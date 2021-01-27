Cobleskill names interim men's basketball coach

SUNY Cobleskill announced it has named Justin Maxwell as interim men's basketball coach effective Jan. 26.
The college's decision to promote Maxwell, while completing a national search for a new candidate came after former head coach Jake Scott resigned for head coaching position at Keuka College.
Maxwell joined the Fighting Tigers as an assistant in October after five years as head coach at SUNY Ulster.
While at SUNY Ulster, Maxwell led the team to four National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Region XV tournament births, a 2018 Region XV Championship, the East District Championship and a Division II NJCAA Basketball Championships sweet sixteen birth.
Before his time at SUNY Ulster, Maxwell spent two years each as an assistant for Hilbert College and Canisius College.
In high school, Maxwell played for Guilderland High School in Section II, earning All-Suburban Council Team honors and team MVP in 2005.
Maxwell was a walk-on at Division I Siena College, where he was a member of the Saints team that reached the 2007 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship Game.
After two years at Siena, Maxwell transferred to Division III Utica College helping the team play its way to a 35-23 record over the next two seasons.
Maxwell graduated from Utica College with a bachelor's degree in public administration before pursuing a master's degree in sport administration from Canisius College.
