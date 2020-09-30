The last few months, I’ve taken to heading up to the High Peaks Wilderness in the Adirondacks during weekends. Hiking provides fresh air and the satisfaction of physical exertion — both of which have continued to gain importance as we’ve entered month seven of the COVID-19 pandemic.
My lone concern is that others have also taken to the outdoors. As is their right, of course. But it takes additional care and planning to avoid crowds at certain locations, and sometimes trails are a bit too narrow for my comfort.
This has been mitigated by the fact that most of the folks I’ve run into have been considerate of others’ space and seem generally happy to be accommodating and welcoming of others — with some exceptions.
I had an aggravating experience Saturday while making my way off one of the peaks. I heard a fellow hiker coming up behind me, and after a quick glance backward, slid off the trail to the right.
The speedy hiker passed by me with the whisper of high-tech, waterproof pants and a trendy jacket masking his booted footfalls. As he did so, I heard him say to a similarly clad trekker headed the other direction that he was a bit annoyed by the other folks on the trail. There were “a lot of blue jeans and sneakers in the way.”
I looked down at my muddy jeans and sneakers, and admittedly felt a little ashamed. Heck, I can understand this hiker’s frustration with running into others on the trail when in pursuit of solitude.
But that doesn’t change that the outdoors are for everyone.
This is one of my favorite things about Rick Brockway’s weekly outdoors column. Despite Rick being a veteran of outdoor adventures both rugged and tame, he gives equal respect to both. He is as likely to discuss a winter hunting trip for big game as he is to describe the delights of someone’s first fishing trip, even if it only took them down the lane.
While we, as a country, continue to rely on breathing fresh air to relieve stress during the pandemic, let’s remind ourselves to be inclusive of others during our outdoor adventures. A person’s right to explore public spaces is not contingent on their owning of the latest moisture-wicking underlayers or titanium trekking poles. Nor should it be.
It’s fortunate that this isolated hiker does not (to my knowledge) have a say regarding who can enjoy the High Peaks Wilderness. The various groups that patrol the access points to the wilderness barely perform gatekeeping duties in the literal sense — they just ask that you have a plan and sign in — and in my experience, there is no gatekeeping in the figurative sense.
Gatekeeping is a broader societal problem. In the sports world, there is a lot of excellent writing being produced about people of color being excluded from soccer opportunities in the U.S. It’s also a well-known problem in the media industry, and elsewhere.
Our current environment places tremendous stress on people, resources and institutions — including those that are publicly shared. Even after the pandemic, making the world more equitable will continue to be a seemingly unconquerable task.
But for now, let’s build positive habits somewhere easy.
Perhaps the trailhead.
