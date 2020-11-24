The Empire 8 conference, of which Hartwick College is a member, announced Tuesday it will tentatively proceed with winter sports conference play.
The conference's decision impacts men's and women's basketball, indoor track and field and swimming and diving. Moving forward, Empire 8's plans are contingent upon federal, state and local guidance, and all contests will be played according to the COVID-19 health and safety proceedings in effect at that time.
“The safety and well-being of its student-athletes and campus communities remains the primary goal of the Empire 8,” Empire 8 officials said in a media release.
The Empire 8 basketball schedule will begin March 1, while indoor track and field and swimming and diving championship dates have not yet been finalized.
“I am very hopeful that we are able to compete beginning in March but unfortunately that is a long ways away and we don't know what the landscape of COVID will look like then. We will make a decision that's in the best interests of our athletes and coaches safety, while also following all state and local guidelines/requirements,” Hartwick College Director of Athletics John Czarnecki said via email.
“We all want to get back to competing but we need to be sure it's safe and smart to do so,” he continued.
The conference's decision came at a Nov. 23 meeting of the Presidents' Council of the Empire 8, resulting in a unanimous decision to resume winter sports conference competition. Empire 8's member schools are Alfred University, Elmira College, Hartwick College, Houghton College, Keuka College, Nazareth College, Russel Sage College, St. John Fisher College and Utica College.
In July, the Empire 8 Presidents Council unanimously voted to postpone all fall sports for men's and women's cross country, field hockey, football, golf, soccer, tennis and volleyball. The conference's announcement came with the caveat that individual schools could proceed with athletic-related activity as long as they adhered to federal, state and local COVID-19 guidelines.
During the fall semester Hartwick College had athletic activities that allowed their teams to practice. For the remainder of the semester Hartwick students will be learning remotely and there will be no on-campus athletic activities.
“All (of) our athletes and coaches were masked at all times, maintained distance, and did activities in groups of no more than 10 total. These 'pods' were put in place in order to limit exposure and spread and allowed our athletes to work on conditioning, strength training, and individual skillwork,” Czarnecki said.
All of Hartwick's fall athletic practices were on-par with the rest of their campus COVID-19 procedures, Czarnecki said.
