SUNY Delhi’s men’s golf team repeated Friday as North Atlantic Conference champions with a victory over Husson University at the Orchards Golf Club in South Hadley, Mass.
Jarrett McWilliams and Jason Cyr tied at 78 to lead the way for the Broncos on the challenging 6,326 yard par 72 course. Teammate Brandon Palmer finished third with a 79. Daniel Christy and Zach Barrett both finished 83 for the Broncos. Jack King led Husson by shooting an 82.
It’s the second NAC title in a row for SUNY Delhi’s men’s golf program. The Broncos also defeated Husson in the fall of 2019 at Waterville Country Club in Oakland, Maine.
GOLF
North Atlantic Conference Championship
The Orchards Golf Club, South Hadley, Mass. Friday, April 30
Par 72
Delhi 318, Husson 335
SUNY Delhi: Jarrett McWilliams 78, Jason Cyr 78, Brandon Palmer 79, Daniel Christy 83, Zach Barrett 83.
Husson: Jack King 82, Cade Charron 83, Max Woodman 85, Bailey Nangle 85, Will Kavanaugh 87.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Empire 8 Semifinals
St. John Fisher 22, Hartwick 3
Hartwick’s women’s lacrosse team fell to top-seeded St. John Fisher, 22-3, in the Empire 8 Semifinals on Friday held in Pittsford.
Hartwick fell behind 9-0 in the first half before Emily Schaub scored the Hawks’ first goal. Schaub scored again in the second half along with GinaMarie Wilson, who appeared in her final game for Hartwick (3-4). Alyssa Sproule led the Cardinals with six goals in the victory.
St. John Fisher advanced to its ninth consecutive conference title game, where it will face Nazareth on Sunday.
