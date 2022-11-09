Fecci, Mancias Magana highlight SUNY Oneonta soccer accolades
Several members of the SUNYAC champion SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer team were honored with postseason accolades on Wednesday.
Leading the way were Lucas Fecci, who was named the Huntley Parker Offensive Player of the Year, and Milton Mancias Magana, who received SUNYAC Rookie of the Year honors.
Fecci led the league with 11 goals, including four game-winners, while tying for second with 26 points. Mancias Magana started in 17 of 18 games as a freshman and totaled eight goals and 23 points, including a team-high seven assists.
Joining Fecci on the SUNYAC First Team were John Bernardi, Ethan Brunell, and Nate Hanna. Tristan Battistoni and Ian Zingaro joined Mancias Magana on the Second Team.
On the women’s team, senior Joie Tortorice earned a spot on the SUNYAC Third Team.
Amissah-Arthur leads Hartwick soccer award winners
Hartwick’s Kwame Amissah-Arthur was named the Empire 8 Men’s Soccer Rookie of the Year on Wednesday. Amissah-Arthur started in 15 of 17 games for the Hawks, collecting two goals and one assist for five points.
Jake Zona and Jim Mahony received Empire 8 Second Team honors while Rodrigo Fernandez joined Amissah-Arthur on the Third Team. Timmy O’Connor, meanwhile, was named the team’s Sportsman of the Year.
Headlining the accolades for the Hartwick women were Gianna Cacciola and Nicole Conway, who were named to the Empire 8 First Team.
Earning a spot on the Second Team was Aly Fish, while Kayla Grassi and Arianna Alvarez were named to the Third Team. Hannah Bochniak was named the team’s Sportswoman of the Year.
