SUNY Oneonta women rally to top Buffalo State in SUNYAC tourney opener
The SUNY Oneonta women’s basketball team erased a 15-point first quarter deficit to defeat Buffalo State 59-52 in the first round of the SUNYAC Tournament on Tuesday.
Oneonta seized control of the contest with a 14-2 run to start the fourth quarter, taking the lead for good.
Nadia Brown led the Dragons with 17 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists. Elsewhere, Jenna Harclerode notched a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds while Olivia Dobrovosky finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
The victory for the Red Dragons puts them in the semifinals this Friday night at top-seeded and rival Cortland beginning at 7:30pm.
SUNY Oneonta field hockey earns National Academic Team Award
For the 15th consecutive year and 16th time overall, the SUNY Oneonta field hockey team was recognized by the NFHCA with the Division III National Academic Team Award.
The Red Dragons also had 18 individuals earn honors on the National Academic Squad including two individuals that were recognized as Scholars of Distinction.
Oneonta was one of six squads from the SUNYAC to earn the Team honor. The Division III National Academic Team Award, which is sponsored by OPA Winning Teams, recognizes programs that earned a team grade-point average of 3.0 or higher during the fall semester of the 2021-2022 school year.
This year, over 2,300 student-athletes from 161 Division III institutions have been named to the 2021 NFHCA Division III National Academic Squad. The list of honorees also includes 323 student athletes who are achieving the honor for a fourth time. Over 500 student athletes were recognized as Scholars of Distinction.
