Cobleskill basketball coach leaves for new job

SUNY Cobleskill announced on Jan. 21 that men’s basketball head coach Jake Scott has resigned to accept another coaching position.
SUNY Cobleskill Athletic Director Marie Curran-Headley announced that Scott has accepted the head men’s basketball coaching position at Keuka College, in Keuka Park. Fighting Tigers assistant coach Jim Maxwell will serve as interim head coach while the college conducts a national search for its new coach.
“We would like to thank Coach Scott for his extraordinary commitment to the department and most importantly to his student-athletes. His impact on the Men’s Basketball program has shown remarkable improvements both on and off the court. I wish him the best of luck and much success as he moves on in his career,” Curran-Headley said in a media release.
Scott improved the Fighting Tigers’ record each season as head coach, ending with an overall record of 43-58, including a 29-37 record in conference play.
Cobleskill qualified for the 2018-19 North Eastern Athletic Conference league championship tournament, posting a 10-6 league record and 15-11 overall record.
In the team’s final season as a member of the NEAC before moving to the North Atlantic Conference, Scott led the team to 16-9 overall record, while going 10-6 in conference.
