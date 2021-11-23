Smith named Hartwick’s representative on Empire 8 Cross Country Sportswoman Team
Edmeston grad Maddy Smith of Hartwick was named to the 2021 Empire 8 Women’s Cross Country Sportswoman of the Year Team on Tuesday.
One member of each team was named that school’s representative of the Men’s and Women’s Sportsperson of the Year Teams.
The Empire 8 Conference emphasizes that "Competing with Honor and Integrity" is an essential component of a student-athlete's experience in conjunction with an institution's educational mission.
In addition to her exemplary performance for the Hawks, Smith distinguished herself and consistently exhibited the critical traits as an outstanding sportsperson.
Finch earns SUNY Cobleskill Athlete of the Week honors
South Kortright grad Jordan Finch was named SUNY Cobleskill’s Fighting Tiger Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.
A member of the women’s basketball team, the junior averaged 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocked shots and 1.0 steals per game while going 11-for-23 (47.8 percent) from the field in games against SUNY Oneonta and Baruch College.
For the season, the SK product is averaging 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 blocked shots, 1.0 assists and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the free throw line.
