The SUNY Cobleskill girls basketball team defeated SUNY Canton on the road, 64-53 on Friday, March 19.
With Friday’s victory, the Fighting Tigers improved to 2-0 on the season.
Trailing by one with 4:34 remaining in the third quarter, Cobleskill went on a 14-3 run capped by Critton Westerlo’s corner 3-pointer at the buzzer which gave the Fighting Tigers a 51-40 lead.
Nyalasia Sutton led the Fighting Tigers with 14 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Teammate, Anna Post, a Delaware Academy alumnae, had 12 points and six rebounds, while Inasia Barham had eight points, seven steals and six rebounds.
Up Next:
Cobleskill will visit Saratoga Springs on March 24.
Cobleskill tops SUNY Canton, 69-67
The SUNY Cobleskill women’s basketball team opened its season with a win over SUNY Canton, 69-67 on Thursday, March 18.
Cobleskill took a 15-point advantage into halftime before the Kangaroos came back to tie the score at 65 apiece with 2:25 remaining in the game.
Cobleskill allowed only a pair of free throws in the final 2:25 while holding the Kangaroos to two missed 3-point field goals and two turnovers on the final five possessions of the game.
Sophomore forward Anna Post, a Delaware Academy alumna, led the way for Cobleskill with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while sophomore guard Inasia Barham added 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Cobleskill also received 10 points, five rebounds and four blocks from freshman center Jordan Finch, a South Kortright alumna.
Junior guard/forward Tylysa Martinez added 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Cobleskill baseball set to open season
The SUNY Cobleskill men’s baseball team will open the its season versus SUNY Plattsburgh on Sunday, March 21.
As per New York state pandemic restrictions, fans will not be permitted to attend.
The team is entering its first season as a member of the North Atlantic Conference after posting an 8-5 record in the pandemic shortened 2020 campaign.
“We are excited about the opportunity to play again and the move to the NAC this year,” SUNY Cobleskill head coach Lance Ratchford said via a media release.
Ratchford, who is in his third year with the team has compiled a 24-27 record since joining the program. In 2019, he led the team to the program’s first North Eastern Athletic Conference Championship Tournament appearance with an overall league record of 9-9.
SUCO softball to face Delhi in season opener
The SUNY Oneonta softball team is set to open its season versus SUNY Delhi in a doubleheader on Monday, March 22 at 2 p.m.
“We are all super excited to get back out on the field to play softball,” Red Dragons Head Coach Sara Curran-Headley said.
Oneonta is returning 12 players from least year’s team that went 9-5 in the pandemic-shortened season. Of the Red Dragons’ 12 returning players, nine played in at least eight games and four started in at least 10 games.
“Just being able to practice again and spend time with each other has been such a great step in the right direction. We are a young team with a lot of room to grow and I am looking forward to the opportunity to realize that growth throughout the season,” Curran-Headley said.
This season, the SUNYAC has divided into an East and West division and teams will play a home-and-home doubleheader with each divisional opponent.
The East is composed of Oneonta, Cortland, Potsdam, Plattsburgh and New Paltz, while Geneseo, Brockport, Fredonia, Buffalo State and Oswego make up the West.
The top-two teams from each division will play a best-of-three series to determine the division winners which will then compete in a best-of-three conference championship on Saturday, May 15.
Delhi not allowing fans at sporting events
SUNY Delhi announced on Wednesday, March 17, that it will not allow spectators to attend its spring sports contests.
The college cited guidelines established by the state, SUNY, the Delaware County Department of Health, the North Atlantic Conference and institutional policies in making the decision.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and the Delhi campus community remains the highest priority and in an effort to limit campus density, visitors from off-campus continue to be prohibited at SUNY Delhi,” the school said via a media release.
SUNY Delhi also announced that it will livestream all of its home athletic competitions at www.delhibroncos.com
