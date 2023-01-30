The SUNY Oneonta men’s basketball team earned a convincing 67-46 victory over Buffalo State on Saturday at home.
Michael Ortale Jr. led the scoring for the Red Dragons with 18 points while also notching nine rebounds and three assists. Elsewhere, Caleb Brown scored 14 points to go with five boards and three assists, and Daniel Derice finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.
Oneonta’s defense, meanwhile, held the Bengals to under 32% shooting from the field.
The Red Dragons (13-6 overall, 9-3 SUNYAC) will visit SUNY Cortland on Friday
Hartwick 73, Keuka 70 (Saturday)
The Hartwick men withstood a late rally by Keuka to claim a 73-70 victory on the road Saturday.
Bobby Connors was the Hawks’ top scorer in the win with 19 points while Cooper Francis had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds. Anthony Girard also netted 15 points for Hartwick.
The Hawks (5-12 overall, 4-7 Empire 8) will host Elmira on Friday.
SUNY Oneonta 64, Buffalo State 37 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta women raced out to an early lead against Buffalo State on Saturday, and never looked back, rolling to a 64-37 victory.
Thirteen different Red Dragon players scored a point in the win, with Meg Nardelli’s 14 leading the way. Nadia Brown registered 10 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while Clara Culeton scored eight points.
SUNY Oneonta (14-5 overall, 9-3 SUNYAC) will be at SUNY Cortland on Friday.
Hartwick 52, Keuka 37 (Saturday)
A strong defensive performance helped the Hartwick women defeat Keuka 52-37 on Saturday.
Morgan Perry and Bree Fargnoli each scored 13 points for the Hawks while Isabella Astorino had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. Hartwick’s defense held Keuka to under 24% shooting from the field and allowed only four points in the third quarter.
Hartwick (6-11 overall, 4-7 Empire 8) hosts Elmira on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.