposed to be on rotations. Great ball handler to boot. If I had to imagine what a point guard to be like, I would tell you it’s Tyler Bruce.”
- Warren Kelly, Delhi
Jon Palmatier
Senior, Sidney
Other honors: All-MAC First Team.
Statistics: 15.3 points per game, 3.7 assists per game.
Coach’s quote: “This year especially, he was the primary ball hander. We really relied on him, almost exclusively, for that. But he was also the primary outside scoring threat. Anytime he was out, we were in desperate straits. He really made us go.”
- Mike Brazee, Sidney
Liam Matthews
Senior, Sidney
Other honors: All-MAC First Team.
Statistics: 12.8 points per game, 7 rebounds per game.
Coach’s quote: “Liam was the catalyst. He could get his own points when he wanted using his athletic ability and quickness, but he was also the defensive stalwart. He was what got us going defensively with a deflection or steal, getting us out in transition for easy points.”
- Mike Brazee, Sidney
Austin Faulkner
Senior, Unatego
Other honors: All-MAC First Team.
Statistics: 10.5 points per game, 8 rebounds per game, 1.5 blocks per game, 2 steals per game; shot 35% from the field.
Coach’s quote: “He was more of our defensive anchor. He got guys talking on defense, and we go as he goes. When he was cracking down on good defense, we got going. I ran him more at the four, so he usually had smaller guys on him, so I tried to get him smaller guys down low.”
- Travis Woods, Unatego
Shea Barber
Sophomore, Unatego
Other honors: NYSSWA Class C All-State Honorable Mention, All-MAC First Team.
Statistics: 17 points per game, 5 rebounds per game, 3 steals per game; shot 40% from the field.
Coach’s quote: “He had an injury from football and struggled early, but got better throughout the season, and had a game-winner to put us as the second seed in the MAC. The leadership he showed stepping up throughout the season when Austin (Faulkner) went down with the injury, it was nice to see leadership on and off the court.”
- Travis Woods, Unatego
Dylan Jacob
Senior, Walton
Other honors: NYSSWA Class C All-State Eighth Team, All-MAC First Team.
Statistics: 21.3 points per game, 8.8 rebounds per game, 7.0 assists per game, 4.0 steals per game; Leaves Walton as program’s all-time leader in points, assists, 3-pointers and steals.
Coach’s quote: “He did just about everything. He’d bring it down, distribute it, or he could score it himself. His basketball I.Q. is very good and that was a big difference for Dylan. He’s a student of the game, he studies the game and he is very coachable.”
- Dave Gardepe, Walton
DELAWARE LEAGUE
Seth Ashline
Senior, South Kortright
Other honors: NYSSWA Class D All-State Fourth Team, All-Delaware League First Team.
Statistics: 16.3 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists per game, 2.3 steals per game; shot 36.1% from beyond the arc.
Coach’s quote: “When he was shooting from the outside, he was definitely on, but when he wasn’t hitting he could still get his points driving to the basket. That he rounded out his game was a big plus for him this year.”
- Aaron Kaufman, South Kortright
Logan Kaufman
Senior, South Kortright
Other honors: NYSSWA Class D All-State Seventh Team, All-Delaware League First Team.
Statistics: 10.3 points per game, 8.5 assists per game, 6.6 steals per game, 4.5 rebounds per game; shot 39.9% from beyond the arc.
Coach’s quote: “He’s the floor general. He’s one of the best point guards I’ve coached in years. He sees the floor, sees the open guy and makes the pass. He’s the kind of point guard you want out there because he relays what you want out there; it’s like having another coach on the floor.”
- Aaron Kaufman, South Kortright
Hunter Collins
Junior, South Kortright
Other honors: NYSSWA Class D All-State Sixth Team, All-Delaware League Second Team.
Statistics: 11.9 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, 2.7 steals per game, 2.4 assists per game.
Coach’s quote: “Hunter is a very strong, physical type of player with a quick first step, and he’s very hard to defend off the dribble. But he also learned the lesson this year that he can drive, but he can also shoot from outside. He really learned to use his pull-up jumper.”
- Aaron Kaufman, South Kortright
Dylan Waid
Sophomore, Davenport
Other honors: All-Delaware League First Team.
Statistics: 12.8 points per game, 9.5 rebounds per game.
Coach’s quote: “Dylan is a hard worker. You won’t always realize he’s out there, but at the end of the game when you check the stat sheet, he’s got it filled up. He’s one of the best rebounders in the Delaware League and also a second point guard for us, getting the ball up and getting us set up.”
- Michael Ballard, Davenport
Jordan Wamsley
Senior, Davenport
Other honors: All-Delaware League First Team, Delaware League Winter Academic All-Star.
Statistics: 13.2 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game.
Coach’s quote: “We had a kind of young team this year, like last year, and he was a four-year starter. Whenever we got in trouble we could kind of lean on him. No matter what kind of day he had, he was always ready to work. His determination and focus were second to none.”
