Maxwell named as new SUNY Cobleskill men’s basketball coach
SUNY Cobleskill announced on Friday that Justin Maxwell has been named as the new head men’s basketball coach.
Maxwell becomes the 15th head coach in program history. He had been serving as the interim coach since January after the departure of former coach Jake Scott.
"During the interview process, Coach Maxwell demonstrated his commitment to Fighting Tiger student-athletes being students first. He shares our goal of seeing student-athletes with a championship ring on one hand and a diploma in the other," SUNY Cobleskill Director of Athletics Marie Curran-Headley said in a media release. "He is a proven championship-caliber head coach, an elite recruiter who is well-versed in New York and the Northeastern United States landscape and has a strong background in providing a great student-athlete experience on and off the court. We are excited to welcome Coach Maxwell and his wife Ashley into the SUNY Cobleskill Fighting Tiger community."
“I am very excited, motivated and grateful for this opportunity,” Maxwell said. “SUNY Cobleskill is a special place, and I am excited to be coming aboard at this time. Our goal is to build a high character program that the school and community can be proud of.”
Maxwell joined the Fighting Tiger staff as an assistant coach in October of 2020 after spending five years as the head coach at SUNY Ulster in Stone Ridge, N.Y.
He played as a walk-on for Division I Siena College from 2005-2007 before transferring to Division III Utica College where he played for two seasons.
Maxwell holds a bachelor’s degree from Utica College in Public Administration and a master’s degree in Sport Administration from Canisius College.
