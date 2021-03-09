Delhi soccer coach stepping down

SUNY Delhi announced on Tuesday, March 9 that men's soccer head coach Brian Mitko will be stepping down to take a position with a professional leadership development firm.
Mitko joined the Broncos in 2017 and compiled a 31-18-1 overall record in three seasons with the team, while overseeing the program's transition to NCAA Division III.
Women's soccer head coach Lauren Mackay will serve as interim head coach for the men's program while Delhi conducts a search for Mitko's replacement.
"On behalf of the SUNY Delhi Athletics Department, I want to wish Brian the very best in his future career endeavors," said Director of Athletics Bob Backus via a media release.
"He has done an outstanding job coaching the men's program over the past four years and has promoted a positive culture in men's soccer as we have progressed as an institution through this NCAA Division III membership process.”
Mitko led the Broncos to back-to-back conference finals appearances in his first two seasons.
Mitko's winningest season came in 2018, when the Broncos totaled 13 wins and reached the American Collegiate Athletic Association Finals, matching the school record for season wins. Mitko was named the ACAA Coach of the Year, with two players earning United States Collegiate Athletic Association First Team All-America.
In 2019, the Broncos played their first season in the North Atlantic Conference collecting a 9-8 record and making the NAC Tournament. The Broncos had four All-NAC selections, including three on the first team, while three earned USCAA All-American. Mitko was also a 2019 honoree for the United Soccer Coaches' 30 Under 30 recognition.
