Cobleskill-Richmondville grad is SUNY Cobleskill Athlete of the Week

SUNY Cobleskill on Monday named senior pitcher Devin Lewis, a Cobleskill-Richmondville alumnus, as the college's Athletes of the Week, along with women's track and field athlete Shania Steria.
Lewis threw a complete game shutout on Saturday against Cazenovia with six strikeouts, allowing only four hits and two walks. The 1-0 win helped the Fighting Tigers improve to 11-6 on the season and move into first place in the North Atlantic Conference's west division.
Lewis, a left-hander, is now 3-1 on the season with a 4.28 ERA, with 22 strikeouts and only eight walks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.