SUNY Oneonta women edge Geneseo 55-52; men’s team falls 91-68
SUNY Oneonta held off a late charge by Geneseo to pick up a 55-52 victory in SUNYAC action on Saturday.
Molly Stephens led the Red Dragons with a game-high 18 points to go along with four rebounds and two steals. Nadia Brown and Lauren Obermayer each scored nine points while Olivia Dobrovosky pulled down 10 rebounds.
The win for the Red Dragons brings them back to an even 6-6 overall and 3-2 in the conference.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Geneseo 91, SUNY Oneonta 68 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta men fell to Geneseo on Saturday 91-68.
Michael Ortale finished with 21 points and five rebounds to lead the Red Dragons. Dylan Trombley, meanwhile, notched 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists.
The loss for Oneonta was its fourth straight and puts them at 6-6 overall and 2-3 in SUNYAC play.
