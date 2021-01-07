Brave Women FLX is holding a virtual 100K which began on Jan. 1, to support female leadership and awareness of women's history in the Finger Lakes region.
Participants can walk, hike, run, snowshoe, snowboard, ski, or any combination of the above in order to complete the 100 kilometer challenge by March 15. Registration is open until March 1 at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/FingerLakes/WhereBraveWomenWinter.
Brave Women FLX is a campaign that launched in January 2020 in celebration of the centennial year, (the reason for the 100K event), of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote.
Many pioneers of women's rights like Harriet Tubman, Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and more, lived in the Finger Lakes region.
With their $20 registration fee, participants will receive a Brave Women FLX neck gaiter, Brave Women FLX lip balm and Brave Women FLX Winter 100K shield sticker.
Proceeds for the event will go towards marketing efforts for women-owned businesses and women-focused historic sites in the Finger Lakes region.
The women's history and empowerment campaign is designed to pay tribute to women who helped empower others and forge a path of future generations.
Participants are able to track their own progress without challenge mandated check-ins. For participants who want to stay accountable, virtual results can be submitted on their personal profile page, which can be accessed after registration.
The challenge is also encouraging participants to share their journeys on social media by tagging @bravewomenflx and via the hashtag #bravewomenflx.
For more information visit bravewomenflx.com
