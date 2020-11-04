The Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced the finalists for the 2021 Ford C. Frick Award on Monday.
The award, which is given annually, is named in memory of Hall of Famer Ford C. Frick, recognizing excellence in baseball broadcasting.
Frick was a well-respected sportswriter, radio broadcaster, National League president and Baseball Commissioner.
For a broadcaster to be considered for the award, they must have ten consecutive years of service with a team, network or combination of the two.
The finalists for the 2021 Frick Award are:
• Buddy Blattner, who worked 26 seasons in the 1950s and 1960s including the Liberty Game of the Day, Mutual Game of the Day, ABC Game of the Week, CBS Game of the Week and NBC, along with broadcasting times for several individual teams;
• Joe Buck, who has worked the last 25 seasons for Fox Sports as the network’s lead baseball announcer, after calling games for the Cardinals for 11 seasons. Along the way, Buck has called 23 World Series.
• Dave Campbell, who following an eight-year MLB career as an infielder worked for ESPN from 1990-2008 as a play-by-play voice and analyst. Campbell also spent time calling games for the Giants, Padres and Rockies.
• Dizzy Dean, a Hall of Fame pitcher as a member of the class of 1953 who is also known as the voice of CBS’ Game of the Week, from 1955-1966 following seasons working for the Cardinals and Browns.
• Don Drysdale, who worked for ABC for 10 years beginning in 1977 after an illustrious Hall of Fame pitching career. Drysdale also worked on the network's Monday Night Baseball package.
• Ernesto Jerez, who has worked for ESPN Deportes for more than a quarter of a century, calling games for Sunday Night Baseball. Jerez has also called the All-Star Game, the World Series and the World Baseball Classic.
• Al Michaels, who spent 25 seasons calling baseball games, with NBC, ABC and the Baseball Network. Throughout his career, Michaels announced seven World Series, six All-Star Games and eight League Championship Series.
• Dan Shulman, who called games for the Toronto Blue Jays from 1995-2001, before working for ESPN Radio and ESPN's Sunday night Baseball from, 2011-2017.
The award categories rotate on a three-year cycle. This years, finalists are being reviewed under the Broadcasting Beginnings criteria outlined as early voices and pioneers of broadcasting.
Next year, team-specific broadcasters will be reviewed in the Major League Markets category, followed by National Voices, broadcasters who are recognized on a national level, in 2023.
The winner of this year's Frick award will be announced on Dec. 9 and will be honored along with last year's winner, Ken Harrelson, at the July 23-26 Hall of Fame Weekend in Cooperstown.
Voting will take place electronically by the 12 living Frick Award recipients and three broadcast/historians columnists.
