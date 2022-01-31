MEN’S BASKETBALL
The SUNY Oneonta men outscored its rival SUNY Cortland 10-4 over the final 3:40 of play to take round one of the “Battle of the Red Dragons” 76-70 on Saturday.
Five Oneonta players finished with more than 10 points, with Dylan Trombley leading the way with 18 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists. Also finishing in double figures were Daniel Derice (16 points, eight rebounds), Sean Nolan (15 points, seven rebounds, eight assists), Dylan Craft (12 points, seven rebounds), and Michael Ortale Jr. (11 points, seven rebounds, four assists).
Cortland’s top scorer was Kareem Lubin with 18 points.
The two squads will play again in two weeks in Oneonta. The win for Oneonta brings its overall record to 12-7 and 8-4 in the SUNYAC.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The SUNY Oneonta women were defeated on Saturday by rival SUNY Cortland on the road 77-65.
Nadia Brown led the Red Dragons with a game-high 21 points. Molly Stephens added 16 points and four rebounds while Olivia Dobrovosky finished with six points, 14 rebounds, and three assists.
Nyia Longford led the way for Cortland with 18 points.
The loss for Oneonta drops them to 10-9 overall and 7-5 in the SUNYAC.
WRESTLING
The SUNY Oneonta wrestling team picked up a pair of dual meet wins on Saturday, defeating both Keystone College and Thaddeus Stevens College. The two wins raise Oneonta’s overall record to 7-3.
Oneonta’s first match of the day was against host Keystone which it defeated 44-6. The Red Dragons won eight of the 10 weight classes including five via pin.
Those individuals posting pins in the match were Anthony Romero (133 pounds), Michael Blando (141),Tyler Brazinski (165), Kenneth Sauer (184), and Steven Bilali (197).
Anderson Klosner (149) and Ryan Meisner (157) posted victories via decision and a technical fall, respectively.
Oneonta posted a 60-0 shutout of Thaddeus Stevens winning all 10 weight classes while picking up three more pins.
Meisner, Brazinski and Jacob Pine (285) all recorded pins for the Red Dragons in the match.
SWIMMING
Both SUNY Oneonta swim teams fell to SUNY Cortland on Saturday, though both teams recorded several first-place finishes.
Erin Clune was a double winner for the Red Dragon women with firsts in the 100 and 200 backstroke swims. Also winning on the women’s side for Oneonta was Samantha Sanchez in the 200 individual medley. Relay wins were recorded in the 400 medley and 200 freestyle.
James Llewellyn and Mason Delisio were both double winners for the Oneonta men as Llewellyn took first in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, while Delisio won both the 50 and 100 freestyle swims.
Also recording victories were Kyle Copper in the 200 butterfly and Ross Caimano in the 200 freestyle.
TRACK & FIELD
The SUNY Oneonta track and field teams were in action on Saturday at the Blue and Orange Invitational at Utica College. The men finished seventh overall while the women finished eighth.
Richard Mangogna broke his own school record in the pole vault for the third straight week, clearing a height of 14-11. He also posted a personal best 7.81 seconds in the 60 meter dash.
Norberto Cervantes, meanwhile, won the weight throw with a atoss of 53-01.5.
On the women’s side, Ejim Nnate placed second in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 9.42. Isabella Fabrizio finished third in the shot put (39-00.25) and fifth in the weight throw (44-09.5).
