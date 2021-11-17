SUNY Oneonta hoops teams both fall in overtime
The SUNY Oneonta men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday with a 79-69 overtime defeat to Williams College.
The Red Dragons were blanked in the extra period as Williams outscored Oneonta 10-0 in overtime.
Dylan Trombley led the Red Dragons with a game-high 22 points plus four rebounds and two assists. Elsewhere, Frankie Williams scored 17 points and Michael Ortale recorded a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Cole Prowitt-Smith (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Nate Karren (11 points, 12 rebounds) both notched double-doubles for Williams.
Oneonta will host Keystone on Friday at 7 p.m.
Utica 70, SUNY Oneonta 67
The SUNY Oneonta women's basketball team dropped a tough back-and-forth road contest to Utica 70-67 on Tuesday.
After rallying to tie the score at 62-62 at the end of regulation, Oneonta was outscored 8-5 in the overtime period.
Molly Stephens led the Red Dragons with 18 points, while Olivia Dobrovosky, Nadia Brown, and Caitlin Mullin each scored 10 points.
Brown added seven assists while Jenna Harclerode brought down a team-best 12 rebounds.
Brigid Johndrow and Krissy Geraci each scored 16 points to lead Utica while Cora Sawyer had 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Oneonta will visit SUNY Cobleskill on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
