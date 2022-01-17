SUNY Oneonta track and field teams compete at Ithaca Invitational
The SUNY Oneonta track and field teams competed in the Ithaca Invitational on Friday, with the men placing third overall.
The Red Dragon men and women each had two individual first-place finishes. On the men’s side, Luke Jarski won the one-mile run (4:35.10) while Aidan Kelly took first in the high jump (6-0.75).
For the women, Megan Francoeur won the 5K race (18:50.76) while Isabella Fabrizio won the shot put (42-08).
SUNY Oneonta received second-place finishes from Eric Nieves (60 meter), John Balk Jr. (5K), and Ejim Nnate (60 meter hurdles).
Both teams will compete in the Hamilton Invitational on Friday.
WRESTLING
The SUNY Oneonta wrestling team was in action on Sunday at the ECWC Championships at Ithaca College where Red Dragons finished fourth overall.
Tyler Brazinski highlighted the action by capturing an individual title at 165 pounds.
Oneonta’s other All-Conference wrestlers were Jacob Pine (285 pounds), Anthony Marino (133), Tyler Farley (125), Michael Blando (141), Nino Prisco (184), Peter Sacco (125), Kenneth Sauer (165), and Giovanni Russo (125).
