Desperate times call for desperate measures.
Local schools are offering after-school intramural and conditioning programs for their students in lieu of fall sports following Section IV’s decision to postpone the 2020 fall sports season until March 1.
“We wanted to give kids an opportunity to play the sports that they love, maybe not in the best way that they were hoping for, but we wanted to give them a little something while we were able to with the weather being halfway decent,” said Brent Dearing, Hunter-Tannersville’s athletic director. “I know that a lot of other schools aren’t doing that, but we felt we could do it safely so that was the decision we made.”
“A lot of them missed out on the spring, they’re missing out right now with sports being bumped to January,” Jim Karl, Sidney Athletic Coordinator added.
As for the sports themselves, the programs are doing what they can with what they have. Sports designated as high-risk by the state, such as football and volleyball, can only do drills and conditioning, whereas low- and medium-risk sports like soccer, golf and cross country have more liberty for full participation.
At Hunter-Tannersville, intramural programs for soccer and cross country are available to middle school and high school students.
“Basically, what we’re doing is we’re doing a lot of skill work. We’re doing a lot of things that don’t involve a lot of running so that way the kids keep the masks on and stay six feet apart and stay safe,” Dearing said.
At Sidney, participation in the program has been high, despite some early trepidation on safety from parents. Karl said students can participate in soccer, basketball, field hockey, softball, and track and field.
“Keeping track of numbers, we have just about as many students participating now as we would during an athletic season, so they’re excited to get going and do something,” Karl said.
At Walton, where students have intramural options for field hockey and soccer as well as conditioning work for football and volleyball, athletic director Justin Preston said the programs have found significant parental backing.
“We have heard nothing but positives as far as giving them the opportunity,” Preston said. “There’s still parents who are disappointed that fall sports are not happening in general as far as competing against other schools.”
Despite athletic programs occurring after school hours, schools are still responsible for following New York Department of Health guidelines. That means carrying over the safety measures used during day-to-day operations at the school; social distancing, hygiene and cohorting along with daily health screening forms that students are required to fill out before participating.
All three schools are in a hybrid in-person and remote learning model. Students are able to attend athletic programs on their in-school instruction days, but not on alternate remote days so students remain separated into their designated cohorts.
None of the programs provide transportation and parental pick-up is required.
“[The] big piece for us is to make sure that we didn’t just say at 3:05 that everything we put in place during the school day was out the window,” Preston said.
Extra precautions include keeping hand sanitizer on the fields, limiting the numbers of students in locker rooms and sanitizing equipment daily. Equipment and water bottles are not shared.
Socially distanced mask breaks are required for programs where students participate in high-intensity workouts.
“We have kids in school right now, we want to keep kids in school,” Dearing said.
While uncertainty remains regarding interscholastic seasons, it appears students are happy to be back competing.
“The people, including the kids that are participating are certainly happy. There’s a lot of smiles out there when they’re playing and just having fun,” Preston said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.