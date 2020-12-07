Cooperstown’s Tyler Bertram scored his first points for SUNY Binghamton’s men’s basketball team as the Bearcats dropped two games to Marist this weekend, opening the season 0-2.
Bertram played 25 minutes, grabbed five rebounds and scored six points, including a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.
Bertram’s first points for the Bearcats came at the 5:11 mark in the first half of Binghamton’s home opener at the Events Center in Vestal, on an assist by sophomore Hakon Hjalmarsson.
“It’s definitely tough. The games were close the whole time,” Bertram said. “We did some good things. But it’s just tough losing two close games like that, both one possession, one in overtime.”
On Saturday, Binghamton’s Brenton Mills led the way for the Bearcats in the 68-65 overtime loss, scoring a game-high 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting, while senior forward Thomas Bruce had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Going into half, Marist led the struggling Binghamton team 34-23.
The Red Foxes extended their lead to 14 points with 16:43 in the second half before Binghamton made a run. Mills sparked the Bearcats with a fast-break layup. Over the next six minutes, Binghamton held Marist to only three points while Mills and Hjalmarsson provided offense.
Binghamton tied the score at 42 on a Bruce layup at the 10:23 mark. From there, the game went back and forth until Marist’s Ricardo Wright fouled Mills and sent him to the line with two seconds left, trailing by three. After Mills missed both free throws, the Bearcats had the ball out of bounds under the basket with 1.4 seconds remaining.
Binghamton’s George Tinsley took the ball out of bounds and found Bertram on the right wing. Bertram caught the high pass from Tinsley and made a game-tying 3-pointer from 25 feet out as the buzzer sounded.
“It felt awesome. I mean, I didn’t really shoot well the whole game but to be able to knock that one down was pretty cool,” Bertram said. “When I shot it I kind of knew it was going in. It felt really good and I kind of just kept running, almost following the ball and just ran to the bench.”
But after the comeback, the Bearcats offense sputtered in overtime, scoring only five points in the last five minutes.
“I think just not being in that situation yet we just kind of weren’t ready for it, so I mean we probably panicked a little bit,” Bertram said. “A lot of teams might do that when you get into overtime, so I think we just weren’t really ready for that situation quite yet.”
The Bearcats dropped another close game Sunday, at the McCann Center in Poughkeepsie, nearly erasing an 11-point deficit in the last three minutes of the second half before falling 64-60.
After his game-high 20 points Saturday, Mills had 19 points Sunday, as the Bearcats again fell to the Red Foxes. Down 61-50 with three minutes on the clock, Binghamton went on a 10-1 run and had the ball down 62-60, with 32 seconds left. Bryce Beamer’s 3-pointer came up short with 12 seconds left, and Marist’s Michael Cubbage iced the game from the line after a Bearcats foul.
“I’m disappointed we were unable to get a win but the past two days have been really important,” head coach Tommy Dempsey said to Binghamton University Athletics. “To get out there and compete together in two close games that basically came down to the last possession will help our group.”
Mills, who went 7-for-11 from the field, scored 12 of his points in the first half. Tinsley, who had the game-tying assist to Bertram on Saturday, followed it up with a strong showing Sunday; nearly putting-up a triple-double, ending with nine points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Five of Tinsley’s nine points came in the final three minutes in the Bearcats’ late surge.
Hjalmarsson hit a 3-pointer to cap the Binghamton run with 55 seconds left in the game, pulling the Bearcats within two at 62-60. Hjalmarsson then forced a Marist turnover on the next possession, giving the Bearcats the ball down 62-60 in the final seconds.
For most of the first half Binghamton had control of the game leading by as many as six points, but the Red Foxes went on a late 10-0 run to lead the Bearcats 30-28 at the break.
Bruce added 12 points and four blocks for the Bearcats before fouling out at the 2:17 mark, while sophomore guard Dan Petcash had a personal-high 11 boards. Bertram played only 18 minutes, going 2-for-7 from the floor with two rebounds. Bertram’s first basket was a 3-pointer off of a kick-out to the right-hand corner by Petcash at the 16:21 mark in the first half. His second basket came a minute into the second half on a baseline pull-up jumper.
“Playing in these close games gets you ready for conference play and you always want to play in close games,” Bertram said. “So I think just learning time and score and all those different things you learn a lot of lessons from those games.”
Binghamton’s next game is scheduled on Dec. 19-20, against a Stony Brook (1-2) team that is coming off a weekend loss to St. John’s. According to Bertram, the Bearcats may add a game next weekend.
