Clara Culeton converted a three-point play with less than 40 seconds left in regulation to give the SUNY Oneonta women’s basketball team a 66-65 win over SUNY Brockport on Saturday.
Culeton finished with 11 points in the win, one of four Red Dragon players to score in double-digits. Molly Stephens led the way with 13, plus five assists, while Olivia Dobrovosky and Nadia Brown each netted 12.
SUNY Oneonta (11-4 overall, 6-2 SUNYAC) will host Oswego on Friday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Brockport 65, SUNY Oneonta 63 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta men’s basketball team lost to SUNY Brockport 65-63 on Saturday on a last-second shot by Tony Arnold.
Joseph Bull registered a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Red Dragons. Daniel Derice added nine points, Michael Ortale Jr. scored eight, and Caleb Brown pulled down seven rebounds.
SUNY Oneonta (10-5 overall, 6-2 SUNYAC) will host Oswego on Friday.
WRESTLING
SUNY Oneonta’s wrestling team was in action at the Will Abele Invitational at Ursinus College over the weekend.
Three Red Dragons placed at the event: Kenneth Sauer was the champion at 174 pounds, Jack Ryan was fourth at 184, and Greg Brach finished eighth at 141.
Elsewhere, Danny Poggi, Kennith Jackson, and James DeLucia each won a pair of matches.
Oneonta will be at RIT on Saturday for the New York State Intercollegiate Open.