- Michael Ballard, Davenport
Cole Lapinel
Senior, Jefferson
Other honors: NYSSWA Class D All-State Seventh Team, All-Delaware League First Team.
Statistics: 24.7 points per game, 7 rebounds per game, 5.8 steals per game, 3.1 assists per game.
Coach’s quote: “Cole is a very coachable player that had the ability to take over a game, and he also opened up opportunities for his teammates. His defensive abilities were overshadowed by his ability to score. He was very difficult to stop in the open court.”
- Rick Cammer, Jefferson
Seth Wade
Senior, Jefferson
Other honors: All-Delaware League First Team.
Statistics: 9.6 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game, 1.9 steals per game, 1.7 assists per game.
Coach’s quote: “Seth is a tremendous competitor with a strong sense of team. His ability to create under the basket will truly be missed.”
- Rick Cammer, Jefferson
Billy Miller
Senior, Margaretville
Other honors: All-Delaware League First Team.
Statistics: 13.9 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game, 3.1 assists per game.
Coach’s quote: “He pretty much did everything for us. A senior, our leading scorer, a three-year starter and he tied the school record for 3-pointers in a single game with eight as a sophomore. We’ll miss him, he was a good three-sport athlete.”
- John Bernhardt, Margaretville
Kaeden Leach
Senior, Hunter-Tannersville
Other honors: NYSSWA Class D All-State Honorable Mention, All-Delaware League First Team.
Statistics: 16 points per game, 3 rebounds per game, 4 steals per game.
Coach’s quote: “The prototypical shooting guard, he lived at the 3-point line. And he’s a great defender, getting out there on our presses and getting steals.”
- Chris Glennon, Hunter-Tannersville
Anthony Andreasen
Senior, Hunter-Tannersville
Other honors: NYSSWA Class D All-State Honorable Mention, All-Delaware League First Team.
Statistics: 15 points per game, 5 assists per game, 3 steals per game.
Coach’s quote: “I felt like I had the best backcourt in the area. What they lacked in size they brought in speed, defense and scoring. He’s a pure point guard who can score, like a Chris Paul type. He can shoot the 3 and penetrate.”
- Chris Glennon, Hunter-Tannersville
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE
Jordan Weir
Senior, Laurens
Other honors: NYSSWA Class D All-State Honorable Mention, All-Tri-Valley League First Team.
Statistics: 18.0 points per game, 9.1 rebounds per game.
Coach’s quote: “Jordan became a floor leader for us, pretty much a team leader for us. All the success we had this year pretty much went through Jordan. He was a very coachable kid, a fun player to coach.”
- Andy Carr, Laurens
Josh Martin
Junior, Edmeston
Other honors: NYSSWA Class D All-State Second Team, BCANY Section IV Class D Player of the Year, All-Tri-Valley League First Team.
Statistics: 21.9 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game, 3.7 assists per game, 2.7 steals per game.
Coach’s quote: “He accomplished a lot for us. He’s a coach on the floor for us. He can play anywhere we need him, and he can do anything we want him to do.”
- Darren Belden, Edmeston
James O’Dell
Senior, Worcester
Other honors: All-Tri-Valley League First Team.
Statistics: 17.1 points per game, 5 rebounds per game, 3 assists per game, 2 steals per game.
Coach’s quote: “He always drew the assignment of guarding the best player of our opponents - and he never fouled out of any game. He is a complete player and a floor general. The best part about James is that he always puts the team first and makes everyone around him better.”
“He is also the valedictorian of his senior class. He is an excellent basketball player, but an even better person. I will miss him tremendously.”
- Jim Kenyon, Worcester
Gavin Bonczkowski
Junior, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton
Other honors: NYSSWA Class D All-State Honorable Mention, All-Tri-Valley League First Team.
Statistics: 16.8 points per game, 9.0 rebounds per game.
Coach’s quote: “I thought he did a really nice job, especially with defenses keying on him every game. I think he added some dimensions to his game from previous seasons.”
- Greg Bonczkowski, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton
Cameron Duncan
Senior, Richfield Springs
Other honors: NYSSWA Class D All-State Honorable Mention, All-Tri-Valley League First Team.
Statistics: 12.8 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game, 3.1 steals per game, 1.8 assists per game.
Coach’s quote: “We had a pretty well balanced team. He was a phenomenal defensive player. He can score from outside, and from inside, and he was obviously a huge part of our success.”
- Nate Rittenburg, Richfield Springs
Seth Keller
Senior, Sharon Springs
Other honors: All-Tri-Valley League First Team.
Statistics: 18 points per game.
Coach’s quote: “It has been a pleasure to coach Seth throughout his high school career. Seth was a true asset to the Spartan boys basketball season. I wish him the best of luck as he continues his basketball career at SUNY Delhi, and I look forward to attending his games.”
- Chris Smith, Sharon Springs
