Hartwick College announced on Tuesday, March 16, that 16 field hockey players were named to the 2020 National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III National Academic Squad.
The NHCA Academic Squad honors athletes with a GPA of 3.3 or higher through the first semester of the academic year. With 16 members, the Hawks matched their 2017 school record.
Seniors Tegan Robinson and Allyson Osborne were both named to the list for the fourth time, while fellow seniors Jackie Hughes and Val Palmeri also made the list, Palmeri for the third time.
Juniors Rebecca Peakes and Josie Mowrey made the National Academic Squad for the third time and sophomores Sydney Gagnon, Lex Matarazzo and Leah Tolley earned the honors for the second time.
Seven Hartwick freshman round out the team’s honorees. They are Holly Calore, Halle Feane, Libby Fortin, Julie Ruzzi, Hailey Stack, Emily Strutt and Faith Weaver.
