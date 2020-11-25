Former SUNY Oneonta standout Alex Miller has been selected by the State University of New York Athletic Conference as the No. 19 male athlete of the decade.
Miller was a top performer for the Red Dragons' swim team from 2009 to 2013.
In that time, Miller claimed four individual SUNYAC titles. In 2012, Miller won his first title in the 100-yard backstroke, followed by a successful title defense in 2013. Miller also added a 200-yard backstroke and 400-yard individual medley titles during his time at SUNY Oneonta.
In all three events, Miller set conference records, earning him the SUNYAC championship meet's Most Outstanding Male Swimmer of the Meet.
At SUNY Oneonta, Miller earned SUNYAC All-Conference First Team honors twice while earning 10 SUNYAC medals.
Miller holds school records for the 100-yard backstroke (50.90 seconds); 200-yard backstroke (1:51.62); 400-yard individual medley (4:07.81); 800 free relay, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay.
Miller is an assistant for SUNY Oneonta's swimming and diving team under Head Coach Chris Schuler.
