Nick Ciresi was named the new head men’s basketball coach at Hartwick College according to a Friday media release. Ciresi becomes the 20th head coach in the program’s 93-year history.
Ciresi has spent the last seven seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater Union College, with the last two spent as associate head coach.
“Nick visited Hartwick with a clear plan and vision for our program, a vision that focused on priorities that align well with the College and the Athletic Department,” said Hartwick Director of Athletics John Czarnecki in the release. “Everyone he met with was impressed with his commitment to bring Hartwick men’s basketball to the next level. Nick has a very bright future as a head coach and I’m glad he’s taking that first step with us.”
“I am honored to be named the next head men’s basketball coach at Hartwick College,” Ciresi said. “This is an opportunity that I am eager to embrace, at an institution with rich academic and athletic tradition. I would like to thank President Drugovich, Athletic Director John Czarnecki, and the entire search committee for their efforts throughout the hiring process. During my time on campus it was easy to see how special of a place Hartwick truly is. The athletic staff, administrators, and student athletes alike made me feel so welcomed, I knew it was the place I wanted to be. I cannot wait for my family to become members of the Hartwick and greater Oneonta communities.”
Ciresi possesses an MBA in management from Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Silberman College of Business and a Bachelor’s Degree in political science from Union. He played on the men’s basketball team at Union from 2005-2009 and was a team captain his senior year.
Hartwick’s 2021-22 season opens on Saturday, Nov. 6 against Union at Lambros Arena as Ciresi will make his coaching debut against his alma mater and former team.
