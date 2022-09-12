SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer team wins Mayor’s Cup title
The SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer team won its third straight Mayor’s Cup title, defeating St. Lawrence 3-2 on Saturday and Hobart 3-1 on Sunday.
Milton Mancias Magana was named the tourney’s offensive MVP after scoring three goals and an assist. Malcolm Sweet, meanwhile, was named the defensive MVP.
Mancias Magana, Ian Zingaro, and Joe Holder were the goalscorers against St. Lawrence in the opening round victory. In the title game against Hobart, Holder opened the scoring while Mancias Magana scored twice to give the Red Dragons an early 3-0 that they would never relinquish.
SUNY Oneonta will visit Rensselaer on Friday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta 8, Plattsburgh 1 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta women’s tennis team opened its conference slate on Saturday with an 8-1 victory over Plattsburgh.
The Red Dragons nearly swept the singles matches, with Julia Holtermann, Sophia Schutte, Maxie Karen, Brianna Shaw, and Danielle Copp all recording victories.
Winning in doubles were the duos of Holtermann and Karen, Shaw and Schutte, and Copp and Madelyn Brophy.
SUCO will host SUNY New Paltz on Wednesday.
Smith, Williams win Hoag Memorial bass fishing tournament
The Susquehanna Bass Association hosted the Justin Robert Hoag Memorial tournament on Sunday at Canadarago Lake.
Taking the top honors was the team of Bill Smith and Ken Williams, who caught a five-fish limit weighing 15.35 pounds.
David and Dean Raymond came in second place with a five-fish limit that weighed 13.71 pounds. Dean Raymond also caught the biggest fish of the tournament, reeling in a largemouth bass measuring 20 inches in length and 4.95 pounds in weight.
Taking third place was the team of Matt Ford and Mike Ellis with a limit of 13.62 pounds. Rounding out the top four were Bob Luther and Vic VanSteenburg, who hauled in a total catch of 13.44 pounds.
The big smallmouth of the day was caught by Chris Wood measuring 19 inches and 3.40 pounds.
The next SBA event is the Cottage Day Spa Fall Brawl on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Schoharie Crossing at Fort Hunter.
